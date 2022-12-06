Twitter explodes as Brazil dance into 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals with thumping 4-1 win against South Korea

Twitter erupted as Brazil demolished South Korea to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Selecao Canarinho put on a dominating display and dismantled the South Koreans by a scoreline of 4-1 on Monday, December 5.

Vinicius Jr. opened the scoring for Selecao in the seventh minute of the game. He slotted home a calm finish to score his first goal of the tournament.

The five-time world champions were soon awarded a penalty, which Neymar Jr. converted in style in the 13th minute. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar got on the scoresheet upon his return to the team. He missed the last two games against Switzerland and Cameroon due to an injury he picked up in the opener against Serbia.

Richarlison scored a magnificent team goal to increase the margin just before the half-hour mark. Thiago Silva set up the Tottenham Hotspur forward after a dazzling team move.

Lucas Paqueta scored the fourth in the 36th minute of the game as he calmly scored from a Vinicius cross.

South Korea offered a few early threats to the Brazilian goal. Son Heung-Min had a golden opportunity in the second half as well. However, Alisson Becker managed to make a great save on that occasion.

The Liverpool goalkeeper, however, had no answer to Paik Seung-Ho's spectacular shot from well outside the box. The South Korean smashed home from a half volley in the 76th minute. The goal proved to be just a consolation as Selecao held out for a comprehensive win.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Brazil's dominating win against South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Chunkz @Chunkz Ohhhhh bore off Roy Keane, complaining about Brazil dancing, Senegal chanting. Lighten up you stiff boring man. Ohhhhh bore off Roy Keane, complaining about Brazil dancing, Senegal chanting. Lighten up you stiff boring man.

Samuel @SamueILFC If you don’t like Brazil, you don’t like football. Simple as that. If you don’t like Brazil, you don’t like football. Simple as that.

Chunkz @Chunkz Congratulations to Brazil for winning the world cup. Congratulations to Brazil for winning the world cup.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup This Brazil team are on This Brazil team are on 🔥🔥

lucas vinícius @lucasinutilismo a calma do vini jr quase me mata de nervoso a calma do vini jr quase me mata de nervoso

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

13' - Neymar Jr.

29' - Richarlison

36' - Lucas Paqueta



Brazil spreading the love around 7' - Vinicius Jr.13' - Neymar Jr.29' - Richarlison36' - Lucas PaquetaBrazil spreading the love around 7' - Vinicius Jr. ⚽️13' - Neymar Jr. ⚽️29' - Richarlison ⚽️36' - Lucas Paqueta ⚽️Brazil spreading the love around 🇧🇷 https://t.co/jbbFGAfzSp

ESPN @espn @espnfc Vinícius Jr. is the youngest Brazilian to score in a World Cup knockout stage match since Ronaldinho in 2002@espnfc Vinícius Jr. is the youngest Brazilian to score in a World Cup knockout stage match since Ronaldinho in 2002 😮🇧🇷 @espnfc https://t.co/uJ4F0xNzl2

90min @90min_Football



Vinicius Jr. that was lovely! The coolest man in all of Qatar!Vinicius Jr. that was lovely! The coolest man in all of Qatar! 😎 Vinicius Jr. that was lovely! 🇧🇷 🌟 https://t.co/cgVsiFNwsJ

𝙨𝙫𝟑 @Saweezyy VINICIUS JR WITH MORE G/A IN WORLD CUP KO's THAN BOTH MESSI AND RONALDO COMBINED. VINICIUS JR WITH MORE G/A IN WORLD CUP KO's THAN BOTH MESSI AND RONALDO COMBINED. https://t.co/zfr7CF2Qc8

Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 @sri_ashutosh08

Neymar and Vinicius Jr after scoring goal for Brazil Neymar and Vinicius Jr after scoring goal for Brazil 🔥https://t.co/NNIBzIwsJX

B/R Football @brfootball Only took Neymar 13 minutes to score after returning from injury Only took Neymar 13 minutes to score after returning from injury 💪 https://t.co/8r3GnjCKpp

GOAL @goal Neymar is the third Brazilian man to score at three different World Cups, after Pele and Ronaldo Neymar is the third Brazilian man to score at three different World Cups, after Pele and Ronaldo 👏 https://t.co/nCdDegqaLd

ESPN FC @ESPNFC NEYMAR GETS HIS FIRST GOAL OF THE 2022 WORLD CUP! NEYMAR GETS HIS FIRST GOAL OF THE 2022 WORLD CUP! 🇧🇷 https://t.co/d1AyvJYkPP

Brasil Football 🇧🇷 @BrasilEdition Half Time: Brazil 4 Korea 0



- Goals: Vini, Neymar, Pombo, Paquetá

- Assists: Neymar, Silva, Vini

- Best half of football we have seen under Tite, pure dominance. Half Time: Brazil 4 Korea 0 - Goals: Vini, Neymar, Pombo, Paquetá - Assists: Neymar, Silva, Vini- Best half of football we have seen under Tite, pure dominance. https://t.co/Xnqqkzm2AO

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen After Neymar scored his first World Cup goal he ran straight to injured teammate Alex Telles to celebrate.🥺 After Neymar scored his first World Cup goal he ran straight to injured teammate Alex Telles to celebrate.🥺 https://t.co/Y4AQfuWFbN

