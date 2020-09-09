Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning brace for Portugal takes him over 100 international goals

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to the starting XI with yet another monumental achievement, as he notched up his 100th and 101st international goals for Portugal.
The 35-year-old missed the 4-1 victory against Croatia with a toe injury but returned to the team with a bang, as he scored a stunning brace either side of half time to give his side a 2-0 victory against Sweden.
Sweden hosted Portugal in the Friends Arena with the hope of getting their UEFA Nations League campaign back on track, having lost 1-0 to France in their previous league encounter.
The home side, however, were dealt with a hammer blow in the first half, as Gustav Svensson received his marching orders for two bookable offences.
Cristiano Ronaldo rises to the occasion yet again
As the two sides looked to be heading into half time with the scores level, Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with a chance from a dead ball situatio. The 35-year-old stepped up and planted the ball into the back of the net, as he brought up his 100th international goal for Portugal in some style.
Inevitably, fans across the world brought up Lionel Messi's name in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo's outstanding achievement.
As the game looked to be fizzling out in the second half, Cristiano Ronaldo burst onto life and produced another moment of magic.
The Portuguese star scored the 101st goal of his international career with a stunning strike from outside the penalty area, as Portugal opened up a two-goal advantage.
The Juventus hitman broke a handful of records with two goals either side of half time, as some stunning statistics emerged of his goalscoring exploits.
Ronaldo was subbed off in the 82nd minute for Diogo Jota, as Fernando Santos withdrew his talisman with a few minutes left on the clock to give him a deserved rest.
Portugal held on for a 2-0 victory and made it two wins from two games, as they look to retain their UEFA Nations League crown.
Published 09 Sep 2020, 02:09 IST