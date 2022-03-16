×
Twitter explodes as Atletico Madrid dump Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United out of Champions League

Atletico Madrid have stunned the Red Devils!
Nived Zenith
Modified Mar 16, 2022 03:46 AM IST
Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo crashed out of the Champions League after their 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford on Tuesday. The Red Devils, who secured a 1-1 draw during the first leg of the Round of 16 clash in Madrid last month, were dumped after a goal from Renan Lodi in the 41st minute.

However, it was Ralf Rangnick's men that started the game on the front foot. Manchester United were buoyed by their 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday as they showed during the opening exchanges of the game.

The Red Devils came close to scoring through Anthony Elanga, who was on the receiving end of a cross from Bruno Fernandes. Despite directing his shot on goal, the 19-year-old winger could not beat Jan Oblak from close-range. The Atletico shot-stopper denied the attempt with his face.

Soon, the visitors also registered their first attempt on target. Rodrigo De Paul launched a thunderous attempt on goal from distance, but David De Gea was equal to the task and pushed it away for a corner.

Diego Simeone's men were also disallowed a goal after Marcos Llorente was ruled offside in the build-up to Joao Felix finding the back of the net. Although they were disappointed with the decision, replays suggested the linesman made the right call.

Manchester United then conceded the only goal of the game when Lodi fired in a downward header at the far post after a cross from Antoine Griezmann. The hosts complained about a foul in the build-up to the goal, but the referee disagreed and Atletico were awarded their lead.

Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure as Atletico Madrid restricted Manchester United

The second half proved to be a vintage Atletico Madrid display. Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United were restricted to good effect as their frustration became palpable at Old Trafford.

Considering his stellar record against Atletico Madrid in the past, the Red Devils would have been counting on Cristiano Ronaldo to bail them out, yet again. However, the 37-year-old failed to do so as the second half progressed.

⏱ An hour has passed… We’re still searching for that leveller 🔎#MUFC | #UCL https://t.co/EeAi05ga5l

Oblak produced a stunning save from Raphael Varane in towards the latter stages of the game, but Atletico Madrid stuck together as a unit and recorded a famous win.

In the wake of Manchester United crashing out of the competition, Twitter was filled with reactions from all over the globe. Here are some of the best tweets:

De Gea: I will keep a clean sheet today 👊Maguire:#MUNATM https://t.co/TOI0J6MARa
I think Harry Maguire was born out of position #MUNATM
Name a worst footballer than Harry Maguire. I’ll wait … 💅 https://t.co/dKyOkWN8eu
Ronaldo trying to beat his man in big 2022 https://t.co/xlSkCsD1W2
Manchester United got the GOAT, yet they dont feed him the ball. Unbelievable! #ManUtd
Ronaldo ghosting https://t.co/yubppL8Dpz
Corruption knocked us out of the Fa Cup.Corruption could knock us out of the Champions League now.Manchester United against the world
Watching United try to find Ronaldo in the box makes me appreciate Trent and Robbo so much more
Man Utd fans everytime Maguire's on the ball#mufc #mufcatm @12thmantweets_ https://t.co/AkQgIhSMSE
Ronaldo using his GOAT aura to win the game https://t.co/U79sgjohpS
Looking for a goal and we bring on Rashford 😭
Ronaldo trying to play off the wing at 37 https://t.co/hnNR9ou7uF
Maguire stopped Ronaldo from scoring lmao i love him. Box office
Is ronaldo still showering? Why is he not on the pitch?
Why's no one talking about this Ronaldo disaster class
Free kick for Ronaldo to hit the wall for 300th million time
Atleti players: "How are we supposed to beat Ronaldo? He has always knocked us out of the UCL."Simeone: “That is where Man Utd comes in.” https://t.co/b7p7dLSKcU
Cristiano Ronaldo accumulated 0.00(xG) against Atletico Madrid this evening.
Cristiano Ronaldo going trophyless for the first time since 2009/10.
The first time Ronaldo didn’t register a G/A in a UCL tie he’s been eliminated in since 2011. Sigh.
How can you not start Ronaldo in your biggest game of the season? Man United missed him today. https://t.co/M9JelhZkMt
At least Messi got knocked out by Laliga leaders in an away game… Ronaldo ghosted and got knocked out at home to 4th placed Atletico Madrid.😭😭
Cristiano Ronaldo trying to get out of United this summer https://t.co/bb53tmncFI
It’s ‘this is Man Utd o’clock’.
Pogba Rashford Bruno and Ronaldo today #MUNATL #UCL https://t.co/QSutW3zfsd

Edited by Nived Zenith
