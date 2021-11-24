Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo continues scoring streak to send Manchester United into Champions League knockout stages

Cristiano Ronaldo maintained his impressive scoring streak in the Champions League as Manchester United secured a 2-0 win over Villarreal in Group F.

As expected, Michael Carrick made some bold changes to the line-up following the chastening defeat at Watford on Saturday. Both Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial were named in the starting eleven as Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford dropped to the bench. Alex Telles also started at left-back in the absence of Luke Shaw.

Despite the change in personnel, Manchester United looked far from convincing for the majority of the game. Ultimately, it was Cristiano Ronaldo who yet again came to their rescue. The 36-year-old has now scored six goals in five Champions League games this term.

However, a lot of the credit has to go to David de Gea for keeping Manchester United in the game till the 78th minute when Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock.

The Spaniard was at the peak of his powers for the visitors as he thwarted multiple attempts from Villarreal to open the scoring. Most notably, he produced an excellent diving save to deny Manu Trigueros just before the hour mark at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

It was after the introduction of Fernandes and Rashford from the bench that Manchester United forced the initiative. The Red Devils found the opening goal of the game through a slice of fortune.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Manchester United after Villarreal error

Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli tried to play out from the back and Manchester United midfielder Fred applied pressure on his counterpart Etienne Capoue to force an opening. The ball fell kindly to Cristiano Ronaldo and he dinked it above Rulli to maintain his streak.

Summer-signing Jadon Sancho then netted his first goal for Manchester United in the 89th minute to complete the rout. The forward has had a difficult time settling in at Old Trafford since his move from Borussia Dortmund and looked relieved to have broken the duck.

In the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo setting the tone for yet another Champions League win for Manchester United, Twitter saluted his heroics. Additionally, there was also praise for both De Gea and Sancho for their contributions. Here are the best reactions from the game:

Squawka Football @Squawka



#UCL Man Utd have now kept as many Champions League clean sheets under Michael Carrick (1) as they did under Ole Gunnar Solskjær. 🙃 Man Utd have now kept as many Champions League clean sheets under Michael Carrick (1) as they did under Ole Gunnar Solskjær. 🙃#UCL https://t.co/hDSvwjhxhV

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - Cristiano Ronaldo's strike against Villarreal was the third time he has scored a match-winning goal in the final 15 minutes of a Champions League match this season - the most by a player in a single season in the competition (excluding extra-time). Clutch. 3 - Cristiano Ronaldo's strike against Villarreal was the third time he has scored a match-winning goal in the final 15 minutes of a Champions League match this season - the most by a player in a single season in the competition (excluding extra-time). Clutch. https://t.co/x80wktZzOy

alidiligent39 @alidiligent39



Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player from English side to score in the opening five games in UCL.



He now has scored 15 goals vs. Villarreal.



That is his 6th UCL goal in 5 games this season 🤯

#VILMUN ANT IT HAD TO BE HIM! 🐐Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player from English side to score in the opening five games in UCL.He now has scored 15 goals vs. Villarreal.That is his 6th UCL goal in 5 games this season 🤯 ANT IT HAD TO BE HIM! 🐐Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player from English side to score in the opening five games in UCL.He now has scored 15 goals vs. Villarreal.That is his 6th UCL goal in 5 games this season 🤯#VILMUN https://t.co/667xFpc5qj

SPORTbible @sportbible David De Gea when he realises it will be another game of bailing his team out for 90 minutes David De Gea when he realises it will be another game of bailing his team out for 90 minutes https://t.co/ZuRQtyHD8E

FPL Jota @FplJota Man United in the CL be like: Man United in the CL be like: https://t.co/ciLvsUBNZ4

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



Matchday 1 ⚽️

Matchday 2 ⚽️

Matchday 3 ⚽️

Matchday 4 ⚽️⚽️

Matchday 5 ⚽️



#UCL 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League this season:Matchday 1 ⚽️Matchday 2 ⚽️Matchday 3 ⚽️Matchday 4 ⚽️⚽️Matchday 5 ⚽️ 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League this season:Matchday 1 ⚽️Matchday 2 ⚽️Matchday 3 ⚽️Matchday 4 ⚽️⚽️Matchday 5 ⚽️#UCL https://t.co/3auNhlzxai

Haider Rubbani 🇵🇸🇾🇪🎙⚽️ @Haider_Rubbani

Sancho first goal ✅

Ronaldo scores again ✅

Through to the knockouts ✅



Well done lads Clean sheet ✅Sancho first goal ✅Ronaldo scores again ✅Through to the knockouts ✅Well done lads #MUFC Clean sheet ✅ Sancho first goal ✅Ronaldo scores again ✅Through to the knockouts ✅Well done lads #MUFC

Adam MATIC!🔰 @Adamstott30 Job done, last 16 in the bag. Time to move on now get the manager in place ASAP #MUFC Job done, last 16 in the bag. Time to move on now get the manager in place ASAP #MUFC

raymond brennan @raymond_brennan Full time through to the last 16 , job done Ronaldo gets us there Full time through to the last 16 , job done Ronaldo gets us there

The Faheem @faheem_hassan7



@Cristiano 👐 First player in the history of Manchester united to score in 5 consecutive UCL games First player in the history of Manchester united to score in 5 consecutive UCL games@Cristiano 👐 https://t.co/jSUKpoeOWW

FA @theartilIery Bruno assisting in each game. Ronaldo scoring in each game. Manchester United's inevitable duo Bruno assisting in each game. Ronaldo scoring in each game. Manchester United's inevitable duo

RPI @ramairnanda @ManUtd Ronaldo will never let himself play at europa league😎 @ManUtd Ronaldo will never let himself play at europa league😎

Squawka Football @Squawka ◉ Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to score in the opening five UCL games of a single campaign for an English club



◉ Bruno Fernandes is the first player to provide an assist in the opening five UCL games of a single campaign for an English club



Both in 2021/22. 🔥 ◉ Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to score in the opening five UCL games of a single campaign for an English club◉ Bruno Fernandes is the first player to provide an assist in the opening five UCL games of a single campaign for an English clubBoth in 2021/22. 🔥 https://t.co/kIbZmCrXO3

OLÓYÈ ◽ @Oloyedey4u RETWEET if Ronaldo ❤️ is your GOAT 🐐 RETWEET if Ronaldo ❤️ is your GOAT 🐐 https://t.co/oswhgJt80K

Zizu @TMK_Zizu

#GGMU

#VILMUN The apologies should flow in just like the disrespect😁😁Sancho has arrived. The apologies should flow in just like the disrespect😁😁Sancho has arrived.#GGMU #VILMUN https://t.co/mmu4BTzN0I

Edited by Nived Zenith