Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo nets incredible hat-trick to help Manchester United secure 3-2 win over Norwich

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was at the peak of his powers as the Red Devils secured a 3-2 win over Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Portuguese netted the 50th hat-trick of his club career to rescue his team from what could have been a very disappointing result. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring as early as the seventh minute for the hosts after some excellent work down the right flank from Anthony Elanga.

The Manchester United academy graduate pressed high to win the ball back and squared a pass to Cristiano Ronaldo, who made no mistake from close-range. The 37-year-old quickly turned the whistles aimed at him by the Old Trafford crowd into cheers by wheeling away and pulling off the iconic "Siuuuu" celebration.

Premier League @premierleague



Cristiano Ronaldo scores a hat-trick in a narrow win for the hosts against spirited Norwich, who had got back to 2-2 from two goals down



#MUNNOR FULL-TIME Man Utd 3-2 NorwichCristiano Ronaldo scores a hat-trick in a narrow win for the hosts against spirited Norwich, who had got back to 2-2 from two goals down FULL-TIME Man Utd 3-2 NorwichCristiano Ronaldo scores a hat-trick in a narrow win for the hosts against spirited Norwich, who had got back to 2-2 from two goals down#MUNNOR https://t.co/I3Cen6wbme

Manchester United doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute from a corner. Alex Telles whipped in the set-piece and Ronaldo escaped his marker before planting his header into the back of the net.

Despite going two goals down already, Norwich responded before the half-time interval. Kieran Dowell pulled a goal back for the visitors with a header at the back post following a cross from Teemu Pukki.

Shortly after the restart, the Canaries remarkably found the equalizer. Dowell turned provider for Pukki this time around as the striker found the back of the net at the near post. Buoyed by the goal, Norwich attempted to push for a winner. David de Gea was forced into making an excellent save off Milot Rashica.

Cristiano Ronaldo produces moment of magic to save the day for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo then stepped up in the 76th minute to put the game to bed. The 37-year-old smashed his free-kick into the back of the net, despite Tim Krul getting a hand on it.

The result proved to be the perfect response from Ronaldo and Manchester United as they bounced back from their defeat to Everton. On that note, here are some of the best tweets from the game headlined by the Portuguese superstar:

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



91% pass accuracy (32/35)

43 total touches

5 shots on target

3 goals scored

2 aerial duels won

1 chance created



A hat-trick secures the 3 points for Man Utd. Cristiano Ronaldo's game by numbers vs Norwich:91% pass accuracy (32/35)43 total touches5 shots on target3 goals scored2 aerial duels won1 chance createdA hat-trick secures the 3 points for Man Utd. Cristiano Ronaldo's game by numbers vs Norwich: 91% pass accuracy (32/35)43 total touches5 shots on target3 goals scored2 aerial duels won1 chance createdA hat-trick secures the 3 points for Man Utd. 🔴🐐 https://t.co/iAAAFUteMS

C. @FirstBloodX_



Levels @goal A finished Ronaldo has more league goals than a in-form Messi.Levels @goal A finished Ronaldo has more league goals than a in-form Messi.Levels

Kojo Darko🇬🇭 @Joeybneba Manchester United second goal be like:



Alex Telles Ronaldo Manchester United second goal be like:Alex Telles Ronaldo https://t.co/6Lsz6lrX6m

🇵🇹 @jpsg525



7': Cristiano Ronaldo scores



8': Old Trafford sings "VIVA RONALDO"



It's when you piss off Cristiano Ronaldo that he's at his best. 2': Cristiano Ronaldo is whistled by Old Trafford.7': Cristiano Ronaldo scores8': Old Trafford sings "VIVA RONALDO"It's when you piss off Cristiano Ronaldo that he's at his best. 2': Cristiano Ronaldo is whistled by Old Trafford. 💔 7': Cristiano Ronaldo scores ⚽ 8': Old Trafford sings "VIVA RONALDO" It's when you piss off Cristiano Ronaldo that he's at his best. 🐐❤️ https://t.co/xRO1D6qU0H

