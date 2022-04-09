×
Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United suffer shock defeat to relegation-battlers Everton

Fans have teared into United after their latest setback
Nived Zenith
ANALYST
Modified Apr 09, 2022 07:06 PM IST
News

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo were handed yet another blow in their pursuit of a top-four finish in the Premier League on Saturday. The Red Devils succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of relegation-battlers Everton at Goodison Park.

Ralf Rangnick recalled Cristiano Ronaldo back into the starting eleven for the clash after the Portuguese missed their last league game against Leicester City due to illness.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was unable to inspire his team to a much-needed win on Merseyside. Manchester United tested Jordan Pickford with multiple efforts from Marcus Rashford early on in the game.

Frank Lampard's side survived the scare in the opening exchanges and eventually grew in confidence. The only goal of the game arrived in the 27th minute after the hosts punished Manchester United for their lackadaisical approach.

Fred poked a risky pass towards Nemanja Matic just a few yards ahead of the halfway line and Everton pressed him into a mistake. The Serbian was weak on the ball and was easily dispossessed as Everton hit United on the break.

Anthony Gordon sprayed the ball out wide to Richarlison, who cut inside from the left before squaring the ball into the area. Manchester United were unable to deal with it effectively and the ball eventually fell kindly for Gordon. The 21-year-old Everton academy graduate unleashed a shot from outside the box and it deflected off Harry Maguire before nestling into the corner, leaving David De Gea with no chance.

Frustration mounts as Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United continue to trail in second half

Rangnick responded by introducing Paul Pogba in the second half. But Manchester United were unable to conjure anything noteworthy as Everton held on for a famous and vital win.

Understandably, Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrating figure and even picked up a yellow card in the dying embers of the game. The 37-year-old received the caution from the referee for booting the ball away in frustration.

Following the defeat, the Red Devils remain in seventh, four points adrift off Tottenham in fourth-place in the league table. Notably, Spurs have a game in hand over United, while fifth-placed Arsenal have two extra games. As such, qualification for the Champions League next season looks increasingly difficult for United.

In the wake of their disappointing defeat, reactions poured in from across the world. On that note, here are some of the best tweets from the game:

I hope Harry Maguire’s PR firm have started drafting the apology tweet.
Leicester City watching Maguire play football.https://t.co/JuC0OkcBHP
Seeing United lose every week is good enough but it hits even more different knowing they paid £80m to save City from Harry Maguire.
Lampard punishing Klopp and Tuchel teacher Rangnick 😂
Harry Maguire running away from fans after destroying Manchester United & saving Everton from relegation: https://t.co/Suzflr1pH9
You gotta be sick to enjoy Manchester United’s downfall https://t.co/zUQz74nyM3
Ronaldo: Iam here to win trophies 🏆Maguire: 👇👇😅🙌 https://t.co/aCXj58CiEe
I'm tired of all these players, none of them value playing for Manchester United
Everton has been poor all season till they met Maguire
Ronaldo have more slips then goals in he's last 3 games
How do these Manchester United players sleep at night? Bunch of mercenaries.
We are ‘EASILY’ the most boring team in the Premier League 😴 #MUFC
And the shitshow continues 🌚 twitter.com/mubzd22/status…
manchester united football club https://t.co/dbB9szDTz1
penaldo at goodison park so far today: https://t.co/Zfibll6Lbw
God @Cristiano is so hard to watch anymore
Harry Maguire after deflecting the shot for Everton to score#EVEMUN https://t.co/3KsRAHXuxr
Mata on for Matic... would have been a great sub in 2012, not now#EVEMUN
Erik ten Hag looking for the uno reverse card #EVEMUN https://t.co/EBeHCSiJnP
Erik Ten Hag's flight after watching Manchester United play against Everton. https://t.co/H67Zrq9WVE
Did you see Ronaldo’s reaction to Rashford losing the ball? He’s fed up
Rival fans protecting Maguire from Man United fans: https://t.co/mBcY2klua6
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer actually did an unbelievable job with these jokers. #EVEMUN
How these Man Utd players are still getting paid baffles me
This is the worst man united team I’ve ever watched






