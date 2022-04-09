Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United suffer shock defeat to relegation-battlers Everton

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo were handed yet another blow in their pursuit of a top-four finish in the Premier League on Saturday. The Red Devils succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of relegation-battlers Everton at Goodison Park.
Ralf Rangnick recalled Cristiano Ronaldo back into the starting eleven for the clash after the Portuguese missed their last league game against Leicester City due to illness.
However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was unable to inspire his team to a much-needed win on Merseyside. Manchester United tested Jordan Pickford with multiple efforts from Marcus Rashford early on in the game.
Frank Lampard's side survived the scare in the opening exchanges and eventually grew in confidence. The only goal of the game arrived in the 27th minute after the hosts punished Manchester United for their lackadaisical approach.
Fred poked a risky pass towards Nemanja Matic just a few yards ahead of the halfway line and Everton pressed him into a mistake. The Serbian was weak on the ball and was easily dispossessed as Everton hit United on the break.
Anthony Gordon sprayed the ball out wide to Richarlison, who cut inside from the left before squaring the ball into the area. Manchester United were unable to deal with it effectively and the ball eventually fell kindly for Gordon. The 21-year-old Everton academy graduate unleashed a shot from outside the box and it deflected off Harry Maguire before nestling into the corner, leaving David De Gea with no chance.
Frustration mounts as Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United continue to trail in second half
Rangnick responded by introducing Paul Pogba in the second half. But Manchester United were unable to conjure anything noteworthy as Everton held on for a famous and vital win.
Understandably, Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrating figure and even picked up a yellow card in the dying embers of the game. The 37-year-old received the caution from the referee for booting the ball away in frustration.
Following the defeat, the Red Devils remain in seventh, four points adrift off Tottenham in fourth-place in the league table. Notably, Spurs have a game in hand over United, while fifth-placed Arsenal have two extra games. As such, qualification for the Champions League next season looks increasingly difficult for United.
