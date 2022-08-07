Twitter explodes as Brighton shock Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United with historic 2-1 win at Old Trafford

Manchester United stumbled to a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion with Cristiano Ronaldo having started on the bench in the side's season opener.

All eyes were on how United would fare without a recognized centre-forward in an intriguing line-up selected by Erik ten Hag.

Wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo was chosen to start on the substitutes bench.

This meant the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen would be required to form a shifting attack.

It was Brighton's attack that looked the more threatening throughout the first half despite an early glaring opportunity for Fernandes in the sixth minute.

Graham Potter's side would take a deserved lead in the 29th minute through Pascal Gross, which stunned United fans.

Danny Welbeck's cross was tapped in from close range by the German and an all too familiar feeling crept around Old Trafford.

Ten minutes later, Gross grabbed a second with Manchester United looking shellshocked defensively.

The Seagulls' pressure was becoming all too much for United defenders to deal with including Lisandro Martinez, whose debut started well but soon became one to forget.

Erik ten Hag must have gotten into his players at half-time because it was a better showing from the Red Devils in the second half.

Cristiano Ronaldo would be introduced but despite this still Brighton were a huge risk on the counter and should have been given a penalty.

In the 54th minute, Welbeck was shoved to the ground by Martinez and despite appeals from Potter and Brighton officials, no penalty was awarded.

United got a goal back to give themselves hope in the 68th minute.

The ball bounced around the Brighton box following a corner and ended up deflecting in off Alexis Mac Allister.

Ten Hag's side did pressurize but couldn't find an all-important equalizer with the Seagulls claiming a famous Old Trafford victory.

Brighton deserved all three points but United fans are less than impressed. Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Ste Howson @MrStephenHowson If Maguire, Shaw or McTominay start more than 20 games we won't do fuck all.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Christian Eriksen alone in the deeper role did far more in 37 minutes than Fred and McTominay did in 53 minutes combined.

Says it all about Man Utd's midfield.



Jordan @FourFourJordan Low-key that result was a good thing (crying inside). ten Hag seeing the light on certain players as early as possible rather than him trusting them only to bottle it down the line.

Jordan @FourFourJordan Low-key that result was a good thing (crying inside). ten Hag seeing the light on certain players as early as possible rather than him trusting them only to bottle it down the line. Low-key that result was a good thing (crying inside). ten Hag seeing the light on certain players as early as possible rather than him trusting them only to bottle it down the line.

SEB @SebLanez Ten hag talking about the united squad to his mrs Ten hag talking about the united squad to his mrs https://t.co/qC3iGpLnwO

Cal 🎗 @Arsecal Lisandro Martinez trying to stop Brighton's attack Lisandro Martinez trying to stop Brighton's attack https://t.co/OXsAXjjLPm

SG @SGoutheway Ten Haag it’s not too late to cook crystal meth Ten Haag it’s not too late to cook crystal meth

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1 - Erik ten Hag is the first Manchester United manager to lose his first Premier League game in charge since Louis van Gaal in August 2014 against Swansea City. Setback.

Kise Ryöta @the25thbum UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls This game is a shock reality for Erik ten Hag that no matter how tactically good he is, Fred and McTominay midfield will NEVER work.



Manchester United have NO midfield. This game is a shock reality for Erik ten Hag that no matter how tactically good he is, Fred and McTominay midfield will NEVER work.Manchester United have NO midfield. hopefully he's realised both this and that de gea is dogshit. twitter.com/UtdFaithfuls/s… hopefully he's realised both this and that de gea is dogshit. twitter.com/UtdFaithfuls/s…

VaciVt @vacivt Welcome to the Premier League, ten Hag. Welcome to the Premier League, ten Hag.

man.like.kwame @kosh_coucou #MUNBHA

Ten Hag's first league game and he's set a record, albeit not the kind you want.



#MUNBHA

Ten Hag's first league game and he's set a record, albeit not the kind you want.

And our fans watch this game and think Martial-Rashford-Sancho will get us the goals? Funny.

Brian @bd_03 Better 2nd half. Ten Hag has a lot to do with the midfield. Scott and Rashford should be his immediate casualties, rather work to develop other youngsters. Better 2nd half. Ten Hag has a lot to do with the midfield. Scott and Rashford should be his immediate casualties, rather work to develop other youngsters.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan

The problem is the rest of the squad aren’t fit to lace his boots in terms of quality, work ethic, commitment & will to win.

Udit @u_bhatt9

#MUNBHA #TenHag #MUFC ten Hag should make some really extreme decisions and drop that midfield, Maguire and Shaw altogether.

Udit @u_bhatt9

#MUNBHA #TenHag #MUFC ten Hag should make some really extreme decisions and drop that midfield, Maguire and Shaw altogether. ten Hag should make some really extreme decisions and drop that midfield, Maguire and Shaw altogether.#MUNBHA #TenHag #MUFC

Ash @_Ash_MUFC_ It's almost as if being Bangkok century world champions meant nothing! Bullshit @ManUtd It's almost as if being Bangkok century world champions meant nothing! Bullshit @ManUtd

Seginho @silvvr7 Welbeck stretched Maguire and Martinez today Welbeck stretched Maguire and Martinez today

MØ ❁ @milehkevin



MØ ❁ @milehkevin

FT 1-2 Brighton "Lisandro Martinez chose us over Arsenal" 😭

Archie @AFLCymru Martinez must be called ‘The Butcher’ because he’s going to butcher United’s chance at top 6 Martinez must be called ‘The Butcher’ because he’s going to butcher United’s chance at top 6

Timileyin @_dregg_ De gea very sus on that second goal. So terrible De gea very sus on that second goal. So terrible

Troll Football @TrollFootball "It's just the 1st game, trust the process. Ten Hag will save Man Utd."



"It's just the 1st game, trust the process. Ten Hag will save Man Utd."

Same old mistakes for Manchester United with Cristiano Ronaldo left to ponder

Manchester United fans would have been enthused by their pre-season performances and certainly their tour of Asia and Australia.

A 4-0 demolition of Liverpool at the very start, coinciding with a specific posession-based style of play was exciting the Old Trafford support.

But today's showing against Brighton have brought back all the negativity that surrounded the 13-time Premier League winners throughout last season.

Scott McTominay and Fred's midfield partnership is beginning to tire United fans and rightfully so on the basis of today's performances.

McTominay could have seen red for a reckless first-half challenge and Fred was chasing shadows throughout.

They were just two of what was an uninspiring and unwanted start to the Premier League season for Ten Hag and his Manchester United side.

It felt all too much like a performance befitting that of United last season and Ten Hag has been introduced to just how big a mountain he has to climb with his side.

