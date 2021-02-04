Twitter explodes as Barcelona stage stunning comeback to reach Copa del Rey semis

Barcelona secured a 5-3 victory away from home in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, as they came from behind and sealed the deal in extra time with a fantastic performance against Granada.
Goals from Kenedy and Roberto Soldado either side of half time put the home side in cruise control, as they looked to pile more misery on the Catalan giants. However, Antoine Griezmann had other ideas, as he scored one and created another for Jordi Alba to force extra time.
Antoine Griezmann steals the show for Barcelona
The Frenchman got his name on the scoresheet once again and put the away side ahead in the 100th minute, while Frenkie de Jong continued his fine goalscoring form in 2021 with another late strike. Alba added gloss to the scoreline with his second of the night, as Griezmann played a telling role in the goal with another assist for the Spaniard.
As Barcelona made it through to the semi-finals of the competition, here are the best tweets from the game.