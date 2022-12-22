Twitter explodes as brilliant Marcus Rashford strike helps Manchester United secure comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley

Manchester United returned to competitive football with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Burnley in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.
Erik ten Hag's side hadn't played since 13 November amid the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament break but got back into the swing of things with relative ease.
The Red Devils took the lead in the 27th minute when Aaron Wan-Bissaka impressively worked the ball into Burnley's box.
Christian Eriksen swept in to finish from close-range to put the Red Devils ahead.
There was a nervy moment for stand-in United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in the 36th minute.
The on-loan Slovakian shot-stopper came early off his line to claim a delivery but completely mistimed it.
Casemiro prevented the ball from crossing the line after coming off Marcus Rashford.
Manchester United went in a goal ahead at half-time and boasted more of the play over Vincent Kompany's Clarets with 54% of the possession.
The Red Devils put together a lovely sweeping move in the 50th minute, when Fernandes sent a brilliant ball over the top to Rashford.
The English attacker played in Scott McTominay, but he sent the ball trickling over Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell's goal.
Rashford was on the scoresheet in the 57th minute through a superb individual goal.
He carried the ball from his own half and beat several Burnley players on his way to Burnley's box before firing past Peacock-Farrell to extend Manchester United's lead.
The Red Devils could have been out of sight in the 76th minute when Fernandes was close to notching a goal of his own.
Second-half substitute Antony broke forward but couldn't find the right pass for Fernandes, with the ball falling behind the Portuguese.
Casemiro made a surprising error in the 82nd minute that allowed Ashley Barnes to dispossess him in United's box and have an effort on goal.
However, the veteran striker was wasteful and couldn't place his shot attempt on goal.
It needn't matter as Manchester United secured a deserved 2-0 victory over the Clarets and head into the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.
Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter:
Manchester United left a cold message over Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in tonight's match programme
Manchester United have remained somewhat silent over Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive departure from the club.
The Portuguese icon gave an interview with journalist Piers Morgan in which he ripped into several issues regarding his situation at Old Trafford.
Ronaldo, 37, took aim at manager Erik ten Hag for disrespecting him and the lack of progress shown by the club since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.
He also claimed that he felt betrayed by United, and subsequently, the player and the club decided to sever ties.
United's comments on his exit in the pre-match programme for the Carabao clash with Burnley reads (per the Daily Mail):
"Cristiano Ronaldo left the club by mutual agreement last month."
It goes on to detail his accomplishments during his two spells with the club before concluding:
"In a statement on November 22, the club put on record its gratitude for Cristiano's immense contribution and wished him and his family well for the future."