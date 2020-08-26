In what is quite possibly one of the biggest bits of news in the world of football in recent memory, Lionel Messi has informed FC Barcelona that he wants to leave the club with immediate effect. Messi, who has been with Barcelona for nearly two decades, communicated this decision to the club via a burofax, according to Associated Press.
According to the report, Barcelona have confirmed to the Associated Press that Lionel Messi has informed the club via a document that he wants to leave the club. The news comes less than 11 days after Barcelona were humiliated in the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League, losing 8-2 to eventual champions Bayern Munich.
Messi has won six Ballon d'Or awards during his near two-decade association with the club, along with countless other trophies. However, this was the first time since 2008 that Messi and Barcelona ended a season without a trophy.
Barcelona had announced that the squad and the entire structure at the club would undergo a massive overhaul, following the mauling by Bayern Munich, but president Josep Maria Bartomeu had insisted that Messi, along with a couple of other players, was going to stay at the club.
Messi has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave Barcelona at the end of any season on a free. Messi wishes to activate this clause to walk away on a free. However, Barcelona insist that the clause expired in June, as it would in a regular season.
But because of the coronavirus pandemic, the season has been extended, and so a case can be made that Messi's clause also holds true even today. We will have to wait and watch how this saga unfolds.
Twitter, as you would expect, went into meltdown after this rather shocking revelation by Barcelona about Messi. Here are the best tweets:
Carles Puyol extends his support to Messi
(Rough translation: Respect and admiration, Leo. All my support, friend.)
Luis Suarez seconds it
Why Messi decided to send a burofax...
Barcelona are meanwhile considering taking Messi to court, as they feel his clause expired in June...
No more Messi-dependencia...
Can you imagine Messi in any other club's kits?
Where could Messi be heading to?
Meanwhile, 2020 is having a laugh...
In case any club was wondering if Messi is any good...
And before you think your club can afford him, here's what he earns...
What will Barcelona do without him?
Published 26 Aug 2020, 00:27 IST