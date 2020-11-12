Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scores in Portugal's 7-0 victory

Portugal brushed aside a hapless Andorra side 7-0 in the international friendly, as Cristiano Ronaldo and co recorded a resounding victory in the lead up to their UEFA Nations League double-header. The Juventus hitman was left on the bench in what was a new-look starting XI, with Fernando Santos opting to rest most of his big guns due to the grueling schedule.
Cristiano Ronaldo, however, came on at half-time and made his mark in the second half, as he scored Portugal's sixth goal on the night. The Portugal captain is one of the greatest goalscorers in the history of the beautiful game and capped off his first international game back after testing positive for COVID-19 with a good goal.
Cristiano Ronaldo scores after coming on as a second-half substitute
Pedro Neto, Paulino, Renato Sanches and Joao Felix were the other goalscorers for Portugal in what was a routine victory for the reigning European Champions. Cristiano Ronaldo got a well-deserved rest for 45 minutes but showed what he was capable of after the interval, as he got his name on the scoresheet against an Andorra side that simply had no answers to Portugal's attacking brilliance and energy.
Here are the best Tweets, as Cristiano Ronaldo once again got his name on the scoresheet for Portugal.