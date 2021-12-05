Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United secure hard-fought 1-0 win against Crystal Palace

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge at Old Trafford. A second-half goal from Fred was enough to secure all three points for the Red Devils.

Manchester United looked like a different team under the management of Rangnick. The Red Devils looked much more lively in attack and were seen pressing the ball a lot more compared to the times under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Even Cristiano Ronaldo was seen pressing the ball when not in possession, something which was a major question mark prior to the game.

Manchester United also dominated possession, having the ball for 62% of the game. Rangnick's side also took more shots than usual.

Manchester United fans online were pleased to see their side press, something they haven't done in a while. Here are some of the best tweets from the night:

Annemarie Dray @AnnemarieDray The United press out of possession is just thrilling. The United press out of possession is just thrilling.

B/R Football @brfootball Ralf Rangnick wins his first game as coach of Manchester United ✅ Ralf Rangnick wins his first game as coach of Manchester United ✅ https://t.co/GrPTTC9dYV

Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell



The right reaction from players.



A platform to build on.



#MUFC Ralf Rangnick spoke mostly about “control” ahead of this game + though the score was only 1-0 United felt more comfortable in that victory than in most other performances this season.The right reaction from players.A platform to build on. Ralf Rangnick spoke mostly about “control” ahead of this game + though the score was only 1-0 United felt more comfortable in that victory than in most other performances this season.The right reaction from players.A platform to build on.#MUFC

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Ralf Rangnick is the first German manager to win his first Premier League game in charge 🤩🔴 Ralf Rangnick is the first German manager to win his first Premier League game in charge 🤩🔴 https://t.co/L0XsjenubS

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Manchester United had conceded in 15 consecutive home games in all competitions before today.



A rare clean sheet secured in Ralf Rangnick’s first game. 🔒 Manchester United had conceded in 15 consecutive home games in all competitions before today.A rare clean sheet secured in Ralf Rangnick’s first game. 🔒 https://t.co/6KLv1bZBX1

RiZzy🔴 @RiZzyUTD Rangnick just found Fred’s Brazilian passport. He’s always been technically gifted Rangnick just found Fred’s Brazilian passport. He’s always been technically gifted

NDL Ringside @NikoOmilana GIVE FRED THE BALLON D’OR GIVE FRED THE BALLON D’OR

Hugo @HTJF94 I haven’t watched United press this good in so long I haven’t watched United press this good in so long

🙃 @HeirToWenger Look how organised United press already 🤯🤯

United will finish 4th easily with Ralf Ragnick. Look how organised United press already 🤯🤯United will finish 4th easily with Ralf Ragnick.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC 62% possession



8 shots inside 30 minutes 62% possession8 shots inside 30 minutes https://t.co/p2COpDK3ci

Eric Laurie @EricLaurie Maybe just a bit excited, but definitely looks like a 4-2-2-2 in the high-block. Lateral compactness, ball-far player tucking in, pressing with cover-shadow, aggressive pressures - it´s all there. Maybe just a bit excited, but definitely looks like a 4-2-2-2 in the high-block. Lateral compactness, ball-far player tucking in, pressing with cover-shadow, aggressive pressures - it´s all there. https://t.co/KeUIQl5sqG

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge 66% possession and 11 shots after half an hour. We didn't manage that in some months before. Love to see United playing entertaining football again 66% possession and 11 shots after half an hour. We didn't manage that in some months before. Love to see United playing entertaining football again

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Rangnick's first 45 minutes in-charge of Man Utd and I can already see improvements – attack after attack.



The message is clear, "press and don't let them comfortably play out from the back" Rangnick's first 45 minutes in-charge of Man Utd and I can already see improvements – attack after attack.The message is clear, "press and don't let them comfortably play out from the back"

Saboteur @saboteurDS @UtdFaithfuls Improvement? We playing like a prime German national team 😂 @UtdFaithfuls Improvement? We playing like a prime German national team 😂

magnifico 🔰 @BrunoFxrnandxs This Rangnick Press >>> This Rangnick Press >>>

UtdDefence🛑🔰 @UtdDefence My word we're pressing everything!

Pretty sure Ralfy Rangnick made them press their own clothes before the game too. 😭 My word we're pressing everything! Pretty sure Ralfy Rangnick made them press their own clothes before the game too. 😭

Izzy Chinedum🐐 @IzzyChinedum1



Ralf Rangnick isn’t taking much time to implement his ideas and hopefully we can score goals as we press... press and press.

#MUNCRY #MUFC Great football at Old Trafford...Ralf Rangnick isn’t taking much time to implement his ideas and hopefully we can score goals as we press... press and press. Great football at Old Trafford...Ralf Rangnick isn’t taking much time to implement his ideas and hopefully we can score goals as we press... press and press. #MUNCRY #MUFC

Dhimas Hanatalianto @hanatalianto The one and only, Fred scores frist goal with that screamer for Rangnick era! The one and only, Fred scores frist goal with that screamer for Rangnick era!

Despite the improvement in football being played against Crystal Palace, Manchester United found it hard to break down the resilient defense set up by Patrick Vieira. The Red Devils were guilty of taking most of their shots from outside the area, which did not trouble Vicente Guaita in goal.

However, Brazilian midfielder Fred finally opened the scoring for Manchester United with a well-placed shot from the edge of the area at the 78th-minute mark. Mason Greenwood cut the ball back to Fred, who placed the ball into the back of the net with his right foot.

The win takes Manchester United up to sixth in the Premier League standings. The Red Devils have picked up 24 points from their 15 games in the league. Manchester United are, however, still behind the likes of West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham in the standings.

Cristiano Ronaldo blanked in Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge of Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo could not put the ball into the back of the net in Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge of Manchester United. The 36-year-old forward failed to carry forward his good goalscoring form after scoring a brace against Arsenal in midweek.

Ronaldo was tightly marked by the Crystal Palace defenders which resulted in him having a quiet game. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner took five shots in the game. However, only one of Ronaldo's efforts was on target.

Despite his relatively underwhelming game, Cristiano Ronaldo remains Manchester United's top goalscorer this season. The 36-year-old forward has scored 12 goals in 17 games for the Red Devils.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian