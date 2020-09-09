Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning brace for Portugal takes him over 100 international goals

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to the starting XI with yet another monumental achievement, as he notched up his 100th and 101st international goals for Portugal.

The 35-year-old missed the 4-1 victory against Croatia with a toe injury but returned to the team with a bang, as he scored a stunning brace either side of half time to give his side a 2-0 victory against Sweden.

Cristiano Ronaldo needs just 10 more goals to become the all-time leading scorer in men's international football 👑 pic.twitter.com/tAuSuSJOCw — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 8, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro is the best football player of all time — DIEGO ❂ (@TheRonaldoZone) September 8, 2020

Sweden hosted Portugal in the Friends Arena with the hope of getting their UEFA Nations League campaign back on track, having lost 1-0 to France in their previous league encounter.

The home side, however, were dealt with a hammer blow in the first half, as Gustav Svensson received his marching orders for two bookable offences.

Cristiano Ronaldo rises to the occasion yet again

As the two sides looked to be heading into half time with the scores level, Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with a chance from a dead ball situatio. The 35-year-old stepped up and planted the ball into the back of the net, as he brought up his 100th international goal for Portugal in some style.

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S BEAUTIFUL FREE KICK TO SCORE 100TH PORTUGAL GOAL!!!pic.twitter.com/VaKB55qfIR — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) September 8, 2020

165 games. 100 goals.



Cristiano Ronaldo is the first man in history to reach a century for a European country in international football. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Md3K5BjGzU — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 8, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 100 international goals.



66 more than Maradona

39 more than Neymar

38 more than Ronaldo Nazário

30 more than Messi

23 more than Pele#CR100 pic.twitter.com/othoghc84R — Cristiano Ronaldo News (@CRonaldoNews) September 8, 2020

BREAKING: @Cristiano just scored his 100th international goal for Portugal.

He’s only the second player in football history to reach that milestone.

(The other one isn’t Messi).

🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐👇 pic.twitter.com/ueZy8LLCz4 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 8, 2020

Official goals for country (all major competitions except friendlies)



• Cristiano Ronaldo :- 84 ⚽



• Messi + Neymar :- 55 ⚽



It ain't even close 🐐 pic.twitter.com/WVbYP8tpXd — Rish (@ItsKawhi) September 8, 2020

Inevitably, fans across the world brought up Lionel Messi's name in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo's outstanding achievement.

If someone calls Messi the GOAT then you can’t take any of their football related opinions seriously



Goat:



Greatest

Of

All

Time



Until Messi scores over 100 international goals, wins the league in 3 different countries, wins an international trophy he can’t chat to Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/q0XKXRGb6z — ًEIIis. (@UtdEIIis) September 8, 2020

Free-kicks in senior career. (All Matches)



Cristiano Ronaldo:- 66



Lionel Messi :- 55



Put some respect to his name. pic.twitter.com/GOfKXe3lgi — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) September 8, 2020

✅ Cristiano Ronaldo = first European to reach 100 international goals 👏



He's Better than Messi and that of Argentina has ever produced 👌👇#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/EHtbp2hCEn — A L C H E M I S T SAMBO (@Alcheemist_) September 8, 2020

International goals:



Messi + Maradona = 104



Cristiano Ronaldo = 100.



If I speak. — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) September 8, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first European player to score 100 international goals



Lionel Messi: pic.twitter.com/7VWf9c4IrQ — Yakuza of Ibadan 🏝 (@UncleAbiodun) September 8, 2020

As the game looked to be fizzling out in the second half, Cristiano Ronaldo burst onto life and produced another moment of magic.

The Portuguese star scored the 101st goal of his international career with a stunning strike from outside the penalty area, as Portugal opened up a two-goal advantage.

International goal number 101 for Cristiano Ronaldo. Now needs only 9 more goals to become the highest goalscorer for a country of all time. The guy is a machine. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) September 8, 2020

CRISTIANO RONALDO WHAT A GOAL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KoPMwNLbtY — TC. (@totalcristiano) September 8, 2020

CRISTIANO RONALDO IS THE GREATEST FOOTBALL OF ALL TIME.



It’s that simple! — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) September 8, 2020

The 42 countries against which Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100 international goals.



There isn’t Italy pic.twitter.com/JfqmoRnAyY — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) September 8, 2020

The Juventus hitman broke a handful of records with two goals either side of half time, as some stunning statistics emerged of his goalscoring exploits.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 101 international goals - as many as the all-time leading scorers of France (51, Thierry Henry) and Netherlands (Robin Van Persie 50) combined.



Scary. pic.twitter.com/nyEEpZyM5t — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 8, 2020

Sweden everytime it has to face Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/V5Tpop5iHT — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) September 8, 2020

This brutha is 35 years old. It’s outrageous. At this rate, he’s going to be 41 still doing wild shit like this on the football field. https://t.co/wPSb81ivdx — Cerebronè (@Cerebrone) September 8, 2020

Ronaldo was subbed off in the 82nd minute for Diogo Jota, as Fernando Santos withdrew his talisman with a few minutes left on the clock to give him a deserved rest.

Portugal held on for a 2-0 victory and made it two wins from two games, as they look to retain their UEFA Nations League crown.