Amit Zohar @amitttrmfc Mbappe and Neymar in the final Mbappe and Neymar in the final https://t.co/UYyYptV8PS

⋆𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲 🇧🇷 @Neymoleque Neymar joins Pelé & Ronaldo as the only Brazilians to score in 3 different World Cups. Neymar joins Pelé & Ronaldo as the only Brazilians to score in 3 different World Cups. https://t.co/BoDRq4rSfm

GTV SPORTS+ @mygtvsports



Brazil 2-0 South Korea



#GTVSports #Qatar2022 Vinicius Jnr and Neymar with early goals to put Brazil in frontBrazil2-0 South Korea Vinicius Jnr and Neymar with early goals to put Brazil in front 🇧🇷 Brazil 🇧🇷 2-0 South Korea 🇰🇷 #GTVSports #Qatar2022 https://t.co/FTdBEMazDs

ESPN UK @ESPNUK When you realise Richarlison has scored the best and second-best goal at this World Cup so far When you realise Richarlison has scored the best and second-best goal at this World Cup so far 😳 https://t.co/wLuHxTux0R

Mimi Fawaz @MimosaFawaz just summarises it all. What a goal

Richarlison is having a great World Cup and this goal for Braziljust summarises it all. What a goal Richarlison is having a great World Cup and this goal for Brazil 🇧🇷 just summarises it all. What a goal 😍 https://t.co/LhFbO8Ljsw

KYSTAR @KYSTAR Heung-Min Son watching his Tottenham teammate Richarlison get the entire Brazil squad dancing like pigeons Heung-Min Son watching his Tottenham teammate Richarlison get the entire Brazil squad dancing like pigeons https://t.co/WC9D5gC0Tp

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls When Richarlison scores for Brazil in this World Cup, then it's a special goal. WOW!

When Richarlison scores for Brazil in this World Cup, then it's a special goal. WOW!https://t.co/howOEzjyjd

TNT Sports BR @TNTSportsBR #TNTSportsNoQatar SIMPLESMENTE O TITE FAZENDO A DANÇA DO POMBO COM O RICHARLISON SIMPLESMENTE O TITE FAZENDO A DANÇA DO POMBO COM O RICHARLISON 😂😂😂😂😂😂 #TNTSportsNoQatar https://t.co/JmsxSOovHR

Ace 🇧🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇹 @speeds_c Ive been waiting for this Paqueta dance the entire tournament Ive been waiting for this Paqueta dance the entire tournament 🇧🇷https://t.co/GRtTTtwQVf

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup Another goal for Brazil and this time it's Lucas Paqueta! Another goal for Brazil and this time it's Lucas Paqueta! 👏

ESPN FC @ESPNFC PAQUETA! BRAZIL ARE UP 4-0 IN THE FIRST HALF! PAQUETA! BRAZIL ARE UP 4-0 IN THE FIRST HALF! https://t.co/PynJ4dNu4c

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Vini & Paqueta have come a long way since their days at Flamengo Vini & Paqueta have come a long way since their days at Flamengo 🇧🇷 https://t.co/lJ2Sd3dwSH

Super Eagle @SVCarbaholic Paqueta enjoying himself playing proper attacking football again. He gotta go back to East London to see Aaron Cresswell and Craig Dawson eating jellied eels. I know his head is in the sky Paqueta enjoying himself playing proper attacking football again. He gotta go back to East London to see Aaron Cresswell and Craig Dawson eating jellied eels. I know his head is in the sky

Daniel Ricciardo Brazil @RicciardoBrazil 🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻 NOBODY IS BETTA THAN LUCAS PAQUETA 🕺🏻🕺🏻



🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻 NOBODY IS BETTA THAN LUCAS PAQUETA 🕺🏻🕺🏻 🇧🇷🇧🇷🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻 NOBODY IS BETTA THAN LUCAS PAQUETA 🕺🏻🕺🏻 🇧🇷🇧🇷 https://t.co/cqxAbRr6TL

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Even Brazil coach Tite got involved on the dancing Even Brazil coach Tite got involved on the dancing 😂 https://t.co/ZeRwKQLl2c

Sahil @Criminal__x They even got Brazil Coach Tite to do the Pigeon dance They even got Brazil Coach Tite to do the Pigeon dance😭😭😭 https://t.co/dPCnXJ92gN

Brazil will play Croatia in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil v South Korea: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

With their spectacular win against South Korea, Brazil secured their spot in the last eight of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They will play Croatia in the quarter-finals on Friday, December 9

Luka Modric and co. earned an enthralling win over Japan via penalties earlier in the day. Dominik Livakovic was the star of the show for Zlatko Dalic's side after saving three from the spot in the shootout.

They are set for a stern test next. Selecao are firing on all cylinders. Neymar's return has also given the side an extra edge of confidence. The likes of Richarlison, Vinicius, Casemiro, and more have been performing at a very high level as well.

The South American giants haven't won the World cup since 2002. Judging by their form in Qatar, Tite's side are strong contenders to win the tournament and become world champions for a record-extending sixth time.

