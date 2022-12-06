Twitter explodes as Brazil dance into 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals with thumping 4-1 win against South Korea

Twitter erupted as Brazil demolished South Korea to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Selecao Canarinho put on a dominating display and dismantled the South Koreans by a scoreline of 4-1 on Monday, December 5.
Vinicius Jr. opened the scoring for Selecao in the seventh minute of the game. He slotted home a calm finish to score his first goal of the tournament.
The five-time world champions were soon awarded a penalty, which Neymar Jr. converted in style in the 13th minute. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar got on the scoresheet upon his return to the team. He missed the last two games against Switzerland and Cameroon due to an injury he picked up in the opener against Serbia.
Richarlison scored a magnificent team goal to increase the margin just before the half-hour mark. Thiago Silva set up the Tottenham Hotspur forward after a dazzling team move.
Lucas Paqueta scored the fourth in the 36th minute of the game as he calmly scored from a Vinicius cross.
South Korea offered a few early threats to the Brazilian goal. Son Heung-Min had a golden opportunity in the second half as well. However, Alisson Becker managed to make a great save on that occasion.
The Liverpool goalkeeper, however, had no answer to Paik Seung-Ho's spectacular shot from well outside the box. The South Korean smashed home from a half volley in the 76th minute. The goal proved to be just a consolation as Selecao held out for a comprehensive win.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Brazil's dominating win against South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup:
Brazil will play Croatia in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
With their spectacular win against South Korea, Brazil secured their spot in the last eight of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They will play Croatia in the quarter-finals on Friday, December 9
Luka Modric and co. earned an enthralling win over Japan via penalties earlier in the day. Dominik Livakovic was the star of the show for Zlatko Dalic's side after saving three from the spot in the shootout.
They are set for a stern test next. Selecao are firing on all cylinders. Neymar's return has also given the side an extra edge of confidence. The likes of Richarlison, Vinicius, Casemiro, and more have been performing at a very high level as well.
The South American giants haven't won the World cup since 2002. Judging by their form in Qatar, Tite's side are strong contenders to win the tournament and become world champions for a record-extending sixth time.
