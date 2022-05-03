Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo continues goal-scoring run for Manchester United in 3-0 win over Brentford 

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo maintained his goal-scoring run after netting in the 3-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Monday. The Red Devils dismantled newly-promoted Brentford with relative ease at Old Trafford.
Bruno Fernandes, who captained the hosts on the night, found the back of the net as early as the ninth minute. Anthony Elanga squared the ball into his path for Fernandes to smash it into the visitors' goal.
Cristiano Ronaldo then seemed to have doubled the advantage but an intervention from VAR ensured the goal was chalked off due to offside. The Portuguese superstar was visibly frustrated but replays suggested that VAR was accurate.
Manchester United entered the half-time interval with a slender 1-0 lead. Around the hour mark, Cristiano Ronaldo was bundled over by Brentford defender Rico Henry inside the penalty area. The referee blew the whistle and pointed to the spot.
Stepping up to convert the spot-kick, the veteran striker smashed the ball into the back of the net. The strike proved to be his 24th goal in all competitions since returning to OId Trafford last summer.
Varane adds icing on the cake for Manchester United after Cristiano Ronaldo strike
Just 11 minutes later, in the 72nd minute, Raphael Varane put the final nail in the coffin for Brentford. The Frenchman netted his first ever goal for the club from a corner-kick routine.
Alex Telles whipped in a corner and Varane steered the ball into the back of the net. The result proved to be a much-needed win for Manchester United, who put an end to a run of three games without a win.
Ralf Rangnick's side continue to remain sixth in the Premier League, with 58 points from 36 games. The Red Devils are still unlikely to secure qualification for the Champions League next season.
In the wake of what proved to be a solid win for Manchester United, users on Twitter made their voices heard. On that note, here are some of the best reactions to the game: