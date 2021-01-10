Twitter explodes as Crawley Town bring on TV personality Mark Wright in 3-0 win against Leeds United

Fourth tier side Crawley Town produced the headline result of the FA Cup matchday, as they thrashed Leeds United 3-0 to make it through to the next round. Marcelo Bielsa's side were given a brutal wake-up call, as goals from Nicholas Tsaroulla, Ashley Nadesan and Jordan Tunnicliffe gave the home side a historic victory.
The moment of the game, however, came in stoppage time. With Crawley Town's victory effectively confirmed, manager John Yems decided to introduce television personality Mark Wright in stoppage time, as he made his debut for the club after joining on a non-contract basis in December 2020.
Mark Wright's debut takes center stage in Crawley Town's historic win against Leeds United
The Englishman is well known for his appearance on The Only Way Is Essex and was a semi-professional footballer in his early years, having represented the likes of West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.
Crawley Town's historic result undoubtedly grabbed the headlines, but Mark Wright's substitute appearance is sure to go down in football folklore. On that note, here are the best tweets from his brief cameo against Leeds United.