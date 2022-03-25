Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal keep 2022 FIFA World Cup dream alive with playoff win over Turkey

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal qualified for the playoff final for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after a 3-1 win over Turkey on Thursday. Fernando Santos' men raced to a 2-0 lead in the first half, but were ultimately made to sweat by the visitors at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto.
Otavio opened the scoring for Portugal as early as the 15th minute. Joao Moutinho released Cristiano Ronaldo with an excellent pass before the Manchester United man squared the ball to Diogo Jota, who then found Raphael Guerreiro.
Although Guerreiro's attempt struck the woodwork, the rebound fell kindly to the onrushing Otavio as he buried the ball into the back of the net.
The opening goal raised the decibel levels at the stadium and the home crowd were treated to more of the same just before the half-time interval. Otavio turned provider this time around as he whipped in a delightful cross for Jota, who leaped high and planted a downward header past Ugurcan Cakir in goal for Turkey.
The hosts were 2-0 up at half-time and it seemed they would be comfortable winners in the end. However, Turkey refused to throw in the towel and were rewarded in the 65th minute.
Veteran striker Burak Yilmaz produced an excellent exchange with Cengiz Under before firing the ball past Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa. Stefan Kuntz's men sensed the possibility of a comeback and had Cristiano Ronaldo's team on a knife's edge.
Turkey were then handed a lifeline in the 85th minute when Jose Fonte was adjudged to have fouled Enes Unal inside the penalty area with help from VAR. Yilmaz stepped up in the hope of converting the spot-kick and restoring parity for Turkey, but his effort blazed over the cross-bar.
Matheus Nunes seals FIFA World Cup playoff semi-final win as Cristiano Ronaldo hits cross-bar for Portugal
Eventually, the hosts sealed the win as second-half substitute Matheus Nunes found the back of the net in the 90th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo even hit the cross-bar right at the end as he was denied the opportunity to get on the scoresheet.
Irrespective of his failure to find the back of the net, Ronaldo will be extremely happy with the result. Portugal will now face North Macedonia, who shockingly beat Italy in the other semi-final, in the playoff final.
