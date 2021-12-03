Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo's brace guides Manchester United to 3-2 win over Arsenal

Manchester United secured a fighting 3-2 win over Arsenal in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Thursday, courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo brace. The Red Devils' new interim manager Ralf Rangnick was in attendance for the game and the players ensured they produced an encouraging result.

However, it was Arsenal who took the lead against the hosts as early as the 13th minute. Emile Smith Rowe stunned the Manchester United faithful after a calamitous incident off an Arsenal corner. David de Gea stayed down after a collision with Fred as Smith Rowe took advantage of the situation by firing the ball into the back of the net.

The traveling supporters broke into a delirium of noise after having witnessed their team take a surprise lead over rivals Manchester United. There was a check from VAR, but the officials did not find anything to disallow the opening goal.

Bruno Fernandes then restored parity for Manchester United just before half-time to ensure the teams went into the interval level pegging. The Portuguese got on the end of a pass from Fred to beat Aaron Ramsdale in goal for Arsenal.

It took Manchester United only about 12 minutes in the second half to edge themselves ahead of Arsenal. Diogo Dalot released Marcus Rashford down the flanks and the Englishman drilled a low cross into the path of Cristiano Ronaldo. The 34-year-old guided the ball into the back of the net to pull Manchester United ahead.

But the joy was short-lived for Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo as Arsenal found the equalizer just two minutes later, in the 54th minute. Martin Odegaard rifled his shot past De Gea after being on the end of a cross from Gabriel Martinelli.

There was more drama in store as Odegaard quickly turned from hero to villain for Arsenal. The Norwegian brought down Fred from behind inside the penalty area and after consulting VAR, referee Martin Atkinson pointed to the spot.

Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up and converted the spot-kick before wheeling away in celebration. The Portuguese smashed his penalty straight down the middle as Ramsdale dived to the left. Manchester United fans raised their decibel levels as the home team regained the advantage.

The win now means Manchester United are just two points behind Arsenal with 21 points in the Premier League table. Despite the loss, the Gunners are in fifth-place compared to Manchester United in seventh.

Manchester United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has now taken his career tally to 801 goals

In the wake of another match-winning display from Cristiano Ronaldo, fans on Twitter expressed their admiration for the Manchester United star. Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 801 goals for club and country.

Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the best tweets from the game:

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Cristiano Ronaldo’s never gonna be a problem for any club or any manager. Ralf Rangnick included - and he already sent a clear message on this point. 🔴 #MUFC Cristiano Ronaldo’s never gonna be a problem for any club or any manager. Ralf Rangnick included - and he already sent a clear message on this point. 🔴 #MUFC https://t.co/YOTNgdMf0N

Rashford @Kwasigazy It’s Ronaldo’s world and we all living in. The Greatest 🐐🔥🔥 It’s Ronaldo’s world and we all living in. The Greatest 🐐🔥🔥

‘ @vintageredss Play it at my funeral I don’t need any hymns Play it at my funeral I don’t need any hymns https://t.co/QuZM8B2WT2

Ross Danson @RossDanson Henry and Shearer are two of, if not the, best strikers that have ever played in the prem and combined they don’t have the numbers Ronaldo has. Scary stuff😳 Henry and Shearer are two of, if not the, best strikers that have ever played in the prem and combined they don’t have the numbers Ronaldo has. Scary stuff😳

𝗟𝗶𝗮𝗠 @WTwumBarima Ronaldo just came to pitch today to make a statement. That guy makes it so difficult for you to hate on him bro😂 Ronaldo just came to pitch today to make a statement. That guy makes it so difficult for you to hate on him bro😂

RT @RS_Tayl Isn’t Ronaldo meant to be finished 🐐 Isn’t Ronaldo meant to be finished 🐐

Sha @Sha_MUFC Unpopular opinion: Ronaldo to break Shearer’s PL record Unpopular opinion: Ronaldo to break Shearer’s PL record

Squawka Football @Squawka Cristiano Ronaldo's game by numbers vs. Arsenal:



100% take-on success

38 touches

6 shots (most)

6 touches in opp. box (most)

5 duels won

4 shots on target (=most)

3 take-ons

2 goals (most)



His 800th an 801st goals of his career. ⚽⚽ Cristiano Ronaldo's game by numbers vs. Arsenal:100% take-on success38 touches6 shots (most)6 touches in opp. box (most)5 duels won 4 shots on target (=most)3 take-ons 2 goals (most)His 800th an 801st goals of his career. ⚽⚽ https://t.co/fmipTMs9V2

Sam @samuelJayC Aubameyang is no longer at the level required to represent the centre forward position at Arsenal. Jan signing required. Aubameyang is no longer at the level required to represent the centre forward position at Arsenal. Jan signing required.

B/R Football @brfootball FT: Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal



Ole at the wheel vs. caretaker Carrick 😁 FT: Manchester United 3-2 ArsenalOle at the wheel vs. caretaker Carrick 😁 https://t.co/jeLX0VFN3Q

Sam Pilger @sampilger It would be rude not to acknowledge Fred went on to provide an assist, win a penalty and put in an important block on a goal bound shot from Saka. It would be rude not to acknowledge Fred went on to provide an assist, win a penalty and put in an important block on a goal bound shot from Saka.

Andy Naylor @AndyNaylorBHAFC Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t scored any of his 801 goals against Brighton.

This is because he’s never played against Brighton. Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t scored any of his 801 goals against Brighton.This is because he’s never played against Brighton.

Kwa-bena @quabena_nba Literally every United player did Ronaldo’s celebration. Literally every United player did Ronaldo’s celebration. https://t.co/wuxLoDFosT

‏ً @Asensii20 Ronaldo at 36 Henry at 36 Ronaldo at 36 Henry at 36 https://t.co/MuJtqgCv2M

sayantanRM⚪️(Factos👍👀) @sayantanxcr7



Now exactly after one year he has scored his 800th career goal🤩🐐



#cr801 🐐 A year ago today, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 750th career goal 🤯Now exactly after one year he has scored his 800th career goal🤩🐐 A year ago today, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 750th career goal 🤯Now exactly after one year he has scored his 800th career goal🤩🐐#cr801 🐐 https://t.co/MOR6aEhoR1

maskini jeuri @ShaddieSpoiler They will run but can't hide from the heat of Manchester United❤️ They will run but can't hide from the heat of Manchester United❤️ https://t.co/6qg4tFyw0y

