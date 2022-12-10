Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal crash out of 2022 FIFA World Cup after Morocco secure historic semi-final berth

Twitter erupted as Morocco eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal from the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 1-0 win in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Saturday, 10 December.

Fernando Santos once again decided to leave Ronaldo out of the starting lineup. Hat-trick hero against Switzerland, Goncalo Ramos started in attack for the 2016 European champions. Ramos, however, failed to provide any threat to the Moroccan goal.

Youssed En-Nesyri opened the scoring for Walid Regragui's team in the 42nd minute of the game. He jumped brilliantly, leaving Diogo Costa in no man's land, to find the back of the net from Yahia Attiyat Allah's cross.

Regragui's side went into the break with a one-goal advantage in their favor. Santos decided to bring Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo on in the 51st minute of the game. Ronaldo has now equalized the record for being the most-capped player in international football history with 196 caps to his name.

Cristiano Ronaldo set up Joao Felix with a nice touch late in the second half. The Atletico Madrid attacker's left-footed effort was well saved by Yassine Bounou.

Walid Cheddira was sent off in injury time after being shown two yellow cards. Pepe missed a gilt-edged opportunity in injury time.

Walid Regragui's side proceeded to the semi-finals of the tournament with the win. Their historic run in the competition continues. Morocco have also beaten Belgium and Spain during the World Cup in Qatar.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Portugal vs. Morocco in the FIFA World Cup:

Katja🏳️‍🌈 @applessquabble Portugal really uses up all of their vibes in the last game. Now they're back to being the same old boring Portugal. Portugal really uses up all of their vibes in the last game. Now they're back to being the same old boring Portugal.

AJE Sport @AJE_Sport Morocco 1 - 0 Portugal



HALF-TIME: Morocco grew into this half and deserve to go into the break in front. Fernandes hit the crossbar from an unlikely angle, in a frantic end to that first half.



Follow our LIVE Morocco 1 - 0 PortugalHALF-TIME: Morocco grew into this half and deserve to go into the break in front. Fernandes hit the crossbar from an unlikely angle, in a frantic end to that first half.Follow our LIVE #MARPOR match blog: aje.io/8izq5m 🇲🇦 Morocco 1 - 0 Portugal 🇵🇹HALF-TIME: Morocco grew into this half and deserve to go into the break in front. Fernandes hit the crossbar from an unlikely angle, in a frantic end to that first half.⚽️ Follow our LIVE #MARPOR match blog: aje.io/8izq5m https://t.co/4S3a9odUKs

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction after Morocco took the lead against Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction after Morocco took the lead against Portugal 😳 https://t.co/CTqD5RjIxQ

433 @433 CAN MOROCCO DO IT AGAIN CAN MOROCCO DO IT AGAIN ⁉️🇲🇦😲 https://t.co/keTKoTPtK2

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Morocco deservedly take the lead. They’ve been the stronger team so far. Wonder how long Portugal will leave the greatest footballer in history on the bench? Morocco deservedly take the lead. They’ve been the stronger team so far. Wonder how long Portugal will leave the greatest footballer in history on the bench?

beautiful Arab @arab11__ First goal for Morocco God is great First goal for Morocco God is great🇲🇦❤️ https://t.co/dFcZVHzpk2

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



MOROCCO GOES UP ON PORTUGAL 1-0 WHAT A HEADER!MOROCCO GOES UP ON PORTUGAL 1-0 WHAT A HEADER! 😱MOROCCO GOES UP ON PORTUGAL 1-0 https://t.co/axbZBxdTyn

GOAL @goal Cristiano Ronaldo can't believe what he's seeing Cristiano Ronaldo can't believe what he's seeing 😳 https://t.co/fH4CanM4ck

B/R Football @brfootball Cristiano Ronaldo equals the men's record for most international caps (196) Cristiano Ronaldo equals the men's record for most international caps (196) 🇵🇹 https://t.co/RzXmHXoQDv

Squawka @Squawka



196 - Cristiano Ronaldo

196 - Bader Al-Mutawa

195 - Soh Chin Ann



19 years representing his country. 🫡 Most caps in men's international football history:196 - Cristiano Ronaldo196 - Bader Al-Mutawa195 - Soh Chin Ann19 years representing his country. 🫡 Most caps in men's international football history:🇵🇹 196 - Cristiano Ronaldo🇰🇼 196 - Bader Al-Mutawa🇲🇾 195 - Soh Chin Ann19 years representing his country. 🫡 https://t.co/ErxP3b2U0e

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Cristiano Ronaldo is getting ready to come on. Cristiano Ronaldo is getting ready to come on. 🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo is getting ready to come on. https://t.co/lsf4vyFWjw

CR7 Portugal @CR7_PORFC A fan threw water at Cristiano Ronaldo and was thrown out of the stadium. A fan threw water at Cristiano Ronaldo and was thrown out of the stadium. 🚨 A fan threw water at Cristiano Ronaldo and was thrown out of the stadium. https://t.co/Es3P2Fq8S7

