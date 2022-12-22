Twitter explodes as brilliant Marcus Rashford strike helps Manchester United secure comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley

Manchester United returned to competitive football with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Burnley in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

Erik ten Hag's side hadn't played since 13 November amid the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament break but got back into the swing of things with relative ease.

The Red Devils took the lead in the 27th minute when Aaron Wan-Bissaka impressively worked the ball into Burnley's box.

Christian Eriksen swept in to finish from close-range to put the Red Devils ahead.

There was a nervy moment for stand-in United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in the 36th minute.

The on-loan Slovakian shot-stopper came early off his line to claim a delivery but completely mistimed it.

Casemiro prevented the ball from crossing the line after coming off Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United went in a goal ahead at half-time and boasted more of the play over Vincent Kompany's Clarets with 54% of the possession.

The Red Devils put together a lovely sweeping move in the 50th minute, when Fernandes sent a brilliant ball over the top to Rashford.

The English attacker played in Scott McTominay, but he sent the ball trickling over Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell's goal.

Rashford was on the scoresheet in the 57th minute through a superb individual goal.

He carried the ball from his own half and beat several Burnley players on his way to Burnley's box before firing past Peacock-Farrell to extend Manchester United's lead.

The Red Devils could have been out of sight in the 76th minute when Fernandes was close to notching a goal of his own.

Second-half substitute Antony broke forward but couldn't find the right pass for Fernandes, with the ball falling behind the Portuguese.

Casemiro made a surprising error in the 82nd minute that allowed Ashley Barnes to dispossess him in United's box and have an effort on goal.

However, the veteran striker was wasteful and couldn't place his shot attempt on goal.

It needn't matter as Manchester United secured a deserved 2-0 victory over the Clarets and head into the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter:

James Ducker @TelegraphDucker Rashford is unplayable at the moment. Looks like a man possessed

Jordan @FourFourJordan Gareth Southgate you are a criminal.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge 1-0! What an assist by Wan-Bissaka! Price just went up by 10 million

ً @utdrobbo That assist was genuinely world class from Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Bruno Fernandes will miss the next Carabao Cup game due to suspension #MUFC

' @vintageredss Mbappe will have to come here if he wants to play with his idol Rashford I'm afraid

Jacque Talbot @jac_talbot Man United fans, Martin Dubravka honestly isn't normally this bad

AB @AbsoluteBruno It's crazy to think that 6 months ago this was the same player that fans were calling to be sold.

This Marcus Rashford redemption arc is beautiful





La Vida Loca @choloo_la Bruno Fernandes importance is highly critical. His energy sparks the mood of the entire team whenever he plays. There is a stark contrast between Man United with and without Bruno. Not to mention his entire link up play. World class

Paddy Power @paddypower Man Utd look well on course to progress to the next round and be knocked out by Man City at some point.

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ Rashford can hear comp music playing in his head right now, he's giving the people what they want

Paddy Power @paddypower 'This is why Dubravka sits next to you every week.'

Trey @UTDTrey Martial, Rashford, Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes ball. Feels too good to be back man

ʀʏᴀɴ @Utd_Ryan_ @UtdHenry Given we are missing our best progressors of the ball, United have looked good. Couple individual errors, but comfortably the better side against an improved Burnley side under Kompany.

Josh Bunting @Buntingfootball Legs have gone slightly now from Burnley but they can be happy with this performance, just two bits of sheer quality have them behind. I've been impressed with Burnley moving into space and and using the ball. United just physically fitter and now it is showing #MUNBUR

Charlie @ThreadmanChaza A coach can't completely change a player's confidence or develop a player's game on his own, but I wonder how much Benni McCarthy has supported Marcus Rashford in recent months. Some of his CF qualities have developed slightly too as well as an obvious boost in confidence.

Paddy Power @paddypower Bruno Fernandes leaving one on a player and then moaning to the ref when he's booked. Club football is well and truly back.

Doc MUFC @Doc_Joshi Dubravka wasn't expecting to play tonight clearly. Was already mentally wrapped up warm, on the bench with a cup of hot chocolate and then he saw the team sheet.

BusbyBulletin @BusbyBulletin



Thought that was a relatively comfortable game with the odd moment of sloppiness here and there which can be expected with the time away.



Hopefully we get a few more players back for the Premier League game soon.



Who was your MOTM?

FT: United 2 - 0 Burnley

Thought that was a relatively comfortable game with the odd moment of sloppiness here and there which can be expected with the time away.

Hopefully we get a few more players back for the Premier League game soon.

Who was your MOTM?

#MUFC #MUNBUR

Manchester United left a cold message over Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in tonight's match programme

Ronaldo left United in unceremonious fashion.

Manchester United have remained somewhat silent over Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive departure from the club.

The Portuguese icon gave an interview with journalist Piers Morgan in which he ripped into several issues regarding his situation at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo, 37, took aim at manager Erik ten Hag for disrespecting him and the lack of progress shown by the club since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

He also claimed that he felt betrayed by United, and subsequently, the player and the club decided to sever ties.

United's comments on his exit in the pre-match programme for the Carabao clash with Burnley reads (per the Daily Mail):

"Cristiano Ronaldo left the club by mutual agreement last month."

It goes on to detail his accomplishments during his two spells with the club before concluding:

"In a statement on November 22, the club put on record its gratitude for Cristiano's immense contribution and wished him and his family well for the future."

