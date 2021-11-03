×
Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scores stoppage-time equalizer to help Manchester United avoid defeat

Ronaldo proved to be the saviour for Manchester United yet again
Nived Zenith
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon 1
Modified Nov 03, 2021 04:02 AM IST
News

Premier League giants Manchester United secured a late 2-2 draw against Atalanta in the Champions League courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar scored in stoppage time in each half to ensure Manchester United walked away with a point in Bergamo.

The Red Devils, who started the night as leaders of Group F, retained their place at the summit due to Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics. The 36-year-old has now scored five goals in four Champions League outings this term, taking his overall tally to 139 in 180 appearances.

Gian Piero Gasperini's hosts enjoyed a rollicking start to the game when Josip Ilicic drew first blood as early as the 12th minute. Duvan Zapata pressed Manchester United high and cut the ball across the area for Ilicic, who fired a shot that went underneath David de Gea.

Cristiano Ronaldo, along with a few other Manchester United players, complained about De Gea's view being blocked in the build-up to the goal. However, the referee and VAR decided the goal should stand to send the home crowd into a delirium of noise.

🔎 | FOCUSCristiano Ronaldo vs Atalanta:👌 50 touches⚽️ 2 goals🥅 4 shots/3 on target🔑 2 key passes↪️ 1/1 acc. crosses🔭 1/1 acc. long balls👟 32/36 acc. passes💨 2/3 successful dribbles📈 9.0 SofaScore ratingHe saves Manchester United yet again! 🔥#ATAMUN #UCL https://t.co/Yfp3eXPeA1

Despite going behind early, Manchester United restored parity right before half-time with a glorious team goal. After a quick move, Cristiano Ronaldo fired a shot into the back of the net as Bruno Fernandes clipped a back-heel pass into his path.

Following the restart, Zapata scored to give Atalanta the advantage again in the 56th minute. When it seemed like the Serie A club would walk away with maximum points, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to grab the headlines, yet again. The five-time Ballon d'Or forced the initiative in second-half stoppage-time and fired a low shot from outside the box into the far bottom corner to salvage the draw.

Atalanta and Gasperini were left with a bad aftertaste in their mouths once again as they failed to keep the lead. After what proved to be another defining performance from Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United in the Champions League, fans celebrated the genius on Twitter.

On that note, here are some of the best reactions from Twitter as the mercurial forward marked his return to Italy with an excellent brace:

Ronaldo in the Champions League this season:▪️ 5 goals in 4 games▪️ 90+5' winner vs. Villarreal▪️ 81' winner vs. Atalanta▪️ 90+1' equalizer vs. Atalanta😏 https://t.co/9nUxozx8Gc
The only ‘problem’ with Ronaldo at United is that he’s too good for them. Time to join a big club ⁦@Cristiano⁩ …. 👇👇 https://t.co/7WyXNUep4n
Ronaldo has saved Man Utd in the last three Champions League games. How can anyone watch on and think everything is fine and going accordingly? Such a waste with this talented squad.
Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League & #UCL this season:⏰ 896 minutes ⚽️ 9 goals A goal every 100 minutes on average… 🔥 https://t.co/6sru5tEfTV
What happened?Cristiano Ronaldo happened.https://t.co/2UHk3NUxRB
Ronaldo knows how to make his haters look stupid.
Just 1 game into November and Cristiano Ronaldo is already Man United's player of the Month for November 😂 https://t.co/xOEmaMdc5B
Cristiano Ronaldo's goals has won Manchester United 7 points in the Champions League this season.Without him, they'd be on 2 points and bottom of the group. #UCL 😳 https://t.co/zXt3CDsmgF
9 goals already for Cristiano Ronaldo in 11 games this season at the age of 36, nobody does it better. 🐐
No normal person will compare Messi to Ronaldo. Ronaldo score when his team need him at that moment but Messi only score when his team is already winning.
Ronaldo is just something else. When I’m waiting to troll him and Man U, he disappoints me. What a player.👏🏼👏🏼
“Cristiano Ronaldo only scores tap-ins.”Also,Cristiano Ronaldo in his last 2 games: https://t.co/2Hy7Oj5c8w
Pep forced Man United to sign Ronaldo so that he could make sure Ole remains at United. 4D chess https://t.co/EPj1k3yKkM
Ronaldo is KING of the Champions League. He will always do something. Argue with this & chop hot slap 😂
Cristiano Ronaldo has given us so many memorable moments in just 30 days into his comeback. This man is unbelievable!
45+1, and 90+1. Ronaldo definitely remembers Fergie Time. https://t.co/o4jzKFrtCd
Despite his age, Ronaldo has proven himself times without number, when needed the most. Rare ability and instinct. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
Ronaldo has provided more goals this season than Messi. Ronaldo has provided more assists this season than Messi.One is a Balon D'Or 'favorite' while the other is supposedly 'finished'....Choose your GOAT 🐐 WELL
Social media era of football convinced people Ronaldo was holding back Juve (because of his goals) and now he’s left they’re 9th.Same people were saying Ronaldo is the problem at United, how about just admit he takes every team he’s in to another level?
If you think @Cristiano is not the most clutch player ever, then football isn't for you
Ole should give CR7 his salary
Cristiano Ronaldo has 54 goals in his last 50 Champions League games, he isn’t real 😂
Now imagine Ronaldo actually got the noodle hair…
It's Ronaldo's World and we are living in it. https://t.co/aPILzKFnfw

Manchester United: “We’re finally getting rid of Ole!”Ronaldo… https://t.co/uHNlRjHz1s

