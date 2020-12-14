Create
Twitter explodes as Barcelona v PSG tie takes center stage in UEFA Champions League draw

Barcelona will face PSG in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League
Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Modified 14 Dec 2020, 17:40 IST
News
The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw took place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, as the best teams across the continent found out their opponents for the knockout stages. In what has been one of the most memorable seasons in the modern era, Bayern Munich came into the tournament as the defending champions and will look to emulate Real Madrid in retaining their European crown.

Hansi Flick's side were drawn against Serie A side Lazio, while Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are set to lock horns in the standout fixture of the Round of 16. Reigning UEFA Europa League champions Sevilla will take on Borussia Dortmund in another mouthwatering clash, as two exciting teams across the continent prepare to do battle on the European stage.

Real Madrid, who secured qualification to the knockout stages on matchday six, have been drawn against Serie A high-fliers Atalanta, while Premier League champions Liverpool face Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig.

UEFA Champions League draw sees Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain clash in standout fixture

With Barcelona drawn against Paris Saint-Germain, all eyes will undoubtedly be on Brazilian international Neymar. The mercurial attacker won the competition with Barcelona in 2015 and was beaten in the finals earlier this year, as he continues to be linked with a return to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi will also be a talking point ahead of the two-legged affair, with the Argentine superstar being linked with a sensational move to Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks.

As world football's most prestigious competition prepares to return in 2021, here are the best tweets after the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw.

Published 14 Dec 2020, 17:40 IST
