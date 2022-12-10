Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal crash out of 2022 FIFA World Cup after Morocco secure historic semi-final berth

Twitter erupted as Morocco eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal from the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 1-0 win in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Saturday, 10 December.
Fernando Santos once again decided to leave Ronaldo out of the starting lineup. Hat-trick hero against Switzerland, Goncalo Ramos started in attack for the 2016 European champions. Ramos, however, failed to provide any threat to the Moroccan goal.
Youssed En-Nesyri opened the scoring for Walid Regragui's team in the 42nd minute of the game. He jumped brilliantly, leaving Diogo Costa in no man's land, to find the back of the net from Yahia Attiyat Allah's cross.
Regragui's side went into the break with a one-goal advantage in their favor. Santos decided to bring Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo on in the 51st minute of the game. Ronaldo has now equalized the record for being the most-capped player in international football history with 196 caps to his name.
Cristiano Ronaldo set up Joao Felix with a nice touch late in the second half. The Atletico Madrid attacker's left-footed effort was well saved by Yassine Bounou.
Walid Cheddira was sent off in injury time after being shown two yellow cards. Pepe missed a gilt-edged opportunity in injury time.
Walid Regragui's side proceeded to the semi-finals of the tournament with the win. Their historic run in the competition continues. Morocco have also beaten Belgium and Spain during the World Cup in Qatar.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Portugal vs. Morocco in the FIFA World Cup:
Morocco will play the winner of England vs. France in the semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after their win against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal
The Atlas Lions brought an abrupt end to Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup campaign. They will play the winner of England vs. France in the semi-finals of the tournament.
Walid Regragui's side remain undefeated in the tournament. Their fighting spirit and grit deserve all the credit.
However, the absence of Walid Cheddira might be a point of concern for the Atlas Lions in their next game.