GOAL @goal Cristiano Ronaldo equals the all-time international men's appearance record with 196 appearances Cristiano Ronaldo equals the all-time international men's appearance record with 196 appearances 👏 https://t.co/oFIJsykKlY

pure 🇵🇹🇲🇦CR7𓃵 @EnglishAccent2 Cristiano Ronaldo goals are coming..very angry Goat Cristiano Ronaldo goals are coming..very angry Goat 🐐 😤 https://t.co/g7INyGi9A8

GOAL @goal All eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo 📸 All eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo 📸 https://t.co/857Xnzm37p

GOAL Africa @GOALAfrica







Youssef En-Nesyri is the first Moroccan to score three World Cup goals Youssef En-Nesyri is the first Moroccan to score three World Cup goals ⚽⚽⚽Youssef En-Nesyri is the first Moroccan to score three World Cup goals 🇲🇦 https://t.co/jh3qr0GaRC

Leanne Prescott @_lfcleanne Portugal are just really, really boring. Portugal are just really, really boring.

Mayowa Obiagu 🖤🦁 @MayowaQuadri_ This is why Bono was best keeper in Spain man. Insane guy This is why Bono was best keeper in Spain man. Insane guy

Football Ramble @FootballRamble Watching the replays of that Morocco goal… that must be one of the highest leaps you will ever see in football, right? #MARPOR Watching the replays of that Morocco goal… that must be one of the highest leaps you will ever see in football, right? #MARPOR

Joel Beya @joelbeya

#por #mar Damn we ain’t gonna see a Ronaldo vs Messi final showdown Damn we ain’t gonna see a Ronaldo vs Messi final showdown #por #mar

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Otávio, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Rúben Neves all playing, but Azzedine Ounahi has been the best midfielder on the pitch so far. Supremely gifted footballer, he's earned himself a big move. Otávio, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Rúben Neves all playing, but Azzedine Ounahi has been the best midfielder on the pitch so far. Supremely gifted footballer, he's earned himself a big move. https://t.co/zTMwBkolSE

Adam Crafton @AdamCrafton_ Cristiano Ronaldo has not very long to stop his career ending without ever scoring a knockout round goal in a World Cup, which would be one of football's most staggering statistics. Cristiano Ronaldo has not very long to stop his career ending without ever scoring a knockout round goal in a World Cup, which would be one of football's most staggering statistics.

🍟 @tallandblacker theres no finer sight in football than seeing bruno fernandes upset and frustrated 🤩🤩🤩 theres no finer sight in football than seeing bruno fernandes upset and frustrated 🤩🤩🤩

Rach🥰 @rahilaa__ This Rafael Leao guy is overrated. Wtf is this horrific cameo This Rafael Leao guy is overrated. Wtf is this horrific cameo

Zito @_Zeets Walid Cheddira is a wild boy Walid Cheddira is a wild boy https://t.co/uUoqf34bXC

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears as he walked down the tunnel after Portugal's loss. Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears as he walked down the tunnel after Portugal's loss. https://t.co/FS6C7WMxbd

Michael Oti Adjei @OtiAdjei



Historic. Hugely significant. Morocco, the first African country through to the semi finals of the #FIFAWorldCup Historic. Hugely significant. Morocco, the first African country through to the semi finals of the #FIFAWorldCup .Historic. Hugely significant.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Ronaldo #Qatar2022 It’s the end for Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup. The Portuguese leaves the pitch in tears on his last appearance ever in the World Cup. It’s the end for Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup. The Portuguese leaves the pitch in tears on his last appearance ever in the World Cup. 🚨🇵🇹 #Ronaldo #Qatar2022 https://t.co/fWLC6YN0Wj

Barstool Football @StoolFootball



It’s been a hell of a ride.



Thank you for the memories, CR. 🫡 Cristiano Ronaldo’s 18-year World Cup career is officially over.It’s been a hell of a ride.Thank you for the memories, CR. 🫡 Cristiano Ronaldo’s 18-year World Cup career is officially over. 💔It’s been a hell of a ride. Thank you for the memories, CR. 🫡🇵🇹 https://t.co/q4NBMG4bM3

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo's trophy cabinet was only missing a World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo's trophy cabinet was only missing a World Cup 😢 https://t.co/iXPRjl8jmE

Morocco will play the winner of England vs. France in the semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after their win against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal

Morocco vs. Portugal: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The Atlas Lions brought an abrupt end to Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup campaign. They will play the winner of England vs. France in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Walid Regragui's side remain undefeated in the tournament. Their fighting spirit and grit deserve all the credit.

However, the absence of Walid Cheddira might be a point of concern for the Atlas Lions in their next game.

Get Morocco vs Portugal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes