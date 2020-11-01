Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Twitter explodes as Barcelona draw 1-1 against Alaves

Lionel Messi was lackluster for Barcelona against Alaves
Lionel Messi was lackluster for Barcelona against Alaves
Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Modified 01 Nov 2020, 03:25 IST
News
Advertisement

Barcelona traveled to the Mendizorroza to take on Alaves in a crucial La Liga encounter, as they looked to bounce back from the defeat against Real Madrid in El Clasico. The Catalan giants did make amends in Europe, having recorded a fantastic 2-0 victory against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.

In what was a tightly-fought encounter, Ronald Koeman's side were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw, as they failed to bounce back from their defeat against Los Blancos.

Barcelona fell behind in the first half in comical fashion. Gerard Pique's backpass found it's way to goalkeeper Neto, who took too much time on the ball after receiving the pass from the defender. The Brazilian was robbed off the ball by Luis Rioja, who then slotted the ball into an empty net.

Barcelona's frustration were clear before the interval, as they failed to restore parity despite their best efforts. Both sides looked to make a mark in the second half, but Barcelona were handed a helping hand when Alaves midfielder Jota was sent off in the 62nd minute.

Barcelona equalized but failed to win in La Liga yet again

Moments later, the Catalans finally managed to score the equalizer through Antoine Griezmann, who finally broke his duck for the season. Barcelona, however, could not make the man advantage count, as they were forced to settle for a point away from home.

Here are the best tweets from an intriguing La Liga encounter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published 01 Nov 2020, 03:25 IST
La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona Deportivo Alaves Lionel Messi Antoine Griezmann Ronald Koeman Twitter Reactions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी