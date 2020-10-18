Twitter explodes as Barcelona suffer 1-0 defeat against Getafe

Barcelona suffered their first defeat of the new La Liga campaign, after losing 1-0 away to Getafe. Jose Bordalas' side opened the scoring in the second half from the spot kick, when Jaime Mata rifled home the spot kick after Frenkie de Jong was deemed to have fouled Dakonam Djene inside the box.
The defeat was the first suffered by Barcelona in the Ronald Koeman era, with the win helping Getafe rise to #2 in La Liga table, level on points with Real Madrid, Cadiz, and Granada. Koeman's Barcelona find themselves lingering in 9th spot in the table, although it is too early in the season to draw any conclusions.
Antoine Griezmann, starting in his preferred central role, missed a glorious opportunity in the first half after being set up one on one with the goalkeeper by Pedri. However, the Frenchman managed to sky his shot from close range, making it 26 shots off target of the 28 he has taken so far this season.
