Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United suffer 4-0 thrashing against Brentford

Manchester United fans are outraged following an embarrassing 4-0 away defeat to Brentford on August 13 in a game Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting XI.

Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse for United, it does as they are thrashed by the Bees.

It was a first-half abomination from the Red Devils who performed with little to no unity.

Brentford's height caused United all sorts of problems with the likes of Ivan Toney and Ben Mee licking their lips at each set-piece opportunity.

It was a horror showing from David de Gea who was at fault for the opener.

Joshua Da Silva's long-range shot should have been easily stopped by the Spaniard in the 10th minute.

But his glaring mistake allowed the ball to trickle through his arms and into the net.

It got worse from there for Erik ten Hag's side eight minutes later.

A mix-up at the back following a pass out from De Gea to Christian Eriksen was easily capitalized on by Matthias Jensen with the Dane dispatching home.

The Bees' superior height paid dividends in the 30th minute with 5"9 Lisandro Martinez unable to deal with the glaring issue and Ben Mee heading home.

In the 35th minute United were well and truly at rock bottom when Bryan Mbuemo finished off a clever counter-attacking move from Thomas Frank's side.

Ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo shook their heads in disbelief, as did most of the footballing world. How the mighty have fallen.

Ten Hag's side made a slight improvement in the second-half with the manager making three changes at half-time.

But they could do nothing to change the shocking scoreline in what will go down as one of the worst results in the club's Premier League history.

No wonder Cristiano Ronaldo wants out, the loss sends the 13-time Premier League winners to the bottom of the table.

Here are reactions from fans on Twitter to an unbelievable defeat for Manchester United:

City Talks @CityTalks__ How on earth can you blame Ronaldo for wanting to leave that shit team. If anything we should all be praising him How on earth can you blame Ronaldo for wanting to leave that shit team. If anything we should all be praising him

. @Avid_MMA_Fan This is just sad, not angry anymore, not frustrated, just sad at what has become of this club. #MUFC This is just sad, not angry anymore, not frustrated, just sad at what has become of this club. #MUFC

𝐑𝐄𝐃 𝐊𝐄𝐍 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 @4everagooner Bloke just asked me what time are United kicking off at Brentford, I said about every 5 minutes 🤣 Bloke just asked me what time are United kicking off at Brentford, I said about every 5 minutes 🤣

Squawka @Squawka Ben Mee (2) had more touches in the opposition box than Cristiano Ronaldo (1) in the first half. Ben Mee (2) had more touches in the opposition box than Cristiano Ronaldo (1) in the first half. 👀

MrMacaroni @mrmacaronii Need Ronaldo to go to another club!! I’ll gladly follow him there. Any club at all!!! But I can’t continue with this. It’s affecting me. Need Ronaldo to go to another club!! I’ll gladly follow him there. Any club at all!!! But I can’t continue with this. It’s affecting me.

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku Since Ronaldo posted: “Sunday, the King plays,” we haven't heard from him again. Since Ronaldo posted: “Sunday, the King plays,” we haven't heard from him again. 💔

SPORTbible @sportbible Manchester United are the funniest club in the world Manchester United are the funniest club in the world

Rio Ferdinand @rioferdy5 Brentford are slapping us up….my phones going off….my head hurts….my heart…HELP NEEDED Brentford are slapping us up….my phones going off….my head hurts….my heart…HELP NEEDED

Pøgba Senior @TheSaItIsHere There's no way Lisandro Martinez is 5'9. They're exaggerating his height like he's in WWE There's no way Lisandro Martinez is 5'9. They're exaggerating his height like he's in WWE

Grace Robertson 🏳️‍⚧️ @GraceOnFootball Frenkie de Jong watching this and agreeing to a pay cut. Frenkie de Jong watching this and agreeing to a pay cut.

Jessica Hayden @_JessHayden If you are wondering why Manchester United are wearing fluorescent kit, it’s because the Glazers asked Ten Hag to highlight United’s problem areas If you are wondering why Manchester United are wearing fluorescent kit, it’s because the Glazers asked Ten Hag to highlight United’s problem areas

george @StokeyyG2 Erik Ten Hag? Nah man more like Erik Wont Last Ten Weeks Erik Ten Hag? Nah man more like Erik Wont Last Ten Weeks 😭😭

. @utdcynical Two mistakes in 16 minutes for De Gea. Can he make it an hattrick? Two mistakes in 16 minutes for De Gea. Can he make it an hattrick?

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Christ!!!! Manchester United are SHOCKINGLY bad.



Erik ten Hag shaking his head in disbelief. Can't believe what he's seeing. Christ!!!! Manchester United are SHOCKINGLY bad.Erik ten Hag shaking his head in disbelief. Can't believe what he's seeing.

Billie @Billie_T Imagine getting back to the dressing room after a half like this and seeing your manager apply sun cream to his head, his position is simply untenable Imagine getting back to the dressing room after a half like this and seeing your manager apply sun cream to his head, his position is simply untenable

Ian Ladyman @Ian_Ladyman_DM Yes we know what we know about the owners etc but that first half by @ManUtd reeked first and foremost of pretty ordinary coaching and tactical selection. No lessons learned from last week? Yes we know what we know about the owners etc but that first half by @ManUtd reeked first and foremost of pretty ordinary coaching and tactical selection. No lessons learned from last week?

Rob Dawson @RobDawsonESPN You can talk all day about how Man United should have signed more players this summer but there are still 11 of them out there. Same number as Brentford. This is pathetic. You can talk all day about how Man United should have signed more players this summer but there are still 11 of them out there. Same number as Brentford. This is pathetic.

It somehow gets worse for Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo

A seventh successive away defeat for Cristiano Ronaldo's United

Ten Hag's appointment had excited Manchester United fans who were confident that they had a well-renowned coach at the helm.

The Dutch tactician had had huge success with Ajax in the Eredivise, winning the league title twice.

His possession-based style of play has earned praise but it doesn't seem to be a style befitting this current crop of United players.

The Red Devils were utterly dire against Brentford and not much better in their season-opening 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.

Ten Hag is not free of any blame for the thrashing today, his decision to start such a small side against a team like Brentford is somewhat puzzling.

But he now sees the glaring issues that his Manchester United side face having breezed through the pre-season with some impressive performances.

