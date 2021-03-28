Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are held to a 2-2 draw despite's Diogo Jota's heroics

Portugal's second game of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers campaign ended in a 2-2 draw against Serbia, as Cristiano Ronaldo failed to get his name on the scoresheet again. Fernando Santos' side aimed to build on their 1-0 win against Azerbaijan with another positive result, but Serbia staged an impressive fightback in the second half to record a well-deserved point.

Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota returned to the starting XI for the reigning European champions, as the exciting winger joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva upfront. Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes also earned a recall, while Cedric Soares got a rare start at right-back.

Jota broke the deadlock early in the game with a stunning header at the far post as he turned in a delicious cross from Bernardo Silva to break the deadlock. The 23-year-old doubled his tally with another headed goal in the first half, this time off a Soares cross from the right flank.

Cristiano Ronaldo was not at his best, but Portugal went into the interval with a deserved lead after a lively performance.

Cristiano Ronaldo denied last-gasp winner under controversial circumstances

The second half, however, proved to be a reality check for the reigning European champions. Serbia piled on the pressure and struck back through Aleksandar Mitrovic, as the Fulham striker added to his goal tally for his country with a well-taken goal. The 26-year-old became Serbia's all-time leading goalscorer with a brilliant header, as he turned in Dusan Tadic's cross for the third headed goal of the game.

Minutes later, Filip Kostic finished off a stunning team goal for Serbia, as Portugal were made to pay for their sub-par defending. The explosive winger slotted the ball into the back of the net with his right foot after Serbia had carved open Portugal's backline with a brilliant counter-attacking move.

Portugal turned to Cristiano Ronaldo for inspiration, but the Juventus talisman blanked for the second game running and couldn't find the winning goal for his side despite putting the ball into the back of the net in stoppage time. The former Real Madrid man thought he scored the decider with virtually the last kick of the game, but the goal wasn't given despite replays suggesting that the ball had crossed the goal line.

Portugal were denied a clear goal and Cristiano Ronaldo, in particular, was livid with the officials, as he angrily stormed off the pitch after the full-time whistle.

There was more late drama, as Nikola Milenkovic was sent off in stoppage time. However, the two sides shared the spoils despite what happened in the closing stages of the game, as an entertaining game in Serbia ended all square.

On that note, here are the best tweets from the four-goal thriller at the Red Star Stadium.

Diogo Jota rediscovering his goalscoring form just in time for the business end of the Champions League. Is rightttttt. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) March 27, 2021

