Twitter explodes as Coutinho brilliance helps Aston Villa salvage late draw against Manchester United

Philippe Coutinho marked his return to the Premier League in style to help Aston Villa come from behind and secure a 2-2 draw against Manchester United. The Brazilian, who joined Villa on a season-long deal, was named on the bench and came on to make his debut only in the 68th minute.

Prior to his magical display off the bench, Manchester United had established a two-goal advantage. The opening goal came as early as the sixth minute, when Villa custodian Emiliano Martinez committed a glaring mistake. Bruno Fernandes fired in a shot from distance after a quickly taken free-kick and Martinez agonizingly fumbled as the ball rolled into his own net.

The hosts got off to the worst possible start and it seemed like Manchester United would go on to dominate. Anthony Elanga, who was named in the starting eleven, flashed a header wide of the target while Mason Greenwood also failed to hit the target.

Premier League @premierleague



#AVLMUN A brilliant attacking spectacle ends level at Villa Park A brilliant attacking spectacle ends level at Villa Park 🔥#AVLMUN https://t.co/UhnZJVvoff

Ralf Rangnick's men entered the half-time interval with their slender advantage intact. After the restart, Villa looked rejuvenated as they stepped onto the accelerator in their search for an equalizer. Lucas Digne, who made his debut after arriving from Everton, looked particularly impressive on the left flank.

Jacob Ramsey forced a good save from David De Gea, but United doubled their advantage in the 67th minute. Fernandes completed his brace after the visitors were presented with an opening following a weak back pass from Morgan Sanson.

Fred pounced on the ball and played it to Fernandes, who unleashed a thunderous shot that kissed the cross-bar on its way to the back of the net. Manchester United must have surely felt they had the result in the bag, but then came the comeback.

Aston Villa and Coutinho refused to give up and punished Manchester United

It took Coutinho just seven minutes after coming on to register an assist as Ramsey pulled one back for Villa. Tyrone Mings pushed forward into the final third before feeding Coutinho, who produced a clever exchange with Carney Chukwuemeka before feeding Ramsey for the goal.

Villa were pumped and grabbed the all-important equalizer in the 82nd minute, with Ramsey squaring the ball towards Coutinho. The Holte End were ecstatic as the Brazilian embraced the heavens in what proved to be an unbelievable start.

𝗢 𝗷𝗶 𝗮𝗺ụ 𝗲𝗺𝗲 𝗟𝗶𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝟭 @maxxyfire Coutinho, has the same amount of league goals as Messi for a new club this season, having played just 30 minutes Coutinho, has the same amount of league goals as Messi for a new club this season, having played just 30 minutes https://t.co/MRYGjxxG89

Manchester United missed a glorious chance to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after ruining their two-goal advantage. Meanwhile, Villa put an end to their three-game losing streak across competitions thanks to Coutinho.

Here are the best reactions from what proved to be a thoroughly entertaining affair at Villa Park:

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Philippe Coutinho has equalised for Steven Gerrard against Man Utd. What a story! Philippe Coutinho has equalised for Steven Gerrard against Man Utd. What a story!

Chelsea Babe🇿🇦 @Boitumelo_MB Coutinho has the same amount of league goals as Jadon Sancho. This man came back in England days ago Coutinho has the same amount of league goals as Jadon Sancho. This man came back in England days ago😭😭

Danny @DannyAaronsFUT tears in my eyes Coutinho is back tears in my eyes Coutinho is back

Adam Crafton @AdamCrafton_ Are Donny Van De Beek substitutions - almost always post 78 minutes - some sort of social experiment being conducted by Manchester United Are Donny Van De Beek substitutions - almost always post 78 minutes - some sort of social experiment being conducted by Manchester United

Sam Pilger @sampilger The treatment of Donny van de Beek by #MUFC remains very strange. Given just 5 minutes again tonight borders on insulting. And he very nearly won the game too. Maybe giving him a few more minutes is a decent idea. The treatment of Donny van de Beek by #MUFC remains very strange. Given just 5 minutes again tonight borders on insulting. And he very nearly won the game too. Maybe giving him a few more minutes is a decent idea.

HLTCO @HLTCO A goal and an assist for Coutinho off the bench on his debut?



Villa fans: A goal and an assist for Coutinho off the bench on his debut?Villa fans: https://t.co/5XHM0Ohf6E

FootballFunnys @FootballFunnnys



Respect! Raphael Varane stopped playing and grabbed popcorn to witness the great magician Philippe Coutinho.Respect! Raphael Varane stopped playing and grabbed popcorn to witness the great magician Philippe Coutinho. Respect! 👏 https://t.co/feCfBUi5JJ

🅿️ @rtmdave_11 Coutinho has outperformed Sanchos prem career in 10 MINUTES Coutinho has outperformed Sanchos prem career in 10 MINUTES 😭😭😭😭

Sean @SeanDOlfc Grealish celebrated that Coutinho goal more than the KDB one Grealish celebrated that Coutinho goal more than the KDB one

TheKop.com @TheKop_com Steven Gerrard and Phillippe Coutinho delivering the goods against Man United. You love to see it. Steven Gerrard and Phillippe Coutinho delivering the goods against Man United. You love to see it. https://t.co/RZ08iUkonW

Da’olif @DAOLIF De Gea must be tired of Coutinho De Gea must be tired of Coutinho https://t.co/CojsEZJzGN

fcbkimmich @w4nner7489 Varane trying to use his trophy cabinet to stop Coutinho



Varane trying to use his trophy cabinet to stop Coutinho https://t.co/qsndWtZNtB

CulerAlex™ @CuIerAIex UTD with Ronaldo

UTD without Ronaldo UTD with RonaldoUTD without Ronaldo https://t.co/sQPP2M3zGr

ᴊᴀʀᴀᴅシ @_therealOpe Teacher : who owns Manchester United FC



Student: Glazers



Teacher: Then why did you write Phillipe coutinho: Teacher : who owns Manchester United FCStudent: GlazersTeacher: Then why did you write Phillipe coutinho: https://t.co/KNoHiUUk1K

David James @Davidarsenal23 #AVLMUN This photo shows Manchester Utd with games in hand and then letting it slip This photo shows Manchester Utd with games in hand and then letting it slip😂😂😂 #AVLMUN https://t.co/D3P66xoi5x

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Cristiano Ronaldo scored 4 goals vs Arsenal, Spurs & West Ham, the three teams currently above United battling for the 4th spot while we're sitting at 7th.



Anyone labelling him as the problem is mentally ill. Cristiano Ronaldo scored 4 goals vs Arsenal, Spurs & West Ham, the three teams currently above United battling for the 4th spot while we're sitting at 7th.Anyone labelling him as the problem is mentally ill. https://t.co/gkVbogldvG

ON THE STREETS @1hotstreet Manchester United embracing a win after Bruno's goal🤣🤣🤣 Manchester United embracing a win after Bruno's goal🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/bzHj8EfB0L

Ryu-San @IchiryouRyu97 Manchester United is finished. City will pass their 13 titles and 3 European titles by 2035. Remember this. #mufc Manchester United is finished. City will pass their 13 titles and 3 European titles by 2035. Remember this. #mufc

Edited by Nived Zenith