Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United suffer 4-0 thrashing against Brentford

Manchester United fans are outraged following an embarrassing 4-0 away defeat to Brentford on August 13 in a game Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting XI.
Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse for United, it does as they are thrashed by the Bees.
It was a first-half abomination from the Red Devils who performed with little to no unity.
Brentford's height caused United all sorts of problems with the likes of Ivan Toney and Ben Mee licking their lips at each set-piece opportunity.
It was a horror showing from David de Gea who was at fault for the opener.
Joshua Da Silva's long-range shot should have been easily stopped by the Spaniard in the 10th minute.
But his glaring mistake allowed the ball to trickle through his arms and into the net.
It got worse from there for Erik ten Hag's side eight minutes later.
A mix-up at the back following a pass out from De Gea to Christian Eriksen was easily capitalized on by Matthias Jensen with the Dane dispatching home.
The Bees' superior height paid dividends in the 30th minute with 5"9 Lisandro Martinez unable to deal with the glaring issue and Ben Mee heading home.
In the 35th minute United were well and truly at rock bottom when Bryan Mbuemo finished off a clever counter-attacking move from Thomas Frank's side.
Ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo shook their heads in disbelief, as did most of the footballing world. How the mighty have fallen.
Ten Hag's side made a slight improvement in the second-half with the manager making three changes at half-time.
But they could do nothing to change the shocking scoreline in what will go down as one of the worst results in the club's Premier League history.
No wonder Cristiano Ronaldo wants out, the loss sends the 13-time Premier League winners to the bottom of the table.
Here are reactions from fans on Twitter to an unbelievable defeat for Manchester United:
It somehow gets worse for Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo
Ten Hag's appointment had excited Manchester United fans who were confident that they had a well-renowned coach at the helm.
The Dutch tactician had had huge success with Ajax in the Eredivise, winning the league title twice.
His possession-based style of play has earned praise but it doesn't seem to be a style befitting this current crop of United players.
The Red Devils were utterly dire against Brentford and not much better in their season-opening 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.
Ten Hag is not free of any blame for the thrashing today, his decision to start such a small side against a team like Brentford is somewhat puzzling.
But he now sees the glaring issues that his Manchester United side face having breezed through the pre-season with some impressive performances.
