Twitter explodes as Barcelona draw 1-1 against Alaves

Barcelona traveled to the Mendizorroza to take on Alaves in a crucial La Liga encounter, as they looked to bounce back from the defeat against Real Madrid in El Clasico. The Catalan giants did make amends in Europe, having recorded a fantastic 2-0 victory against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.

In what was a tightly-fought encounter, Ronald Koeman's side were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw, as they failed to bounce back from their defeat against Los Blancos.

Barcelona fell behind in the first half in comical fashion. Gerard Pique's backpass found it's way to goalkeeper Neto, who took too much time on the ball after receiving the pass from the defender. The Brazilian was robbed off the ball by Luis Rioja, who then slotted the ball into an empty net.

Barcelona's frustration were clear before the interval, as they failed to restore parity despite their best efforts. Both sides looked to make a mark in the second half, but Barcelona were handed a helping hand when Alaves midfielder Jota was sent off in the 62nd minute.

Barcelona equalized but failed to win in La Liga yet again

Moments later, the Catalans finally managed to score the equalizer through Antoine Griezmann, who finally broke his duck for the season. Barcelona, however, could not make the man advantage count, as they were forced to settle for a point away from home.

Here are the best tweets from an intriguing La Liga encounter.

Antoine Griezmann has scored his first LaLiga goal of the season for Barcelona with his seventh shot of the season.



Off the mark finally. pic.twitter.com/6kZoht2gQc — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 31, 2020

GOL del Alavés. GOL de Luis Rioja, Neto por intentar controlar el balón se hizo un Blooper INCREIBLE.

🙆🤦🤦🤣🤣#AlavesBarca 1-0 #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/4FU5Y5ljRs — Deportes y Noticias (@wilnoticias) October 31, 2020

after watching pjanic, busquets should himself walk out of the club if he has any shame — V (@toomessiforyaII) October 31, 2020

Messi can't score from open play to save his life. — Diana Kristinne (@DianaKristinne) October 31, 2020

MESSI IS OVERRATED CURRENTLY!! — Kwadwo Piano ❁ (@Eny3_mani_aa1) October 31, 2020

People being pressed over Messi not being sent off lol nothing new for us. pic.twitter.com/wIkNKmMjZA — . (@Itskawhi) October 31, 2020

Messi lost the ball sixteen times in the first half. He’s isolated and completely out of it, swarmed by opponents and overburdened. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) October 31, 2020

If Cristiano Ronaldo did this he would have gotten a RED CARD.



Lionel Messi is the most PROTECTED player ever.pic.twitter.com/OyHkJECChB — Cristiano Ronaldo Fans (@CRonaldoLive) October 31, 2020

Ronaldo got a 5 match ban for this but Messi gets away with a yellow after kicking the ball at the ref 😂 pic.twitter.com/AsQzhBBpAm — Jay (@Jay_RMA) October 31, 2020

45 - Lionel Messi made 45 direct free kick shots in his last 41 games in all competitions for Barcelona and scored just once (vs Osasuna in July 2020). He scored four of his previous 12. Failure. pic.twitter.com/uAqCm57B9F — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 31, 2020

Messi is now a hug merchant...we need goals broski 😭 pic.twitter.com/EtwTG1EPQk — H0mbre10 (@Monolith10i) October 31, 2020

Messi has more Balón dOrs than Hazard has goals in almost 400 days. You’re dismissed. https://t.co/kpUY4lJ3TR — 𝐒𝐄𝐑𝐆𝐈 🇺🇸🇬🇹 (@TheSergiWay) October 31, 2020

📸 - I wonder how Messi is supposed to score a freekick anymore. pic.twitter.com/1WZx6iBUL2 — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) October 31, 2020

Neto ever since Modric rocked him at the Nou Camp: pic.twitter.com/ELk4mHsdyv — Kylian (@prime_jordan1) October 31, 2020

Neto dey disguise as kepa pic.twitter.com/fUTEa5yDCl — Deji (@oj_deji) October 31, 2020

Neto and Pique watching each other after the goal #AlavesBarca pic.twitter.com/e5jenxR5uG — Alessio 亀 (@itscoffeesenpai) October 31, 2020

Busquets, Pique, Alba, Roberto and Griezmann should be declared illegal to play for Barca again.... — 𝐀𝐡𝐌𝐞𝐃𝐬𝐔シ︎ (@AhMESSIholic_10) October 31, 2020

Neither Neto nor Piqué covering themselves in glory for that goal. But either way, Barça needed to do much better. We’ve given away far too many sloppy passes. — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) October 31, 2020

Barcelona still tryna make it to Beverley Hills with Pique, Lenglet, Biscuits and Griezmann 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Dutty Boukman (@Reemzestilo) October 31, 2020

Busquets, Roberto Nd pique all starting at the same time...what are the odds of one of them causing the mistake that leads to the first goal we concede today? My money is on pique. — Michael Otis (@OTIS_XO) October 31, 2020

What were Pique and Neto doing?? pic.twitter.com/XzpdwkUyCo — sm (@TacticoModerno) October 31, 2020

Costume of the year... Neto dressed up as a Barcelona footballer for Halloween! pic.twitter.com/g2IB6fJQio — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) October 31, 2020

Make Barcelona no lose oh, peole house rent is on the line.😂 — sophia (@90sSophie) October 31, 2020

Yes context Barcelona pic.twitter.com/sFecPkzcTb — yes context goal (@yescontextgoals) October 31, 2020