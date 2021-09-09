Twitter explodes as Barcelona unveil third kit for 2021-22 season

La Liga giants Barcelona have dropped their third kit for the 2021-22 season. Both the men's and women's teams will be donning the new third kit only during Champions League matches this term.

Barcelona's announcement video included first-team players Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong and Sergino Dest sporting the new threads and vibing to the tune of the band 'Stay Homas'. The new third kit is a creative reinterpretation of the iconic Barcelona stripes from the past.

Several neighborhoods in the city of Barcelona are also incorporated in the design, establishing a link between the city and the club. Traditional vertical blue and red Barcelona stripes appearing in neon tones have added a vibrant look to the kit.

The shorts also have a similar blue color like the shirt and have dark blue stripes on the sides with 'El Nostre Barca' (Our Barca) printed on it. The same message appears on the socks as well.

Notably, Barcelona's third kit was produced using 100 per cent polyester recycled from plastic bottles. During the process, the bottles are melted to obtain a very fine thread, which for the fabric. In addition to optimizing sporting performance, the fabric also has a much lesser carbon footprint.

The design was brought to life by talented artists in Barcelona and has already received rave reviews on social media.

Barcelona set to don new third kit against Bayern Munich

Fans from across the globe have welcomed Barcelona's third kit in awe, with official sales set to begin as early as today. It has been confirmed that the Barcelona men's team will be donning the jersey for the first time against Bayern Munich during their Champions League opener on September 14.

While some considered it to be one of the best kits of the season, several others felt it resembled Barcelona's home kit. Some of the rival fans even went as far as claiming that Nike were elegant while designing kits for Barcelona, unlike for their clubs.

