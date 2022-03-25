Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal keep 2022 FIFA World Cup dream alive with playoff win over Turkey

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal qualified for the playoff final for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after a 3-1 win over Turkey on Thursday. Fernando Santos' men raced to a 2-0 lead in the first half, but were ultimately made to sweat by the visitors at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

Otavio opened the scoring for Portugal as early as the 15th minute. Joao Moutinho released Cristiano Ronaldo with an excellent pass before the Manchester United man squared the ball to Diogo Jota, who then found Raphael Guerreiro.

Although Guerreiro's attempt struck the woodwork, the rebound fell kindly to the onrushing Otavio as he buried the ball into the back of the net.

Involved in both goals. Otávio in the first half vs. Turkey:100% chance conversion29 touches5 duels won2 chances created2 fouls won1 tackle1 take-on1 shot1 goal1 assistInvolved in both goals. Otávio in the first half vs. Turkey: 100% chance conversion 29 touches 5 duels won 2 chances created 2 fouls won 1 tackle 1 take-on 1 shot 1 goal 1 assist Involved in both goals. 👏 https://t.co/bQCNPvmLmo

The opening goal raised the decibel levels at the stadium and the home crowd were treated to more of the same just before the half-time interval. Otavio turned provider this time around as he whipped in a delightful cross for Jota, who leaped high and planted a downward header past Ugurcan Cakir in goal for Turkey.

The hosts were 2-0 up at half-time and it seemed they would be comfortable winners in the end. However, Turkey refused to throw in the towel and were rewarded in the 65th minute.

Veteran striker Burak Yilmaz produced an excellent exchange with Cengiz Under before firing the ball past Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa. Stefan Kuntz's men sensed the possibility of a comeback and had Cristiano Ronaldo's team on a knife's edge.

Turkey were then handed a lifeline in the 85th minute when Jose Fonte was adjudged to have fouled Enes Unal inside the penalty area with help from VAR. Yilmaz stepped up in the hope of converting the spot-kick and restoring parity for Turkey, but his effort blazed over the cross-bar.

Matheus Nunes seals FIFA World Cup playoff semi-final win as Cristiano Ronaldo hits cross-bar for Portugal

Eventually, the hosts sealed the win as second-half substitute Matheus Nunes found the back of the net in the 90th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo even hit the cross-bar right at the end as he was denied the opportunity to get on the scoresheet.

Irrespective of his failure to find the back of the net, Ronaldo will be extremely happy with the result. Portugal will now face North Macedonia, who shockingly beat Italy in the other semi-final, in the playoff final.

On that note, here are some of the best tweets as Fernando Santos' men moved one step closer to the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Z @zeeshanclvx Ronaldo in the hole tonight has been superb. Makes you think how great he would have been this season under the system at City. Ronaldo in the hole tonight has been superb. Makes you think how great he would have been this season under the system at City.

🇵🇹 @ninodelarue Moutinho and Bernardo in midfield is sweet 🤝 Moutinho and Bernardo in midfield is sweet 🤝

#7🇵🇹 @lconicCristiano Ronaldo turning up to todays game Ronaldo turning up to todays game https://t.co/hP4NlFPXGd

Antisocial ➐ @IbFiner Every Ronaldo fan watching Jota playing a selfish game Every Ronaldo fan watching Jota playing a selfish game https://t.co/mFpa2Mt9ci

Ali bomaye! @DunmadeSamuel I won’t lie, Joao Moutinho is unplayable I won’t lie, Joao Moutinho is unplayable

Casa de Paiva. @MPaiva7 This is all I see on that goal from Fonte This is all I see on that goal from Fonte https://t.co/iBSJS0VjMB

Jose @ohbjose this would’ve been an easy game for portugal if they weren’t without ruben dias and joao cancelo this would’ve been an easy game for portugal if they weren’t without ruben dias and joao cancelo

L🅿️DD 🇵🇹 @ligaptdadepre_ Make Bruno Fernandes 2020 again Make Bruno Fernandes 2020 again

Divyanshu 🇵🇹 @divyans_goat Football god's giving justice to Ronaldo and Portugal Football god's giving justice to Ronaldo and Portugal ✌️ https://t.co/VVrUB4erIH

Spursaspor™ @spursaspor #PORTUR What the heck was that Yilmaz? What the heck was that Yilmaz?😐😐 #PORTUR

Wesley @WesleyL10 That turkey pen just landed in my backyard #PORTUR That turkey pen just landed in my backyard #PORTUR https://t.co/yqyKzlBcFU

🔰 @KeaneLUHG The Gods Above will not let Cristiano Ronaldo miss the World Cup The Gods Above will not let Cristiano Ronaldo miss the World Cup

dribs @dribs0828 fernando santos the luckiest man alive fernando santos the luckiest man alive

🌴 @MadridProp Cristiano Ronaldo will prove that he is the most clutch player of all time in the decider game vs Macedonia to lead his nation to the World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo will prove that he is the most clutch player of all time in the decider game vs Macedonia to lead his nation to the World Cup. 🐐 https://t.co/em3uKQctB4

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 HOW ARE WE FEELING RONALDO FC? HOW ARE WE FEELING RONALDO FC?

Jack McCarthy @Bigmacjack7 Ronaldo seeing Italy lost to North Macedonia Ronaldo seeing Italy lost to North Macedonia😭😂 https://t.co/gZqptfx8Vn

AaroNation @Aaron_Magook doesn't play in the world Cup " with that penalty. #PORTUR Yilmaz was like " There is no waydoesn't play in the world Cup " with that penalty. Yilmaz was like " There is no way 🐐 doesn't play in the world Cup " with that penalty. 😂😂 #PORTUR https://t.co/N64mrWpp9x

Squawka @Squawka



◉ Header

◉ Header

◉ Header

◉ Header

◉ Header



Lethal in the air. Diogo Jota has scored five goals in World Cup 2022 qualifying for Portugal:◉ Header◉ Header◉ Header◉ Header◉ HeaderLethal in the air. Diogo Jota has scored five goals in World Cup 2022 qualifying for Portugal: ◉ Header ◉ Header ◉ Header ◉ Header ◉ Header Lethal in the air. ✈️ https://t.co/LBpLRgw4t0

