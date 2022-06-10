Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal secure easy 2-0 win over Czech Republic 

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal continued their impressive unbeaten run in the UEFA Nations League with a brilliant 2-0 win over the Czech Republic on June 9.
Fernando Santos' side went into the game joint top of Group B with Spain having previously drawn 1-1 with the Spanish side. They thrashed Switzerland 4-0 on June 5 with Joao Cancelo and Bernado Silva particularly having impressed in that game.
They followed it up with stellar performances in yet another win for the Portuguese national side as they confidently dispatched off Czech Republic.
Cancelo scored the opener in the 33rd minute, pouncing on Silva's delightful pass to fire defiantly past Jindrich Stanek. Just five minutes later, Goncalo Guedes got on the scoresheet with a fine effort in the 38th minute following yet another Silva assist.
Cristiano Ronaldo could have scored a goal to add to his record of 117 international strikes in the 70th minute but saw his effort saved by Stanek.
The Czech Republic had a few chances during the second-half and Adam Vlkanova should have capitalized on Ruben Neves' defensive blunder. But he glaringly missed a one-on-one with goalkeeper Diogo Costa as Ronaldo's side coasted to victory.
The win means Portugal now lead Group B in the UEFA Nations League by two points, with Spain sitting in second.
Here are some reactions from fans to Ronaldo's Portugal continuing their fine form with a 2-0 win over the Czech Republic:
Is Cristiano Ronaldo leading Portugal towards UEFA Nations League glory?
Some might have their issues with the UEFA Nations League given that it gives players more fixtures to handle during the calendar year. But it also gives teams the opportunity to experiment and play for something at stake instead of your standard international friendly.
Portugal have performed admirably this campaign, having conceded just one goal since the Spain draw.
Fernando Santos' side have scored eight goals thus far and are proving why many have them among the favorites to win the World Cup later this year.
They have positioned themselves to be in the running for the Nations League as they now sit two points clear of Spain.
Next up for Selecao das Quinas is a trip to the Stade de Geneve to face Switzerland, who they destroyed in 4-0 in the home fixture. They will be looking to continue their unbeaten run and come closer to qualifying for the Nations League knockout rounds next summer.