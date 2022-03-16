Twitter explodes as Atletico Madrid dump Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United out of Champions League

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo crashed out of the Champions League after their 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford on Tuesday. The Red Devils, who secured a 1-1 draw during the first leg of the Round of 16 clash in Madrid last month, were dumped after a goal from Renan Lodi in the 41st minute.
However, it was Ralf Rangnick's men that started the game on the front foot. Manchester United were buoyed by their 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday as they showed during the opening exchanges of the game.
The Red Devils came close to scoring through Anthony Elanga, who was on the receiving end of a cross from Bruno Fernandes. Despite directing his shot on goal, the 19-year-old winger could not beat Jan Oblak from close-range. The Atletico shot-stopper denied the attempt with his face.
Soon, the visitors also registered their first attempt on target. Rodrigo De Paul launched a thunderous attempt on goal from distance, but David De Gea was equal to the task and pushed it away for a corner.
Diego Simeone's men were also disallowed a goal after Marcos Llorente was ruled offside in the build-up to Joao Felix finding the back of the net. Although they were disappointed with the decision, replays suggested the linesman made the right call.
Manchester United then conceded the only goal of the game when Lodi fired in a downward header at the far post after a cross from Antoine Griezmann. The hosts complained about a foul in the build-up to the goal, but the referee disagreed and Atletico were awarded their lead.
Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure as Atletico Madrid restricted Manchester United
The second half proved to be a vintage Atletico Madrid display. Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United were restricted to good effect as their frustration became palpable at Old Trafford.
Considering his stellar record against Atletico Madrid in the past, the Red Devils would have been counting on Cristiano Ronaldo to bail them out, yet again. However, the 37-year-old failed to do so as the second half progressed.
Oblak produced a stunning save from Raphael Varane in towards the latter stages of the game, but Atletico Madrid stuck together as a unit and recorded a famous win.
In the wake of Manchester United crashing out of the competition, Twitter was filled with reactions from all over the globe. Here are some of the best tweets: