Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United suffer 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Brighton 

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo endured one of their most embarrassing defeats of the season on Saturday against Brighton in the Premier League. The visitors failed to turn up for the encounter and were completely outplayed during the 4-0 hammering at the Amex Stadium.

Ralf Rangnick named an unchanged line-up after the Red Devils' 3-0 triumph over Brentford in the previous game. However, Manchester United were a shadow of themselves from that outing and were unaplogetically put to the sword by an excellent Brighton side.

Cristiano Ronaldo remained a hapless passenger for the majority of the game as the hosts produced one of their finest ever displays in the top-flight.

Moises Caicedo opened the scoring for Brighton as early as the 15th minute. The 20-year-old Ecuadorian fired in a low shot from distance that went through Victor Lindelof's legs before nestling into the corner, beyond David De Gea's reach.

The home crowd were in raptures as the Seagulls soared high in joy. Brighton could have doubled their advantage before half-time after a catastrophic error from Raphael Varane. The Frenchman attempted to bring a ball down with his touch off a Brighton goal-kick, but eventually laid it on a plate for Danny Welbeck.

The former Manchester United forward was unable to capitalize and flashed his attempt over the cross-bar. Cristiano Ronaldo's frustration was clearly visible when he picked up a yellow card for a silly challenge before the interval.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United reduced to being spectators as Brighton turn on the style

If the first half display was poor, the second half was truly shocking from Manchester United. They were picked apart so easily by an efficient Brighton attack.

Leandro Trossard squared the ball towards Marc Cucurella after collecting the ball from the byline and the left-back smashed his shot into the back of the net. The Spaniard shed tears of joy as he netted his first ever goal for the club, much to the agony of the hapless Red Devils.

Cucurella then turned provider for the third goal of the night. Brighton shot-stopper Robert Sanchez, who hardly had any shots to stop, found the full-back with an excellent long kick. Cucurella drifted inside and neatly found Trossard, who produced a precise pass for Pascal Gross. The Dutchman produced a neat finish towards the far corner after evading Varane.

Trossard then completed the rout in the 60th minute after Welbeck chipped the ball over De Gea. Although Diogo Dalot cleared it off the line, the ball ricocheted off Trossard before going over the line. VAR intervened to check for handball but the goal stood and Brighton were ecstatic.

Cristiano Ronaldo looked away and his Manchester United teammates knew there was no hiding from this result. Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 100 - Brighton's Moisés Caicedo has become the 100th player to score his first ever Premier League goal against Manchester United. Lift-off. 100 - Brighton's Moisés Caicedo has become the 100th player to score his first ever Premier League goal against Manchester United. Lift-off. https://t.co/Sv83ifsTEL

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Imposing first half performance. Brighton have had 21 touches in the Man Utd penalty area, more than they've had in the opposition penalty area in any home game this season.Imposing first half performance. Brighton have had 21 touches in the Man Utd penalty area, more than they've had in the opposition penalty area in any home game this season.Imposing first half performance. 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/7H9T1mBSSl

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Moises Caicedo, who United wanted to sign last year. scores against them this year. #mufc Moises Caicedo, who United wanted to sign last year. scores against them this year. #mufc

Lampard’s Son @CfcMase Graham Potter against the most disorganised team in the league. The players are having absolute fun! Graham Potter against the most disorganised team in the league. The players are having absolute fun!

Jamie @JD8925 This United team are genuinely so unlikeable. A million miles off the standard required. #mufc This United team are genuinely so unlikeable. A million miles off the standard required. #mufc

Ibrahim 🤪 @stopthatdegea



Playing against him . No goalkeeper this season has conceded more deflected goals from his teammates than De Gea (8).Playing against him No goalkeeper this season has conceded more deflected goals from his teammates than De Gea (8).Playing against him 💔. https://t.co/8Nir4G4Xio

Danish🇵🇰 @dannyaffc 🏻 Juan Mata Is playing in 2022.. Pretty much sums up Manutd Juan Mata Is playing in 2022.. Pretty much sums up Manutd👍🏻

suryakumar stan acc @joinbappida mata and matic are our best players in 2022 mata and matic are our best players in 2022 https://t.co/jixZn7jZID

Conal🇾🇪 @Conaldinho7 @utdreport How tf do we make brighton look like this @utdreport How tf do we make brighton look like this https://t.co/B67bnHTs1A

Jᴀᴄᴋʏ Hᴇɴᴄʜᴍᴀɴ♦️ @JackyHenchman Teams whenever they see that they’re playing Man Utd this season. Teams whenever they see that they’re playing Man Utd this season. https://t.co/NsXNeo1kgk

justin @_Just1nBlake Mctominay making more fouls than passes but he gets the club so it's all good Mctominay making more fouls than passes but he gets the club so it's all good

🎟️ @SackOIe this is what Telles sees when he has the ball btw this is what Telles sees when he has the ball btw https://t.co/Yd1i1OzwRX

Alex Shaw @AlexShawESPN Who in that Man Utd team could you say is just having a bad season / they can improve under Ten Hag? I am struggling to name one. The lack of quality is one thing, but it’s the lack of any care, interest or fight. Who in that Man Utd team could you say is just having a bad season / they can improve under Ten Hag? I am struggling to name one. The lack of quality is one thing, but it’s the lack of any care, interest or fight.

Big Wild Cat @LOrenztweets Why did Ronaldo come back to this team?? Why did Ronaldo come back to this team??

Azin  @azin_FCB No way finished Messi got more G/A in 2022 than in form Ronaldo No way finished Messi got more G/A in 2022 than in form Ronaldo 💀

brad @MFC_Brad This United team are failing Cristiano Ronaldo This United team are failing Cristiano Ronaldo

アドラッシュ @_Battinson_ Me watching man utd getting beaten these days Me watching man utd getting beaten these days https://t.co/B53D8I6DaE

