Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal secure easy 2-0 win over Czech Republic 

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal continued their impressive unbeaten run in the UEFA Nations League with a brilliant 2-0 win over the Czech Republic on June 9.

Fernando Santos' side went into the game joint top of Group B with Spain having previously drawn 1-1 with the Spanish side. They thrashed Switzerland 4-0 on June 5 with Joao Cancelo and Bernado Silva particularly having impressed in that game.

They followed it up with stellar performances in yet another win for the Portuguese national side as they confidently dispatched off Czech Republic.

Cancelo scored the opener in the 33rd minute, pouncing on Silva's delightful pass to fire defiantly past Jindrich Stanek. Just five minutes later, Goncalo Guedes got on the scoresheet with a fine effort in the 38th minute following yet another Silva assist.

Cristiano Ronaldo could have scored a goal to add to his record of 117 international strikes in the 70th minute but saw his effort saved by Stanek.

The Czech Republic had a few chances during the second-half and Adam Vlkanova should have capitalized on Ruben Neves' defensive blunder. But he glaringly missed a one-on-one with goalkeeper Diogo Costa as Ronaldo's side coasted to victory.

The win means Portugal now lead Group B in the UEFA Nations League by two points, with Spain sitting in second.

Here are some reactions from fans to Ronaldo's Portugal continuing their fine form with a 2-0 win over the Czech Republic:

Ronnie Postecoglou @RonnieJM67 2-0 HT. Cancelo & Guedes. Such a class team. All comfortable on the baw, taking it in on half turn under pressure, moving it quickly, overloading on attack. Angeball! 2-0 HT. Cancelo & Guedes. Such a class team. All comfortable on the baw, taking it in on half turn under pressure, moving it quickly, overloading on attack. Angeball! https://t.co/v6xGDGWwpp

PATRON 🇵🇸 @Patron_MUFC



His hunger & desire has no ceiling



#UEFANationsLeague The thing to admire most about Cristiano Ronaldo is when he plays he uses it as an opportunity to grow his legacy furtherHis hunger & desire has no ceiling The thing to admire most about Cristiano Ronaldo is when he plays he uses it as an opportunity to grow his legacy further His hunger & desire has no ceiling 🐐 #UEFANationsLeague

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 2-0 Portugal.



Guedes doubles the lead! Yet another great assist from Bernardo Silva. 2-0 Portugal.Guedes doubles the lead! Yet another great assist from Bernardo Silva. https://t.co/g5Dpxlo6U1

Kingsman🎩 @KingsmanCFC Portugal still needs to learn to bury these games. A good side and the game could've been 2-2 rn Portugal still needs to learn to bury these games. A good side and the game could've been 2-2 rn

Parlay King 👑🎲 @ZamoraAdan9 Portugal is too good 🤩 Portugal is too good 🤩

MoKelly🇬🇲🇲🇱 @mobinta10 Portugal is winning this World Cup Portugal is winning this World Cup

—Z— @Z_SportingCP I think Ghana is going to get annilhated by Portugal in that first World Cup game if we keep this form up 🤣 I think Ghana is going to get annilhated by Portugal in that first World Cup game if we keep this form up 🤣

E @Isckandr7 that's what Portugal can do when they possess the ball and somehow "attack" .. not to mention you have monsters on the bench as well that's what Portugal can do when they possess the ball and somehow "attack" .. not to mention you have monsters on the bench as well

Gilly @Gilly______ This the best i've seen portugal play in a while This the best i've seen portugal play in a while

Fadhil Maulid @FadhilMaulid



Portugal 1-0 Czech Republic



What a brilliant goal Joao Cancelo GooooaaaalllllPortugal 1-0 Czech RepublicWhat a brilliant goal Joao Cancelo Gooooaaaalllll ⚽️Portugal 1-0 Czech Republic What a brilliant goal 🔥🔥🔥

Alex Seixeiro @AlexSeixeiro Joao Cancelo. What a player. Joao Cancelo. What a player.

