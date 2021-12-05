×
Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United secure hard-fought 1-0 win against Crystal Palace

Twitter reacts to Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo's win over Crystal Palace.
Vatsal Vora
ANALYST
Modified Dec 05, 2021 09:43 PM IST
News

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge at Old Trafford. A second-half goal from Fred was enough to secure all three points for the Red Devils.

Manchester United looked like a different team under the management of Rangnick. The Red Devils looked much more lively in attack and were seen pressing the ball a lot more compared to the times under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Even Cristiano Ronaldo was seen pressing the ball when not in possession, something which was a major question mark prior to the game.

Manchester United also dominated possession, having the ball for 62% of the game. Rangnick's side also took more shots than usual.

Manchester United fans online were pleased to see their side press, something they haven't done in a while. Here are some of the best tweets from the night:

Encouraging early signs from United! 📈Keep pressing, lads 👊#MUFC | #MUNCRY
The United press out of possession is just thrilling.
Ralf Rangnick wins his first game as coach of Manchester United ✅ https://t.co/GrPTTC9dYV
Ralf Rangnick spoke mostly about “control” ahead of this game + though the score was only 1-0 United felt more comfortable in that victory than in most other performances this season.The right reaction from players.A platform to build on.#MUFC
Ralf Rangnick is the first German manager to win his first Premier League game in charge 🤩🔴 https://t.co/L0XsjenubS
Manchester United had conceded in 15 consecutive home games in all competitions before today.A rare clean sheet secured in Ralf Rangnick’s first game. 🔒 https://t.co/6KLv1bZBX1
Rangnick just found Fred’s Brazilian passport. He’s always been technically gifted
GIVE FRED THE BALLON D’OR
I haven’t watched United press this good in so long
I thought Ronaldo couldn't press according to Twitter. #MUNCRY
Look how organised United press already 🤯🤯United will finish 4th easily with Ralf Ragnick.
62% possession8 shots inside 30 minutes https://t.co/p2COpDK3ci
@UnitedStandMUFC Our XG must be so high
Maybe just a bit excited, but definitely looks like a 4-2-2-2 in the high-block. Lateral compactness, ball-far player tucking in, pressing with cover-shadow, aggressive pressures - it´s all there. https://t.co/KeUIQl5sqG
66% possession and 11 shots after half an hour. We didn't manage that in some months before. Love to see United playing entertaining football again
This Manchester united team is missing Pogba ( passes and long shots) #mufc https://t.co/ooRufR3AsI
Rangnick's first 45 minutes in-charge of Man Utd and I can already see improvements – attack after attack.The message is clear, "press and don't let them comfortably play out from the back"
@UtdFaithfuls Improvement? We playing like a prime German national team 😂
This Rangnick Press >>>
My word we're pressing everything! Pretty sure Ralfy Rangnick made them press their own clothes before the game too. 😭
Great football at Old Trafford...Ralf Rangnick isn’t taking much time to implement his ideas and hopefully we can score goals as we press... press and press. #MUNCRY #MUFC
The one and only, Fred scores frist goal with that screamer for Rangnick era!
FRED 10/10 performance I will hear nothing else! #mufc #MUNCRY
For those who didn't watch the 1st half, this is how Man Utd played #MUNCRY McFred #dalot telles sancho https://t.co/tkdrRih8i2
☑️Control☑️Intensity☑️WinningThe Rangnick era has begun. https://t.co/KetZ3oI8NT

Despite the improvement in football being played against Crystal Palace, Manchester United found it hard to break down the resilient defense set up by Patrick Vieira. The Red Devils were guilty of taking most of their shots from outside the area, which did not trouble Vicente Guaita in goal.

However, Brazilian midfielder Fred finally opened the scoring for Manchester United with a well-placed shot from the edge of the area at the 78th-minute mark. Mason Greenwood cut the ball back to Fred, who placed the ball into the back of the net with his right foot.

The win takes Manchester United up to sixth in the Premier League standings. The Red Devils have picked up 24 points from their 15 games in the league. Manchester United are, however, still behind the likes of West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham in the standings.

Cristiano Ronaldo blanked in Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge of Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo could not put the ball into the back of the net in Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge of Manchester United. The 36-year-old forward failed to carry forward his good goalscoring form after scoring a brace against Arsenal in midweek.

Ronaldo was tightly marked by the Crystal Palace defenders which resulted in him having a quiet game. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner took five shots in the game. However, only one of Ronaldo's efforts was on target.

Despite his relatively underwhelming game, Cristiano Ronaldo remains Manchester United's top goalscorer this season. The 36-year-old forward has scored 12 goals in 17 games for the Red Devils.

A big three points at Old Trafford! ➕3️⃣#MUFC | #MUNCRY

Edited by Vishal Subramanian
