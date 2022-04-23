Twitter explodes as Bruno Fernandes misses crucial penalty for Manchester United in 3-1 defeat at Arsenal

Manchester United suffered a demoralizing 3-1 defeat at the hands of rivals Arsenal on Saturday in the Premier League, as stand-in captain Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty. Ralf Rangnick opted to drop Harry Maguire to the bench for the trip to the Emirates and handed the armband to Fernandes.

However, the Portuguese midfielder struggled and ended up doing more harm than good for the visitors. Manchester United went behind as early as the third minute when Nuno Tavares opened the scoring for the hosts. The left-back tapped in from close range after an attempt from Bukayo Saka was palmed into his path by David de Gea.

Shortly thereafter, Fernandes endured the first of three forgetful moments for him during the game. Aaron Ramsdale gave the ball away with a weak pass and Manchester United had the perfect opportunity to punish him. But Fernandes failed to pull the trigger quickly enough as Gabriel Magalhaes blocked his attempt.

Arsenal @Arsenal Starting the weekend right



A huge win at Emirates Stadium



WE ARE THE ARSENAL



3-1 (FT)



#ARSMUN Starting the weekend rightA huge win at Emirates StadiumWE ARE THE ARSENAL3-1(FT) 🎉 Starting the weekend right🔥 A huge win at Emirates Stadium💪 WE ARE THE ARSENAL🔴 3-1 🔵 (FT)#ARSMUN https://t.co/V7oi7T5EIf

Arsenal breathed a heavy sigh of relief as Fernandes had his hands on his head. Mikel Arteta's men doubled the advantage in the 32nd minute from the spot. Eddie Nketiah found the back of the net, but the goal was eventually ruled out for offside. Despite that, VAR adjudged Alex Telles to have fouled Saka in the build-up and Arsenal were handed the spot-kick.

Saka stepped up to convert with ease and sent the home crowd into a delirium of noise.

Cristiano Ronaldo strikes back for Manchester United, but Arsenal settle the affair after the interval

Manchester United produced a quick-fire response after being 2-0 down. Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 100th Premier League goal after getting on the end of a cross from Nemanja Matic. The strike meant the Red Devils trailed Arsenal by just a goal at half-time.

Arsenal then conceded a penalty in the 57th minute after Tavares handled the ball inside the box. Surprisingly, Fernandes stepped up to take the spot-kick instead of Cristiano Ronaldo himself.

Manchester United's stand-in captain hit his penalty straight into the post and it stayed out, rubbing salt into his wounds. Granit Xhaka settled the clash in the 70th minute with a brilliant goal from distance that left De Gea with no chance. Fernandes could consider himself lucky for not being sent off for a rash challenge before he was eventually substituted in the 84th minute.

The result helped the Gunners leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur into fourth-place in the Premier League, although Spurs have a game in hand. Manchester United are currently sixth and could drop to seventh if West Ham beat Chelsea on Sunday.

On that note, here are some of the best tweets from the game:

Squawka @Squawka Bruno Fernandes has failed to hit the target with both of his Premier League penalties this season. Bruno Fernandes has failed to hit the target with both of his Premier League penalties this season. 😬 https://t.co/YFTm4U4CGL

Sarafina Napoleon @FinaNapoleon The two penalties Bruno has taken since Ronaldo’s arrival he’s missed it.



Common sense should have prevailed 🤦🏿‍♀️ The two penalties Bruno has taken since Ronaldo’s arrival he’s missed it. Common sense should have prevailed 🤦🏿‍♀️

Adam McKola @AdamMcKola Not letting Cristiano Ronaldo take that penalty is negligence. What a disgrace. Not letting Cristiano Ronaldo take that penalty is negligence. What a disgrace.

Juliet Bawuah @julietbawuah Bruno Fernandes needs this treatment. Smh Bruno Fernandes needs this treatment. Smh https://t.co/2A1a8pXtwS

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan is giving me an outrageous amount of stress right now Nuno Tavaresis giving me an outrageous amount of stress right now Nuno Tavares 🇵🇹 is giving me an outrageous amount of stress right now

Leo 🇮🇹 - Fan @Vettel_AMR If Bruno was less selfish United could’ve been 3-2 up and Ronaldo with a hattrick… If Bruno was less selfish United could’ve been 3-2 up and Ronaldo with a hattrick…

Dougie Critchley @DougieCritchley <<<< Ramsdale celebrating in Bruno’s face after he dives the wrong way and his penalty hits the post <<<< Ramsdale celebrating in Bruno’s face after he dives the wrong way and his penalty hits the post https://t.co/pAO23THLnl

Sir Vage 🇦🇷 @sammie_chika Bruno Fernandes's "jorginho juice" subscription has expired lol Bruno Fernandes's "jorginho juice" subscription has expired lol

hol @thfcholly you have Ronaldo in your squad and he’s not taking a penalty??? beyond me you have Ronaldo in your squad and he’s not taking a penalty??? beyond me

Spanish Gooner @elspanishgooner Imagine not loving Aaron Ramsdale, what a weird individual you must be Imagine not loving Aaron Ramsdale, what a weird individual you must be

Nick🇬🇷 @lfcnickk Granit Xhaka ever since he dropped the "It's football not baller" interview Granit Xhaka ever since he dropped the "It's football not baller" interview https://t.co/B89r7JI3rm

WH @Wilshoholic GRANIT XHAKA. THE REDEMPTION ARC IS ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL TO SEE. GRANIT XHAKA. THE REDEMPTION ARC IS ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL TO SEE.

Rema’s PA @Mylestc007 Xhaka’s first goal in over a year what a way to end a drought Xhaka’s first goal in over a year what a way to end a drought

TC @totalcristiano At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo deserves a team with a proper system, proper structure and play with other players who have a winning mentality. At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo deserves a team with a proper system, proper structure and play with other players who have a winning mentality.

Sulaiman Pooja @PoojaMedia Ben Ten to takeover Man Utd in the Europa League.



Eayah Ben Ten to takeover Man Utd in the Europa League. Eayah

Duncan Alexander @oilysailor Xhaka's 50th PL yellow and 10th PL goal in the space of 3m29s. Box office. Xhaka's 50th PL yellow and 10th PL goal in the space of 3m29s. Box office.

Richard Jolly 🇺🇦 @RichJolly 30% of Granit Xhaka's Premier League goals have come against Manchester United. 30% of Granit Xhaka's Premier League goals have come against Manchester United.

Orbinho @Orbinho



#ARSMUN Granit Xhaka has scored three Premier League goals against Man Utd - more than against any other opponent Granit Xhaka has scored three Premier League goals against Man Utd - more than against any other opponent#ARSMUN

Sulaiman Pooja @PoojaMedia Lacazette is now Arsenal’s cheerleader during goal celebration.



Captain bia bia Lacazette is now Arsenal’s cheerleader during goal celebration. Captain bia bia

Edited by Nived Zenith