Darko @n0zinga Ronaldo pressing and defending 🥲 Ronaldo pressing and defending 🥲🔥

Shanya 🇵🇹 @shanyaxmadrid Ronaldo's playing deeper since the world cup play offs isn't he? Ronaldo's playing deeper since the world cup play offs isn't he?

Josh Bunting @Buntingfootball Portugal are just so good to watch, so fluid , the movement on and off the ball, I’m not sure Fernando Santos is the man anymore to lead them forward but the last two games is the best they’ve played in a while in terms of their intensity and how they have zipped the ball around. Portugal are just so good to watch, so fluid , the movement on and off the ball, I’m not sure Fernando Santos is the man anymore to lead them forward but the last two games is the best they’ve played in a while in terms of their intensity and how they have zipped the ball around.

Blaize Benzo @BlaizeBenzo_ even slotting in between the two CB’s at times, he’s been solid.. & comfortable pinging passes around from deep. Maybe not a natural CDM I’m just saying he’s been good tonight. 🏼 #MUFC 🗣| Ruben Neves playing as a holding midfielder for Portugaleven slotting in between the two CB’s at times, he’s been solid.. & comfortable pinging passes around from deep. Maybe not a natural CDM I’m just saying he’s been good tonight. 🗣| Ruben Neves playing as a holding midfielder for Portugal 🇵🇹 even slotting in between the two CB’s at times, he’s been solid.. & comfortable pinging passes around from deep. Maybe not a natural CDM I’m just saying he’s been good tonight. 👍🏼 #MUFC 🔴

Reginaldo Rosario @Regi1700 Excellent goal. Neves finds Bernardo in the half-space, sees the run of Guedes, weights it perfectly. Guedes slides it in the corner.



When Portugal are firing, they are fantastic to watch. Excellent goal. Neves finds Bernardo in the half-space, sees the run of Guedes, weights it perfectly. Guedes slides it in the corner.When Portugal are firing, they are fantastic to watch.

sabrina 🥀 @tealambition Portugal @selecaoportugal A Seleção descola no primeiro lugar do Grupo ! #VamosComTudo



2-0 ⏹ Portugal 𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘!A Seleção descola no primeiro lugar do Grupo2-0 ⏹ Portugal 𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘! 👏 A Seleção descola no primeiro lugar do Grupo 2⃣! 🚀 #VamosComTudo🇵🇹 2-0 🇨🇿 https://t.co/UrjdlXaUig Saw them win the Nations League 3 years ago in Portugal and today they won a match 🥲 twitter.com/selecaoportuga… Saw them win the Nations League 3 years ago in Portugal and today they won a match 🥲 twitter.com/selecaoportuga…

Diogoal Jota FC @DiogoJotaFC20 You know what I need to tweet? Jota prop! 96% pass accuracy tonight, becoming really good at passing, he'll be good on the wing next season with Nunez up front You know what I need to tweet? Jota prop! 96% pass accuracy tonight, becoming really good at passing, he'll be good on the wing next season with Nunez up front

Is Cristiano Ronaldo leading Portugal towards UEFA Nations League glory?

Cristiano Ronaldo could take his Portuguese side to the knockout stages

Some might have their issues with the UEFA Nations League given that it gives players more fixtures to handle during the calendar year. But it also gives teams the opportunity to experiment and play for something at stake instead of your standard international friendly.

Portugal have performed admirably this campaign, having conceded just one goal since the Spain draw.

Fernando Santos' side have scored eight goals thus far and are proving why many have them among the favorites to win the World Cup later this year.

They have positioned themselves to be in the running for the Nations League as they now sit two points clear of Spain.

Next up for Selecao das Quinas is a trip to the Stade de Geneve to face Switzerland, who they destroyed in 4-0 in the home fixture. They will be looking to continue their unbeaten run and come closer to qualifying for the Nations League knockout rounds next summer.

