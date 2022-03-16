Twitter explodes as Atletico Madrid dump Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United out of Champions League

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo crashed out of the Champions League after their 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford on Tuesday. The Red Devils, who secured a 1-1 draw during the first leg of the Round of 16 clash in Madrid last month, were dumped after a goal from Renan Lodi in the 41st minute.

However, it was Ralf Rangnick's men that started the game on the front foot. Manchester United were buoyed by their 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday as they showed during the opening exchanges of the game.

The Red Devils came close to scoring through Anthony Elanga, who was on the receiving end of a cross from Bruno Fernandes. Despite directing his shot on goal, the 19-year-old winger could not beat Jan Oblak from close-range. The Atletico shot-stopper denied the attempt with his face.

Soon, the visitors also registered their first attempt on target. Rodrigo De Paul launched a thunderous attempt on goal from distance, but David De Gea was equal to the task and pushed it away for a corner.

Diego Simeone's men were also disallowed a goal after Marcos Llorente was ruled offside in the build-up to Joao Felix finding the back of the net. Although they were disappointed with the decision, replays suggested the linesman made the right call.

Manchester United then conceded the only goal of the game when Lodi fired in a downward header at the far post after a cross from Antoine Griezmann. The hosts complained about a foul in the build-up to the goal, but the referee disagreed and Atletico were awarded their lead.

Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure as Atletico Madrid restricted Manchester United

The second half proved to be a vintage Atletico Madrid display. Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United were restricted to good effect as their frustration became palpable at Old Trafford.

Considering his stellar record against Atletico Madrid in the past, the Red Devils would have been counting on Cristiano Ronaldo to bail them out, yet again. However, the 37-year-old failed to do so as the second half progressed.

Oblak produced a stunning save from Raphael Varane in towards the latter stages of the game, but Atletico Madrid stuck together as a unit and recorded a famous win.

In the wake of Manchester United crashing out of the competition, Twitter was filled with reactions from all over the globe. Here are some of the best tweets:

IAmPete™🐐 @PIniomor



Maguire:

#MUNATM De Gea: I will keep a clean sheet todayMaguire: De Gea: I will keep a clean sheet today 👊Maguire:#MUNATM https://t.co/TOI0J6MARa

Josh Kench @JoshKench1 I think Harry Maguire was born out of position #MUNATM I think Harry Maguire was born out of position #MUNATM

DigbyOut_ @DigbyOut Name a worst footballer than Harry Maguire. I’ll wait … Name a worst footballer than Harry Maguire. I’ll wait … 💅 https://t.co/dKyOkWN8eu

R. @FCBRan_ Ronaldo trying to beat his man in big 2022 Ronaldo trying to beat his man in big 2022 https://t.co/xlSkCsD1W2

Christopher @wardellzzz Manchester United got the GOAT, yet they dont feed him the ball. Unbelievable! #ManUtd Manchester United got the GOAT, yet they dont feed him the ball. Unbelievable! #ManUtd

Trey @UTDTrey Corruption knocked us out of the Fa Cup.

Corruption could knock us out of the Champions League now.



Manchester United against the world Corruption knocked us out of the Fa Cup.Corruption could knock us out of the Champions League now.Manchester United against the world

R8 🚜🌾 @Nabyllionaire Watching United try to find Ronaldo in the box makes me appreciate Trent and Robbo so much more Watching United try to find Ronaldo in the box makes me appreciate Trent and Robbo so much more

Smartie @SecretSmartie Ronaldo using his GOAT aura to win the game Ronaldo using his GOAT aura to win the game https://t.co/U79sgjohpS

Trey @UTDTrey Looking for a goal and we bring on Rashford Looking for a goal and we bring on Rashford 😭

Suliman @s5566_ Ronaldo trying to play off the wing at 37 Ronaldo trying to play off the wing at 37 https://t.co/hnNR9ou7uF

Squint Eastwood @SquintFeastwood Maguire stopped Ronaldo from scoring lmao i love him. Box office Maguire stopped Ronaldo from scoring lmao i love him. Box office

🇮🇪 @MCFC_Trooper Is ronaldo still showering? Why is he not on the pitch? Is ronaldo still showering? Why is he not on the pitch?

CTID💎 @misfermo2 Why's no one talking about this Ronaldo disaster class Why's no one talking about this Ronaldo disaster class

Roland @InMyMental Free kick for Ronaldo to hit the wall for 300th million time Free kick for Ronaldo to hit the wall for 300th million time

Troll Football @TrollFootball Atleti players: "How are we supposed to beat Ronaldo? He has always knocked us out of the UCL."



Simeone: “That is where Man Utd comes in.” Atleti players: "How are we supposed to beat Ronaldo? He has always knocked us out of the UCL."Simeone: “That is where Man Utd comes in.” https://t.co/b7p7dLSKcU

The xG Philosophy @xGPhilosophy Cristiano Ronaldo accumulated 0.00(xG) against Atletico Madrid this evening. Cristiano Ronaldo accumulated 0.00(xG) against Atletico Madrid this evening.

TC @totalcristiano Cristiano Ronaldo going trophyless for the first time since 2009/10. Cristiano Ronaldo going trophyless for the first time since 2009/10.

TC @totalcristiano The first time Ronaldo didn’t register a G/A in a UCL tie he’s been eliminated in since 2011. Sigh. The first time Ronaldo didn’t register a G/A in a UCL tie he’s been eliminated in since 2011. Sigh.

FootballFunnys @FootballFunnnys How can you not start Ronaldo in your biggest game of the season?



Man United missed him today. How can you not start Ronaldo in your biggest game of the season? Man United missed him today. https://t.co/M9JelhZkMt

Don @Opresii At least Messi got knocked out by Laliga leaders in an away game… Ronaldo ghosted and got knocked out at home to 4th placed Atletico Madrid. At least Messi got knocked out by Laliga leaders in an away game… Ronaldo ghosted and got knocked out at home to 4th placed Atletico Madrid.😭😭

Chris. 🏆🌍 @EmenaIo Cristiano Ronaldo trying to get out of United this summer Cristiano Ronaldo trying to get out of United this summer https://t.co/bb53tmncFI

