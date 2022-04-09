Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United suffer shock defeat to relegation-battlers Everton

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo were handed yet another blow in their pursuit of a top-four finish in the Premier League on Saturday. The Red Devils succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of relegation-battlers Everton at Goodison Park.

Ralf Rangnick recalled Cristiano Ronaldo back into the starting eleven for the clash after the Portuguese missed their last league game against Leicester City due to illness.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was unable to inspire his team to a much-needed win on Merseyside. Manchester United tested Jordan Pickford with multiple efforts from Marcus Rashford early on in the game.

Frank Lampard's side survived the scare in the opening exchanges and eventually grew in confidence. The only goal of the game arrived in the 27th minute after the hosts punished Manchester United for their lackadaisical approach.

Fred poked a risky pass towards Nemanja Matic just a few yards ahead of the halfway line and Everton pressed him into a mistake. The Serbian was weak on the ball and was easily dispossessed as Everton hit United on the break.

Anthony Gordon sprayed the ball out wide to Richarlison, who cut inside from the left before squaring the ball into the area. Manchester United were unable to deal with it effectively and the ball eventually fell kindly for Gordon. The 21-year-old Everton academy graduate unleashed a shot from outside the box and it deflected off Harry Maguire before nestling into the corner, leaving David De Gea with no chance.

Frustration mounts as Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United continue to trail in second half

Rangnick responded by introducing Paul Pogba in the second half. But Manchester United were unable to conjure anything noteworthy as Everton held on for a famous and vital win.

Understandably, Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrating figure and even picked up a yellow card in the dying embers of the game. The 37-year-old received the caution from the referee for booting the ball away in frustration.

Following the defeat, the Red Devils remain in seventh, four points adrift off Tottenham in fourth-place in the league table. Notably, Spurs have a game in hand over United, while fifth-placed Arsenal have two extra games. As such, qualification for the Champions League next season looks increasingly difficult for United.

In the wake of their disappointing defeat, reactions poured in from across the world. On that note, here are some of the best tweets from the game:

Ronan Murphy @swearimnotpaul I hope Harry Maguire’s PR firm have started drafting the apology tweet. I hope Harry Maguire’s PR firm have started drafting the apology tweet.

🅿️arry @HarryJoinedChat Leicester City watching Maguire play football.

Leicester City watching Maguire play football.https://t.co/JuC0OkcBHP

¹⁰ @SxrgioSZN Seeing United lose every week is good enough but it hits even more different knowing they paid £80m to save City from Harry Maguire. Seeing United lose every week is good enough but it hits even more different knowing they paid £80m to save City from Harry Maguire.

The thinker man @kwekuedilson Lampard punishing Klopp and Tuchel teacher Rangnick Lampard punishing Klopp and Tuchel teacher Rangnick 😂

MB 💫 @MadridBaIIers Harry Maguire running away from fans after destroying Manchester United & saving Everton from relegation: Harry Maguire running away from fans after destroying Manchester United & saving Everton from relegation: https://t.co/Suzflr1pH9

Miguel 🇲🇽 @Reyes707_ You gotta be sick to enjoy Manchester United’s downfall You gotta be sick to enjoy Manchester United’s downfall https://t.co/zUQz74nyM3

Booss @alvinkile



Maguire: Ronaldo: Iam here to win trophiesMaguire: Ronaldo: Iam here to win trophies 🏆Maguire: 👇👇😅🙌 https://t.co/aCXj58CiEe

Trey @UTDTrey I'm tired of all these players, none of them value playing for Manchester United I'm tired of all these players, none of them value playing for Manchester United

TWO TERTY 𓃵 🇳🇬🇬🇭 @Aboa_Banku1 Everton has been poor all season till they met Maguire Everton has been poor all season till they met Maguire

xenooooooooooox @Xenox74704934 Ronaldo have more slips then goals in he's last 3 games Ronaldo have more slips then goals in he's last 3 games

ًEllis. @EIIisV3 How do these Manchester United players sleep at night? Bunch of mercenaries. How do these Manchester United players sleep at night? Bunch of mercenaries.

John Gorman @ormo5000 #MUFC We are ‘EASILY’ the most boring team in the Premier League We are ‘EASILY’ the most boring team in the Premier League 😴 #MUFC

𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘯. @kaminokyojin penaldo at goodison park so far today: penaldo at goodison park so far today: https://t.co/Zfibll6Lbw

Footymemes.21 @footymemes21

#EVEMUN Harry Maguire after deflecting the shot for Everton to score Harry Maguire after deflecting the shot for Everton to score#EVEMUN https://t.co/3KsRAHXuxr

Elliott Blackburn @Elliott619

#EVEMUN Mata on for Matic... would have been a great sub in 2012, not now Mata on for Matic... would have been a great sub in 2012, not now#EVEMUN

Banter Ball @trollafooty3 Erik Ten Hag's flight after watching Manchester United play against Everton. Erik Ten Hag's flight after watching Manchester United play against Everton. https://t.co/H67Zrq9WVE

Isak @UtdIsak Did you see Ronaldo’s reaction to Rashford losing the ball? He’s fed up Did you see Ronaldo’s reaction to Rashford losing the ball? He’s fed up

Banter Ball @trollafooty3 Rival fans protecting Maguire from Man United fans: Rival fans protecting Maguire from Man United fans: https://t.co/mBcY2klua6

Ben Smith @bsmithnewton Ole Gunnar Solskjaer actually did an unbelievable job with these jokers. #EVEMUN Ole Gunnar Solskjaer actually did an unbelievable job with these jokers. #EVEMUN

jordan @JLDignan How these Man Utd players are still getting paid baffles me How these Man Utd players are still getting paid baffles me

Jack Firth @firth__jack This is the worst man united team I’ve ever watched This is the worst man united team I’ve ever watched

Edited by Nived Zenith