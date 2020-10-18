Twitter explodes as Barcelona suffer 1-0 defeat against Getafe

Barcelona suffered their first defeat of the new La Liga campaign, after losing 1-0 away to Getafe. Jose Bordalas' side opened the scoring in the second half from the spot kick, when Jaime Mata rifled home the spot kick after Frenkie de Jong was deemed to have fouled Dakonam Djene inside the box.

The defeat was the first suffered by Barcelona in the Ronald Koeman era, with the win helping Getafe rise to #2 in La Liga table, level on points with Real Madrid, Cadiz, and Granada. Koeman's Barcelona find themselves lingering in 9th spot in the table, although it is too early in the season to draw any conclusions.

Antoine Griezmann, starting in his preferred central role, missed a glorious opportunity in the first half after being set up one on one with the goalkeeper by Pedri. However, the Frenchman managed to sky his shot from close range, making it 26 shots off target of the 28 he has taken so far this season.

Here are the best tweets:

Jaime Mata with a no-nonsense penalty!

8 - Jaime Mata has scored eight goals from the penalty spot in #LaLiga, more than any other Getafe's player in the competitions ever. Infallible#getafebarca #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/xTqeUsMDX7 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 17, 2020

Ohhh, you have to feel for Antoine Griezmann!

Griezmann throws a tantrum about his positioning, Koeman plays him in his preferred position, he misses a clear goal and wastes 90 minutes. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) October 17, 2020

Griezmann: "In France I play my preferred position."



Koeman puts him in his preffered position tonight.



Also Griezmann: pic.twitter.com/vfJwiEMoQp — Jav 🇪🇸 (@JavSrn) October 17, 2020

📊 — Antoine Griezmann has missed 26 out of his last 28 shots. He has only scored two goals from those 28 shots. [@carrusel] pic.twitter.com/S4yycgptFC — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) October 17, 2020

📸 - Griezmann misses a huge chance to open the score for Barcelona. A very good pass from Pedri wasted. pic.twitter.com/YaQ1GZDvdz — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) October 17, 2020

Just Messi things...

Messi is out here turning players back to front 😆 pic.twitter.com/fPNJI9aKjw — Goal (@goal) October 17, 2020

A debut to forget for Dest...

Sergino Dest gets his first start for Barcelona 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HAKfeXU3Th — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 17, 2020

Getafe go joint top of La Liga

FT: 1-0



Getafe beat Barça at home for the first time since 2011! A big result for them as they hand the Catalans their first defeat of the Koeman era. Bordalas’s men join Real Madrid, Cádiz & Granada as co-leaders on 10 pts.#GetafeBarça #LaLigaSantander — Semra Hunter (@SemraHunter) October 17, 2020

The curse of pink?