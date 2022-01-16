Twitter explodes as Coutinho brilliance helps Aston Villa salvage late draw against Manchester United

Philippe Coutinho marked his return to the Premier League in style to help Aston Villa come from behind and secure a 2-2 draw against Manchester United. The Brazilian, who joined Villa on a season-long deal, was named on the bench and came on to make his debut only in the 68th minute.
Prior to his magical display off the bench, Manchester United had established a two-goal advantage. The opening goal came as early as the sixth minute, when Villa custodian Emiliano Martinez committed a glaring mistake. Bruno Fernandes fired in a shot from distance after a quickly taken free-kick and Martinez agonizingly fumbled as the ball rolled into his own net.
The hosts got off to the worst possible start and it seemed like Manchester United would go on to dominate. Anthony Elanga, who was named in the starting eleven, flashed a header wide of the target while Mason Greenwood also failed to hit the target.
Ralf Rangnick's men entered the half-time interval with their slender advantage intact. After the restart, Villa looked rejuvenated as they stepped onto the accelerator in their search for an equalizer. Lucas Digne, who made his debut after arriving from Everton, looked particularly impressive on the left flank.
Jacob Ramsey forced a good save from David De Gea, but United doubled their advantage in the 67th minute. Fernandes completed his brace after the visitors were presented with an opening following a weak back pass from Morgan Sanson.
Fred pounced on the ball and played it to Fernandes, who unleashed a thunderous shot that kissed the cross-bar on its way to the back of the net. Manchester United must have surely felt they had the result in the bag, but then came the comeback.
Aston Villa and Coutinho refused to give up and punished Manchester United
It took Coutinho just seven minutes after coming on to register an assist as Ramsey pulled one back for Villa. Tyrone Mings pushed forward into the final third before feeding Coutinho, who produced a clever exchange with Carney Chukwuemeka before feeding Ramsey for the goal.
Villa were pumped and grabbed the all-important equalizer in the 82nd minute, with Ramsey squaring the ball towards Coutinho. The Holte End were ecstatic as the Brazilian embraced the heavens in what proved to be an unbelievable start.
Manchester United missed a glorious chance to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after ruining their two-goal advantage. Meanwhile, Villa put an end to their three-game losing streak across competitions thanks to Coutinho.
Here are the best reactions from what proved to be a thoroughly entertaining affair at Villa Park:
