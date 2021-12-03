Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo's brace guides Manchester United to 3-2 win over Arsenal

Manchester United secured a fighting 3-2 win over Arsenal in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Thursday, courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo brace. The Red Devils' new interim manager Ralf Rangnick was in attendance for the game and the players ensured they produced an encouraging result.
However, it was Arsenal who took the lead against the hosts as early as the 13th minute. Emile Smith Rowe stunned the Manchester United faithful after a calamitous incident off an Arsenal corner. David de Gea stayed down after a collision with Fred as Smith Rowe took advantage of the situation by firing the ball into the back of the net.
The traveling supporters broke into a delirium of noise after having witnessed their team take a surprise lead over rivals Manchester United. There was a check from VAR, but the officials did not find anything to disallow the opening goal.
Bruno Fernandes then restored parity for Manchester United just before half-time to ensure the teams went into the interval level pegging. The Portuguese got on the end of a pass from Fred to beat Aaron Ramsdale in goal for Arsenal.
It took Manchester United only about 12 minutes in the second half to edge themselves ahead of Arsenal. Diogo Dalot released Marcus Rashford down the flanks and the Englishman drilled a low cross into the path of Cristiano Ronaldo. The 34-year-old guided the ball into the back of the net to pull Manchester United ahead.
But the joy was short-lived for Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo as Arsenal found the equalizer just two minutes later, in the 54th minute. Martin Odegaard rifled his shot past De Gea after being on the end of a cross from Gabriel Martinelli.
There was more drama in store as Odegaard quickly turned from hero to villain for Arsenal. The Norwegian brought down Fred from behind inside the penalty area and after consulting VAR, referee Martin Atkinson pointed to the spot.
Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up and converted the spot-kick before wheeling away in celebration. The Portuguese smashed his penalty straight down the middle as Ramsdale dived to the left. Manchester United fans raised their decibel levels as the home team regained the advantage.
The win now means Manchester United are just two points behind Arsenal with 21 points in the Premier League table. Despite the loss, the Gunners are in fifth-place compared to Manchester United in seventh.
Manchester United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has now taken his career tally to 801 goals
In the wake of another match-winning display from Cristiano Ronaldo, fans on Twitter expressed their admiration for the Manchester United star. Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 801 goals for club and country.
Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the best tweets from the game:
