Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal crash out of 2022 FIFA World Cup after Morocco secure historic semi-final berth

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Dec 10, 2022 11:01 PM IST
Twitter exploded after Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup by Morocco

Twitter erupted as Morocco eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal from the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 1-0 win in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Saturday, 10 December.

Fernando Santos once again decided to leave Ronaldo out of the starting lineup. Hat-trick hero against Switzerland, Goncalo Ramos started in attack for the 2016 European champions. Ramos, however, failed to provide any threat to the Moroccan goal.

Youssed En-Nesyri opened the scoring for Walid Regragui's team in the 42nd minute of the game. He jumped brilliantly, leaving Diogo Costa in no man's land, to find the back of the net from Yahia Attiyat Allah's cross.

Regragui's side went into the break with a one-goal advantage in their favor. Santos decided to bring Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo on in the 51st minute of the game. Ronaldo has now equalized the record for being the most-capped player in international football history with 196 caps to his name.

Cristiano Ronaldo set up Joao Felix with a nice touch late in the second half. The Atletico Madrid attacker's left-footed effort was well saved by Yassine Bounou.

Walid Cheddira was sent off in injury time after being shown two yellow cards. Pepe missed a gilt-edged opportunity in injury time.

Walid Regragui's side proceeded to the semi-finals of the tournament with the win. Their historic run in the competition continues. Morocco have also beaten Belgium and Spain during the World Cup in Qatar.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Portugal vs. Morocco in the FIFA World Cup:

@Paulmorris39 @mannyredninety6 @Oneal14242 I just don't think Ronaldo is the same level as Messi (or Maradona, Cruyff, Pele, Di Stefano)
Portugal really uses up all of their vibes in the last game. Now they're back to being the same old boring Portugal.
MOROCCO LEAD AGAINST PORTUGAL!!! https://t.co/CuVRsiPd26
🇲🇦 Morocco 1 - 0 Portugal 🇵🇹HALF-TIME: Morocco grew into this half and deserve to go into the break in front. Fernandes hit the crossbar from an unlikely angle, in a frantic end to that first half.⚽️ Follow our LIVE #MARPOR match blog: aje.io/8izq5m https://t.co/4S3a9odUKs
Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction after Morocco took the lead against Portugal 😳 https://t.co/CTqD5RjIxQ
CAN MOROCCO DO IT AGAIN ⁉️🇲🇦😲 https://t.co/keTKoTPtK2
42’—MOROCCO 1-0 PORTUGAL. https://t.co/zNI79yXWh2
1-0 Morocco.THEY HAVE TAKEN THE LEAD VS PORTUGAL!!!! https://t.co/DHZ7Y5Omw4
Morocco deservedly take the lead. They’ve been the stronger team so far. Wonder how long Portugal will leave the greatest footballer in history on the bench?
First goal for Morocco God is great🇲🇦❤️ https://t.co/dFcZVHzpk2
WHAT A HEADER! 😱MOROCCO GOES UP ON PORTUGAL 1-0 https://t.co/axbZBxdTyn
Cristiano Ronaldo can't believe what he's seeing 😳 https://t.co/fH4CanM4ck
Cristiano Ronaldo equals the men's record for most international caps (196) 🇵🇹 https://t.co/RzXmHXoQDv
All-time leading appearance makers in men's international football ⚽️196 - Cristiano Ronaldo🇵🇹196 - Bader Al-Mutawa🇰🇼 #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 https://t.co/p41BFcI9oS
Most caps in men's international football history:🇵🇹 196 - Cristiano Ronaldo🇰🇼 196 - Bader Al-Mutawa🇲🇾 195 - Soh Chin Ann19 years representing his country. 🫡 https://t.co/ErxP3b2U0e
🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo is getting ready to come on. https://t.co/lsf4vyFWjw
🚨 A fan threw water at Cristiano Ronaldo and was thrown out of the stadium. https://t.co/Es3P2Fq8S7
Cristiano Ronaldo equals the all-time international men's appearance record with 196 appearances 👏 https://t.co/oFIJsykKlY
Cristiano Ronaldo goals are coming..very angry Goat 🐐 😤 https://t.co/g7INyGi9A8
All eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo 📸 https://t.co/857Xnzm37p
⚽⚽⚽Youssef En-Nesyri is the first Moroccan to score three World Cup goals 🇲🇦 https://t.co/jh3qr0GaRC
Portugal are just really, really boring.
This is why Bono was best keeper in Spain man. Insane guy
Watching the replays of that Morocco goal… that must be one of the highest leaps you will ever see in football, right? #MARPOR
Damn we ain’t gonna see a Ronaldo vs Messi final showdown #por #mar
Purtugal manager will be the next to step down soon #MARPOR #CROBRA #CristianoRonaldo
Otávio, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Rúben Neves all playing, but Azzedine Ounahi has been the best midfielder on the pitch so far. Supremely gifted footballer, he's earned himself a big move. https://t.co/zTMwBkolSE
Cristiano Ronaldo has not very long to stop his career ending without ever scoring a knockout round goal in a World Cup, which would be one of football's most staggering statistics.
theres no finer sight in football than seeing bruno fernandes upset and frustrated 🤩🤩🤩
This Rafael Leao guy is overrated. Wtf is this horrific cameo
Walid Cheddira is a wild boy https://t.co/uUoqf34bXC
Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears as he walked down the tunnel after Portugal's loss. https://t.co/FS6C7WMxbd
Morocco, the first African country through to the semi finals of the #FIFAWorldCup .Historic. Hugely significant.
It’s the end for Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup. The Portuguese leaves the pitch in tears on his last appearance ever in the World Cup. 🚨🇵🇹 #Ronaldo #Qatar2022 https://t.co/fWLC6YN0Wj
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 18-year World Cup career is officially over. 💔It’s been a hell of a ride. Thank you for the memories, CR. 🫡🇵🇹 https://t.co/q4NBMG4bM3
Heartbreak for Cristiano Ronaldo 💔 https://t.co/QdZIUgwz1T
Cristiano Ronaldo's trophy cabinet was only missing a World Cup 😢 https://t.co/iXPRjl8jmE

Morocco will play the winner of England vs. France in the semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after their win against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal

Morocco vs. Portugal: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
The Atlas Lions brought an abrupt end to Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup campaign. They will play the winner of England vs. France in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Walid Regragui's side remain undefeated in the tournament. Their fighting spirit and grit deserve all the credit.

However, the absence of Walid Cheddira might be a point of concern for the Atlas Lions in their next game.

