Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scores in Portugal's 7-0 victory

Portugal brushed aside a hapless Andorra side 7-0 in the international friendly, as Cristiano Ronaldo and co recorded a resounding victory in the lead up to their UEFA Nations League double-header. The Juventus hitman was left on the bench in what was a new-look starting XI, with Fernando Santos opting to rest most of his big guns due to the grueling schedule.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, came on at half-time and made his mark in the second half, as he scored Portugal's sixth goal on the night. The Portugal captain is one of the greatest goalscorers in the history of the beautiful game and capped off his first international game back after testing positive for COVID-19 with a good goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores after coming on as a second-half substitute

Pedro Neto, Paulino, Renato Sanches and Joao Felix were the other goalscorers for Portugal in what was a routine victory for the reigning European Champions. Cristiano Ronaldo got a well-deserved rest for 45 minutes but showed what he was capable of after the interval, as he got his name on the scoresheet against an Andorra side that simply had no answers to Portugal's attacking brilliance and energy.

Here are the best Tweets, as Cristiano Ronaldo once again got his name on the scoresheet for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his fourth goal in four games since his return 😤 pic.twitter.com/ekShxTRC1g — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 11, 2020

🐐 GOAT STATISTICS 📊



🇵🇹@Cristiano is the 1st FOOTBALLER EVER with :

1⃣0⃣0⃣+ Games, Wins, Goals in @FIFAcom NT 🌍

1⃣0⃣0⃣+ Games, Wins, Goals in @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/rEiohdw7Qz — MultiSports (@Twitugal) November 11, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo have scored 283 goals since turning 30.



King 🔥 pic.twitter.com/e9lvlwED83 — Martial🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@Nazaret33599450) November 11, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal:



- Before turning 30: 52 goals in 118 games (0.44 per game)

- After turning 30: 50 goals in 48 games (1.04 per game)



Mad stat. 🍷🇵🇹 — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) November 11, 2020

GOOOOOOOOOOOAL DE CRISTIANO RONALDO

WHAT A GOAL !!! pic.twitter.com/4KF8C4uXvT — پندر (@iBndrz) November 11, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo now has 1⃣0⃣2⃣ goals in a Portugal shirt, edging closer to the record held by Iran's Ali Daei of 1⃣0⃣9⃣ goals 🐐 pic.twitter.com/3nYa2GPfmI — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 11, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 100 wins with Portugal 💯🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/9YFSje3GZg — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 11, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo comes off the bench to score his 102nd goal for Portugal 👑 pic.twitter.com/VbnFhOFvs7 — Goal (@goal) November 11, 2020

Ronaldo jumping his way out of the stadium just to break this record of most official goals scored ever. He’s only 12 shy now from breaking it. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) November 11, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo is:



• 8 goals away from becoming the player with the most international goals in football history.



• And 12 goals away from becoming the player with most official goals in football history.



Born to break records. pic.twitter.com/YbJnBPPeuG — Yahya (@CFCYahya) November 11, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo now has 50 goals & assists (43 G/ 7A) in his last 42 games for club & county. — Ryan. (@Rygista) November 11, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 102 goals for Portugal.



He's now seven goals away from tying Ali Daei for most international goals all-time. pic.twitter.com/41wfHaajoQ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 11, 2020