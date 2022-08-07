Twitter explodes as Brighton shock Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United with historic 2-1 win at Old Trafford

Manchester United stumbled to a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion with Cristiano Ronaldo having started on the bench in the side's season opener.
All eyes were on how United would fare without a recognized centre-forward in an intriguing line-up selected by Erik ten Hag.
Wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo was chosen to start on the substitutes bench.
This meant the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen would be required to form a shifting attack.
It was Brighton's attack that looked the more threatening throughout the first half despite an early glaring opportunity for Fernandes in the sixth minute.
Graham Potter's side would take a deserved lead in the 29th minute through Pascal Gross, which stunned United fans.
Danny Welbeck's cross was tapped in from close range by the German and an all too familiar feeling crept around Old Trafford.
Ten minutes later, Gross grabbed a second with Manchester United looking shellshocked defensively.
The Seagulls' pressure was becoming all too much for United defenders to deal with including Lisandro Martinez, whose debut started well but soon became one to forget.
Erik ten Hag must have gotten into his players at half-time because it was a better showing from the Red Devils in the second half.
Cristiano Ronaldo would be introduced but despite this still Brighton were a huge risk on the counter and should have been given a penalty.
In the 54th minute, Welbeck was shoved to the ground by Martinez and despite appeals from Potter and Brighton officials, no penalty was awarded.
United got a goal back to give themselves hope in the 68th minute.
The ball bounced around the Brighton box following a corner and ended up deflecting in off Alexis Mac Allister.
Ten Hag's side did pressurize but couldn't find an all-important equalizer with the Seagulls claiming a famous Old Trafford victory.
Brighton deserved all three points but United fans are less than impressed. Here are some reactions from Twitter:
Same old mistakes for Manchester United with Cristiano Ronaldo left to ponder
Manchester United fans would have been enthused by their pre-season performances and certainly their tour of Asia and Australia.
A 4-0 demolition of Liverpool at the very start, coinciding with a specific posession-based style of play was exciting the Old Trafford support.
But today's showing against Brighton have brought back all the negativity that surrounded the 13-time Premier League winners throughout last season.
Scott McTominay and Fred's midfield partnership is beginning to tire United fans and rightfully so on the basis of today's performances.
McTominay could have seen red for a reckless first-half challenge and Fred was chasing shadows throughout.
They were just two of what was an uninspiring and unwanted start to the Premier League season for Ten Hag and his Manchester United side.
It felt all too much like a performance befitting that of United last season and Ten Hag has been introduced to just how big a mountain he has to climb with his side.
