Twitter explodes as Crawley Town bring on TV personality Mark Wright in 3-0 win against Leeds United

Fourth tier side Crawley Town produced the headline result of the FA Cup matchday, as they thrashed Leeds United 3-0 to make it through to the next round. Marcelo Bielsa's side were given a brutal wake-up call, as goals from Nicholas Tsaroulla, Ashley Nadesan and Jordan Tunnicliffe gave the home side a historic victory.

The moment of the game, however, came in stoppage time. With Crawley Town's victory effectively confirmed, manager John Yems decided to introduce television personality Mark Wright in stoppage time, as he made his debut for the club after joining on a non-contract basis in December 2020.

The Englishman is well known for his appearance on The Only Way Is Essex and was a semi-professional footballer in his early years, having represented the likes of West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Crawley Town's historic result undoubtedly grabbed the headlines, but Mark Wright's substitute appearance is sure to go down in football folklore. On that note, here are the best tweets from his brief cameo against Leeds United.

3-0 up against Leeds, Fourth-tier Crawley have just brought on reality TV star Mark Wright.



The magic of the FA Cup 😅💫 pic.twitter.com/1zxtjBwt7h — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) January 10, 2021

Publicity stunt or not - I played against Mark Wright once and he was very good at football. End of my analysis. — Max Rushden 💙 (@maxrushden) January 10, 2021

Mark Wright on for Crawley. The crowning kick in the teeth. Into injury-time. 3-0. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 10, 2021

Premier League Leeds lose 3-0 to League 2 Crawley and even Mark Wright got a go 🙌



The TOWIE star chasing his dream at 33 👏



Only in the #EmiratesFACup



What a game 😍 pic.twitter.com/iMjmBGNwyc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 10, 2021

👏 Mark Wright vs #LUFC:



1 minute played

1 touch

1 pass attempted

1 pass completed

1 win over Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds pic.twitter.com/nytEJ47o4P — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 10, 2021

Feel sorry for the Crawley players who have been brilliant today and everybody will be talking about the sideshow Mark Wright... — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) January 10, 2021

Marcelo Bielsa watches on with Leeds down 3-0 to Crawley as reality TV star Mark Wright prepares to enter the field.



The magic of the FA Cup 😅💫 pic.twitter.com/xc6vM8NOK9 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 10, 2021

Don't knock Bielsa, he's had to sit through five series of TOWIE to scout Mark Wright. — Nick (@nwall89) January 10, 2021

It’s reported that Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa watched the first three series of TOWIE to do his home work on Mark Wright. #LUFC pic.twitter.com/PuIsYqjuyS — SportingBurntwoodFC (@SBFCOfficial) January 10, 2021

Fourth-tier Crawley Town are 3-0 up against Leeds 🤯



Reality tv star Mark Wright is sitting on their bench 😅 pic.twitter.com/66S8Mn0pFb — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 10, 2021

Mark Wright, knocks Leeds out the FA Cup then goes home to Michelle Keegan, a winner of life. — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 10, 2021