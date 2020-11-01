Twitter explodes as Barcelona draw 1-1 against Alaves

Barcelona traveled to the Mendizorroza to take on Alaves in a crucial La Liga encounter, as they looked to bounce back from the defeat against Real Madrid in El Clasico. The Catalan giants did make amends in Europe, having recorded a fantastic 2-0 victory against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.
In what was a tightly-fought encounter, Ronald Koeman's side were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw, as they failed to bounce back from their defeat against Los Blancos.
Barcelona fell behind in the first half in comical fashion. Gerard Pique's backpass found it's way to goalkeeper Neto, who took too much time on the ball after receiving the pass from the defender. The Brazilian was robbed off the ball by Luis Rioja, who then slotted the ball into an empty net.
Barcelona's frustration were clear before the interval, as they failed to restore parity despite their best efforts. Both sides looked to make a mark in the second half, but Barcelona were handed a helping hand when Alaves midfielder Jota was sent off in the 62nd minute.
Barcelona equalized but failed to win in La Liga yet again
Moments later, the Catalans finally managed to score the equalizer through Antoine Griezmann, who finally broke his duck for the season. Barcelona, however, could not make the man advantage count, as they were forced to settle for a point away from home.
