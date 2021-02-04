Twitter explodes as Barcelona stage stunning comeback to reach Copa del Rey semis

Barcelona secured a 5-3 victory away from home in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, as they came from behind and sealed the deal in extra time with a fantastic performance against Granada.

Goals from Kenedy and Roberto Soldado either side of half time put the home side in cruise control, as they looked to pile more misery on the Catalan giants. However, Antoine Griezmann had other ideas, as he scored one and created another for Jordi Alba to force extra time.

Antoine Griezmann steals the show for Barcelona

The Frenchman got his name on the scoresheet once again and put the away side ahead in the 100th minute, while Frenkie de Jong continued his fine goalscoring form in 2021 with another late strike. Alba added gloss to the scoreline with his second of the night, as Griezmann played a telling role in the goal with another assist for the Spaniard.

As Barcelona made it through to the semi-finals of the competition, here are the best tweets from the game.

How every 𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘦𝘳 in the world is feeling rn pic.twitter.com/cY0DnZ1SqY — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 3, 2021

Lionel Messi Vs Granada.



The Most complete attacking player in Football Historypic.twitter.com/BG35mjTFNZ — Fuegoleon (Ter Stegen Stan) (@Waffirian_) February 3, 2021

Lionel Messi Vs Granada.



The Most complete attacking player in Football Historypic.twitter.com/BG35mjTFNZ — Fuegoleon (Ter Stegen Stan) (@Waffirian_) February 3, 2021

Lionel Messi in games with a 10/10 rating:



🏟110 Games

⚽️243 Goals

🅰️82 Assists

▶️3.0 G/A per game

🔑362 Key Passes

🤤616 Dribbles



G.O.A.T pic.twitter.com/lg2sLaRq1W — Cav¹¹ (@MessiCav10i) February 3, 2021

Messi’s leadership tonight will go unnoticed because he doesn’t shout like a madman in front of the camera’s. So underrated. pic.twitter.com/prmKXsGlh8 — MC (@CrewsMat19) February 3, 2021

Advertisement

Ladies and gentlemen, the “finished” Lionel Messi when Barcelona needed him the most. pic.twitter.com/Yq2xABTkX7 — J. (@MessiIizer) February 3, 2021

Griezmann has 6 goals and 7 assists in his last 9 games 🔥



The football world loves to see it! pic.twitter.com/6pUHgHSz9O — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 3, 2021

Griezmann has 12 goals in his last 10 matches with 7 goals and 5 assists for Barcelona. Absolutely a big difference maker for Koeman. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) February 3, 2021

Advertisement

Griezmann's best night for Barcelona and it hasn't come out of the blue, he's been really, really good for a while now. — Tom Allnutt (@TomAllnuttAFP) February 3, 2021

Barcelona are away to Granada in the Copa del Rey as they look for a fifth consecutive win. Lionel Messi looked as sharp as ever and motivated vs. Bilbao but it was star man Griezmann who gave Koeman's team the win as key man Coutinho is still injured. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) February 3, 2021

Koeman: "I'm very happy for Griezmann, he always works hard and he has a good attitude. He deserved things to work out well." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 3, 2021

Griezmann 7 goals 6 assists in 10 games in 2021 and people still run agendas 😂 — arch (@unanimousmvp_) February 3, 2021

Advertisement

Antoine Griezmann: "We've had a winning mentality to give everything until the last minute." pic.twitter.com/6wLLCUWzRr — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 3, 2021

Granada made 294 passes in 120 minutes compared to Barcelona 1061.



Crazy! #Barca — Demola (@Ademola_Host) February 3, 2021

Barcelona’s fighting spirit was very high today. Hope we maintain it🔥 — Teflon👽😂 (@Tef_lon_don) February 3, 2021

Barcelona have won 40 out of the last 42 cup qualifier matches in the last decade.



— @2010MisterChip pic.twitter.com/KaGrV7OnIw — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) February 3, 2021

Advertisement

Antoine Griezmann has been involved in four goals in the same game for Barcelona for the first time in all competitions (2 goals and 2 assists).



— Opta pic.twitter.com/ao266SthyV — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) February 3, 2021

🔝 @DeJongFrenkie21 has been involved in more goals than any other LaLiga midfielder in 2021 in all competitions (5 goals and 2 assists). pic.twitter.com/8SMajN4CXz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 4, 2021

2012: Barcelona 5-3 Granada

👉Leo Messi scores a hat-trick, the greatest goalscorer in the world.



2021: Granada 3-5 Barcelona

👉Leo Messi creates TEN chances, the greatest playmaker in the world. pic.twitter.com/EeGZ8ZLkOq — MessiTeam (@Lionel10Team) February 3, 2021