MessivsRonaldo.app @mvsrapp



An additional indirect FK from inside the box takes his total to 58, once again bringing him level with Lionel Messi! Ronaldo has now scored 57 direct free kick goals!An additional indirect FK from inside the box takes his total to 58, once again bringing him level with Lionel Messi! Ronaldo has now scored 57 direct free kick goals!An additional indirect FK from inside the box takes his total to 58, once again bringing him level with Lionel Messi! 🎯⚽️ https://t.co/23KJkzZoR5

Zohair @Utd_Zohair



Simply. The. GOAT. Cristiano Ronaldo has now matched Lionel Messi’s league goal tally in one game TWICE this season.Simply. The. GOAT. Cristiano Ronaldo has now matched Lionel Messi’s league goal tally in one game TWICE this season.Simply. The. GOAT. 🐐 https://t.co/AhN29wrTx6

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 21 goals in all competitions with Man United this season. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 21 goals in all competitions with Man United this season. 🇵🇹 #MUFC https://t.co/IkHEjXIY6S

chris chittock @frankofarrell Ronaldo not the problem, the fact he’s thirty seven and we have no viable replacement is. Ronaldo not the problem, the fact he’s thirty seven and we have no viable replacement is.

Dom @dom7159 wankers Where's that story about Ten Hag wanting Ronaldo out as soon as he's comeswankers Where's that story about Ten Hag wanting Ronaldo out as soon as he's comes 😂 wankers

Amit Zohar @amitttrmfc Yet again Cristiano Ronaldo single handedly saves United from humiliation Yet again Cristiano Ronaldo single handedly saves United from humiliation

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan

‘He can’t take free kicks..’

‘He’s the problem at Utd.’

Nope, he’s just the @Cristiano twitter.com/sportbible/sta… SPORTbible @sportbible Cristiano Ronaldo scores the 50th hat-trick of his career. 21 goals in all competitions with Man United this season. Cristiano Ronaldo scores the 50th hat-trick of his career. 21 goals in all competitions with Man United this season. https://t.co/Ui78vyPLKG ‘He’s finished..’‘He can’t take free kicks..’‘He’s the problem at Utd.’Nope, he’s just the ‘He’s finished..’ ‘He can’t take free kicks..’ ‘He’s the problem at Utd.’ Nope, he’s just the 🐐 @Cristiano twitter.com/sportbible/sta…

Ahmed🇱🇾 @Ahmed_UnitedRED Pogba gets booed regardless if he players well or not. It just isn’t football related and it’s disgusting #MUFC Pogba gets booed regardless if he players well or not. It just isn’t football related and it’s disgusting #MUFC

Travladd Crypto @OfficialTravlad We have Harry Maguire and Arsenal somehow have fallen below us haha We have Harry Maguire and Arsenal somehow have fallen below us haha

Big Chino (LUHG) @CryInMyMention If ronaldo drags united into the ucl then that would be bigger than anything messi has ever achieved If ronaldo drags united into the ucl then that would be bigger than anything messi has ever achieved

CONNOISSEUR ⚓️ @richoasis99



#MUNNOR But for a man like Ronaldo, Manchester United is trash. But for a man like Ronaldo, Manchester United is trash.#MUNNOR

George Addo Jnr @addojunr At this rate ,Manchester United may well finish in the top four ! At this rate ,Manchester United may well finish in the top four !

Simon Stone @sistoney67 FT 3-2. Ronaldo hat-trick. United three points off fourth as Tottenham and Arsenal both lose. FT 3-2. Ronaldo hat-trick. United three points off fourth as Tottenham and Arsenal both lose.

Maram AlBaharna @maramperninety If this match has told us anything it’s that Man Utd desperately need new fullbacks. If this match has told us anything it’s that Man Utd desperately need new fullbacks.

Andy Mitten @AndyMitten Juan Mata should become a sneak thief when he stops playing. He gets into spaces that don't exist. Juan Mata should become a sneak thief when he stops playing. He gets into spaces that don't exist.

