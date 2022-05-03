×
Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo continues goal-scoring run for Manchester United in 3-0 win over Brentford 

Cristiano Ronaldo delivers yet again!
Nived Zenith
Modified May 03, 2022 02:53 AM IST
Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo maintained his goal-scoring run after netting in the 3-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Monday. The Red Devils dismantled newly-promoted Brentford with relative ease at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes, who captained the hosts on the night, found the back of the net as early as the ninth minute. Anthony Elanga squared the ball into his path for Fernandes to smash it into the visitors' goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo then seemed to have doubled the advantage but an intervention from VAR ensured the goal was chalked off due to offside. The Portuguese superstar was visibly frustrated but replays suggested that VAR was accurate.

Manchester United entered the half-time interval with a slender 1-0 lead. Around the hour mark, Cristiano Ronaldo was bundled over by Brentford defender Rico Henry inside the penalty area. The referee blew the whistle and pointed to the spot.

Stepping up to convert the spot-kick, the veteran striker smashed the ball into the back of the net. The strike proved to be his 24th goal in all competitions since returning to OId Trafford last summer.

Varane adds icing on the cake for Manchester United after Cristiano Ronaldo strike

Just 11 minutes later, in the 72nd minute, Raphael Varane put the final nail in the coffin for Brentford. The Frenchman netted his first ever goal for the club from a corner-kick routine.

Alex Telles whipped in a corner and Varane steered the ball into the back of the net. The result proved to be a much-needed win for Manchester United, who put an end to a run of three games without a win.

Ralf Rangnick's side continue to remain sixth in the Premier League, with 58 points from 36 games. The Red Devils are still unlikely to secure qualification for the Champions League next season.

In the wake of what proved to be a solid win for Manchester United, users on Twitter made their voices heard. On that note, here are some of the best reactions to the game:

Manchester United win a game without conceding a goal https://t.co/FwecfBHV1Z
Cristiano Ronaldo’s game by numbers vs Brentford: 100% aerial duels won (3/3) 100% shot accuracy 100% tackles won 92% pass accuracy 87 total touches 3 ball recoveries 1 chance created 1 goal Having a strong end to the season. 🙌 https://t.co/n5IhwnC6r6
Ronaldo and Mata's names chanted during #mufc players' swift lap of honour.
The Mata-Ronaldo show. https://t.co/MCq3eLxJLi
Cristiano Ronaldo standing with football players better than him. https://t.co/HY6oITlmTJ
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in his last 4 Consecutive Games in a row. https://t.co/kmOHsjYN57
Cristiano Ronaldo in 2022: 10 goals 🔥Lionel Messi all season: 4 goalsNever compare them 😂 https://t.co/0nXLr6WhiQ
Clean Sheet @D_DeGea 🧤 https://t.co/zxWts6mh6D
You can see the lack of confidence in Bruno, hope he refreshes his mind and starts next season firing #mufc
Clean sheet without Maguire?? Coincidence? I think not. #MUFC
Man united didn't concede a goal against Brentford https://t.co/uyrwgqIWdZ
Manchester United tonight https://t.co/XbKx9zV1TG
Never forget when people said Ivan Toney over Ronaldo. 😂😂😂
#MUNBRE It feels so comfortable watching the game without Maguire.
Bittersweet how the season’s over and we have produced that 90 minutes of quality, all in all a great performance from the team and hopefully the next game at Old Trafford we’ll be prepared in the right way & we can look forward to the season.
If your kids ever ask you how good Nemanja Matic was, just show them this picture… https://t.co/RK1MrIdWpR
@Everything_Foo @ManUtd Varane tonight https://t.co/TI9IMCqo2E
BREAKING: @Cristiano scores again. What a player. The drive, the hunger, the passion… he’s just incredible. 🐐
CRISTIANO RONALDO!!!! THE GREATEST THERE IS. THE GREATEST THERE WAS. THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE.
Forget the goals, Cristiano Ronaldo's link-up and hold-up play has been absolutely insane.What a player!
Manchester United fans trying to get the 73rd minute protest going.https://t.co/sRmYSv4uDH
Cristiano Ronaldo🗣 “I’m not finished.”
Hes actually our greatest ever player by the time he retires he'll have a statue at the club 😭😭😭😭 twitter.com/UtdPlug/status…
Varane goal + a clean sheet vs TL fave striker without Maguire. https://t.co/7r58RnPCFq
*People calling Cristiano Ronaldo finished*Ronaldo: https://t.co/IQKyvYibhU

