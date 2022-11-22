Twitter explodes as Coady Gakpo and Davy Klaassen score late goals in Netherlands' 2-0 win against Senegal in 2022 FIFA World Cup

Twitter exploded as the Netherlands defeated Senegal 1-0 in their Group B fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup today (November 21).

Cody Gakpo scored for Louis van Gaal's team in the 84th minute. Frenkie de Jong delivered a teasing cross into the box and Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was beaten to the ball by Gakpo. The PSV Eindhoven player headed home to register his side's first goal of the tournament.

Vincent Janssen started in attack for the Dutch alongside Steven Bergwijn in the absence of a not fully-fit Memphis Depay. Bergwijn and De Jong came close to scoring for Van Gaal's side as well.

Depay was brought in by Van Gaal as the game progressed. However, they had to wait until the 84th minute of the game to find a winner.

Davy Klaasen added a second of the game in the dying moments of the injury time. Edouard Mendy couldn't Memphis Depay's effort out of the danger zone as Klaasen capitalized to slot the ball home.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as the Netherlands defeated Senegal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar:

B/R Football @brfootball Cody Gakpo opens the scoring in the 85th minute Cody Gakpo opens the scoring in the 85th minute 🇳🇱 https://t.co/O5ZJ9dcCcb

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Cody Gakpo's goal for the Netherlands!!

Cody Gakpo's goal for the Netherlands!!https://t.co/6bAOxHf2c3

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Breakthrough. Cody Gakpo has scored or assisted 33 goals in all competitions this season, the most productive player in Europe.Breakthrough. Cody Gakpo has scored or assisted 33 goals in all competitions this season, the most productive player in Europe.Breakthrough. 💥 https://t.co/fJ8rqqakhz

Tom Bowdery @TBowdery27 Finally the deadlock is broke. Great run and header from Cody Gakpo showcasing his talent on the biggest stage after a delightful pass from De Jong 0-1 #SENNED Finally the deadlock is broke. Great run and header from Cody Gakpo showcasing his talent on the biggest stage after a delightful pass from De Jong 0-1 #SENNED

OptaJose @OptaJose 1 - Cody Gakpo ha marcado tantos goles de cabeza en el #MundialQatar2022 (1) como en la Eredivisie holandesa (1 en 106 partidos). Timing. 1 - Cody Gakpo ha marcado tantos goles de cabeza en el #MundialQatar2022 (1) como en la Eredivisie holandesa (1 en 106 partidos). Timing. https://t.co/s5avOy0Xay

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball



Cody Gakpo gives the Netherlands the lead with his first World Cup goal



#CodyGakpo #Netherlands #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #SENNED We finally have a goal!!Cody Gakpo gives the Netherlands the lead with his first World Cup goal We finally have a goal!! 🔥Cody Gakpo gives the Netherlands the lead with his first World Cup goal 💥🇳🇱#CodyGakpo #Netherlands #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #SENNED https://t.co/cltjVZWFMZ

Ibraheem @98tiloblivion Will be a Cody Gakpo hater for the rest of my days Will be a Cody Gakpo hater for the rest of my days

Annemarie Dray @AnnemarieDray How does a man so utterly entertaining and engaging as Louis van Gaal is deliver such paint-watching football? How does a man so utterly entertaining and engaging as Louis van Gaal is deliver such paint-watching football?

Manuel Veth @ManuelVeth Van Gaal ball strikes again. These tactics got him all the way to the final in 2014. Don’t underestimate the Dutch even if their football isn’t pretty. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Van Gaal ball strikes again. These tactics got him all the way to the final in 2014. Don’t underestimate the Dutch even if their football isn’t pretty. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Stu @LordStu1234 Of course Davy Klaasen scores Of course Davy Klaasen scores

Morbiously Depressed Karthik 🇦🇷 @KarthikTheRed2 and Klaasen makes it two, the Dutch win and Klaasen makes it two, the Dutch win

Stu @LordStu1234 Of course Davy Klaasen scores Of course Davy Klaasen scores

Transfermarkt.co.uk @TMuk_news



Louis Van Gaal's side kick off their World Cup campaign with all three points Goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen help the Netherlands to a hard-fought win over SenegalLouis Van Gaal's side kick off their World Cup campaign with all three points Goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen help the Netherlands to a hard-fought win over Senegal 🇳🇱Louis Van Gaal's side kick off their World Cup campaign with all three points 💪 https://t.co/bi2pvIjkZn

Ronald Morgan @ronaldmorgan_



First cap. 4 crucial saves. CLEAN SHEET.



#Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup Van Gaal before the game: "A risk to play Noppert? I started Van der Sar when he was 19."First cap. 4 crucial saves. CLEAN SHEET. #NED Van Gaal before the game: "A risk to play Noppert? I started Van der Sar when he was 19."First cap. 4 crucial saves. CLEAN SHEET. #NED #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/46tjwZqfWG

Smit 🌪️ @CFCSmit @TheEuropeanLad These points are crucial. Football wasn't perfect, but we can work on that in the next two. @TheEuropeanLad These points are crucial. Football wasn't perfect, but we can work on that in the next two.

footywizzy @footywizzy @TheEuropeanLad Memphis coming on was the difference @TheEuropeanLad Memphis coming on was the difference

Netherlands star Virgil van Dijk said he was sad to see Sadio Mane miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Senegal v Netherlands: Group A - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk recently said he was saddened to see Senegal forward Sadio Mane miss out at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Mane and Van Dijk were formerly teammates at Liverpool before the attacker moved to Bayern Munich.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Mane said (via NDTV):

"I called him the next day and obviously I wanted to know how he was, There were so many rumours coming out. As a friend I wanted to know how he was. It wasn't the best news he has had and unfortunately he won't be able to make this tournament. I feel sad for him, I know how hard he worked for this and he has been important for Senegal so he is going to be a big miss for them."

Oranje are well and truly back in the World Cup after missing out on the 2018 edition. They will next play Ecuador on November 25.

