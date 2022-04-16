Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo nets incredible hat-trick to help Manchester United secure 3-2 win over Norwich

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was at the peak of his powers as the Red Devils secured a 3-2 win over Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Portuguese netted the 50th hat-trick of his club career to rescue his team from what could have been a very disappointing result. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring as early as the seventh minute for the hosts after some excellent work down the right flank from Anthony Elanga.
The Manchester United academy graduate pressed high to win the ball back and squared a pass to Cristiano Ronaldo, who made no mistake from close-range. The 37-year-old quickly turned the whistles aimed at him by the Old Trafford crowd into cheers by wheeling away and pulling off the iconic "Siuuuu" celebration.
Manchester United doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute from a corner. Alex Telles whipped in the set-piece and Ronaldo escaped his marker before planting his header into the back of the net.
Despite going two goals down already, Norwich responded before the half-time interval. Kieran Dowell pulled a goal back for the visitors with a header at the back post following a cross from Teemu Pukki.
Shortly after the restart, the Canaries remarkably found the equalizer. Dowell turned provider for Pukki this time around as the striker found the back of the net at the near post. Buoyed by the goal, Norwich attempted to push for a winner. David de Gea was forced into making an excellent save off Milot Rashica.
Cristiano Ronaldo produces moment of magic to save the day for Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo then stepped up in the 76th minute to put the game to bed. The 37-year-old smashed his free-kick into the back of the net, despite Tim Krul getting a hand on it.
The result proved to be the perfect response from Ronaldo and Manchester United as they bounced back from their defeat to Everton. On that note, here are some of the best tweets from the game headlined by the Portuguese superstar: