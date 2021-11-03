Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scores stoppage-time equalizer to help Manchester United avoid defeat

Premier League giants Manchester United secured a late 2-2 draw against Atalanta in the Champions League courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar scored in stoppage time in each half to ensure Manchester United walked away with a point in Bergamo.

The Red Devils, who started the night as leaders of Group F, retained their place at the summit due to Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics. The 36-year-old has now scored five goals in four Champions League outings this term, taking his overall tally to 139 in 180 appearances.

Gian Piero Gasperini's hosts enjoyed a rollicking start to the game when Josip Ilicic drew first blood as early as the 12th minute. Duvan Zapata pressed Manchester United high and cut the ball across the area for Ilicic, who fired a shot that went underneath David de Gea.

Cristiano Ronaldo, along with a few other Manchester United players, complained about De Gea's view being blocked in the build-up to the goal. However, the referee and VAR decided the goal should stand to send the home crowd into a delirium of noise.

SofaScore @SofaScoreINT



Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atalanta:



👌 50 touches

⚽️ 2 goals

🥅 4 shots/3 on target

🔑 2 key passes

↪️ 1/1 acc. crosses

🔭 1/1 acc. long balls

👟 32/36 acc. passes

💨 2/3 successful dribbles

📈 9.0 SofaScore rating



He saves Manchester United yet again! 🔥



#ATAMUN #UCL 🔎 | FOCUSCristiano Ronaldo vs Atalanta:👌 50 touches⚽️ 2 goals🥅 4 shots/3 on target🔑 2 key passes↪️ 1/1 acc. crosses🔭 1/1 acc. long balls👟 32/36 acc. passes💨 2/3 successful dribbles📈 9.0 SofaScore ratingHe saves Manchester United yet again! 🔥 🔎 | FOCUSCristiano Ronaldo vs Atalanta:👌 50 touches⚽️ 2 goals🥅 4 shots/3 on target🔑 2 key passes↪️ 1/1 acc. crosses🔭 1/1 acc. long balls👟 32/36 acc. passes💨 2/3 successful dribbles📈 9.0 SofaScore ratingHe saves Manchester United yet again! 🔥#ATAMUN #UCL https://t.co/Yfp3eXPeA1

Despite going behind early, Manchester United restored parity right before half-time with a glorious team goal. After a quick move, Cristiano Ronaldo fired a shot into the back of the net as Bruno Fernandes clipped a back-heel pass into his path.

Following the restart, Zapata scored to give Atalanta the advantage again in the 56th minute. When it seemed like the Serie A club would walk away with maximum points, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to grab the headlines, yet again. The five-time Ballon d'Or forced the initiative in second-half stoppage-time and fired a low shot from outside the box into the far bottom corner to salvage the draw.

Atalanta and Gasperini were left with a bad aftertaste in their mouths once again as they failed to keep the lead. After what proved to be another defining performance from Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United in the Champions League, fans celebrated the genius on Twitter.

On that note, here are some of the best reactions from Twitter as the mercurial forward marked his return to Italy with an excellent brace:

B/R Football @brfootball Ronaldo in the Champions League this season:



▪️ 5 goals in 4 games

▪️ 90+5' winner vs. Villarreal

▪️ 81' winner vs. Atalanta

▪️ 90+1' equalizer vs. Atalanta



😏 Ronaldo in the Champions League this season:▪️ 5 goals in 4 games▪️ 90+5' winner vs. Villarreal▪️ 81' winner vs. Atalanta▪️ 90+1' equalizer vs. Atalanta😏 https://t.co/9nUxozx8Gc

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan The only ‘problem’ with Ronaldo at United is that he’s too good for them. Time to join a big club ⁦ @Cristiano ⁩ …. 👇👇 The only ‘problem’ with Ronaldo at United is that he’s too good for them. Time to join a big club ⁦@Cristiano⁩ …. 👇👇 https://t.co/7WyXNUep4n

Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning Ronaldo has saved Man Utd in the last three Champions League games. How can anyone watch on and think everything is fine and going accordingly? Such a waste with this talented squad. Ronaldo has saved Man Utd in the last three Champions League games. How can anyone watch on and think everything is fine and going accordingly? Such a waste with this talented squad.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



⏰ 896 minutes

⚽️ 9 goals



A goal every 100 minutes on average… 🔥 Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League & #UCL this season:⏰ 896 minutes⚽️ 9 goalsA goal every 100 minutes on average… 🔥 Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League & #UCL this season:⏰ 896 minutes ⚽️ 9 goals A goal every 100 minutes on average… 🔥 https://t.co/6sru5tEfTV

KALYJAY @gyaigyimii Ronaldo knows how to make his haters look stupid. Ronaldo knows how to make his haters look stupid.

CR7 Rap Rhymes @cr7raprhymes Just 1 game into November and Cristiano Ronaldo is already Man United's player of the Month for November 😂 Just 1 game into November and Cristiano Ronaldo is already Man United's player of the Month for November 😂 https://t.co/xOEmaMdc5B

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet



Without him, they'd be on 2 points and bottom of the group. Cristiano Ronaldo's goals has won Manchester United 7 points in the Champions League this season.Without him, they'd be on 2 points and bottom of the group. #UCL Cristiano Ronaldo's goals has won Manchester United 7 points in the Champions League this season.Without him, they'd be on 2 points and bottom of the group. #UCL 😳 https://t.co/zXt3CDsmgF

Anthony Not Joshua 🇬🇧 @Thefrogkilller 9 goals already for Cristiano Ronaldo in 11 games this season at the age of 36, nobody does it better. 🐐 9 goals already for Cristiano Ronaldo in 11 games this season at the age of 36, nobody does it better. 🐐

Yesu @ghanayesu_ No normal person will compare Messi to Ronaldo. Ronaldo score when his team need him at that moment but Messi only score when his team is already winning. No normal person will compare Messi to Ronaldo. Ronaldo score when his team need him at that moment but Messi only score when his team is already winning.

PROMISE  @IamUPO Ronaldo is just something else. When I’m waiting to troll him and Man U, he disappoints me. What a player.👏🏼👏🏼 Ronaldo is just something else. When I’m waiting to troll him and Man U, he disappoints me. What a player.👏🏼👏🏼

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo “Cristiano Ronaldo only scores tap-ins.”



Also,Cristiano Ronaldo in his last 2 games: “Cristiano Ronaldo only scores tap-ins.”Also,Cristiano Ronaldo in his last 2 games: https://t.co/2Hy7Oj5c8w

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Pep forced Man United to sign Ronaldo so that he could make sure Ole remains at United. 4D chess Pep forced Man United to sign Ronaldo so that he could make sure Ole remains at United. 4D chess https://t.co/EPj1k3yKkM

POOJA... @PoojaMedia Ronaldo is KING of the Champions League.



He will always do something.



Argue with this & chop hot slap 😂 Ronaldo is KING of the Champions League. He will always do something. Argue with this & chop hot slap 😂

Iseunife The First 🇳🇬🇬🇧 @Shawnifee Cristiano Ronaldo has given us so many memorable moments in just 30 days into his comeback. This man is unbelievable! Cristiano Ronaldo has given us so many memorable moments in just 30 days into his comeback. This man is unbelievable!

Alex @UnitedDNA99 45+1, and 90+1. Ronaldo definitely remembers Fergie Time. 45+1, and 90+1. Ronaldo definitely remembers Fergie Time. https://t.co/o4jzKFrtCd

sophia @90sSophie Despite his age, Ronaldo has proven himself times without number, when needed the most. Rare ability and instinct. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Despite his age, Ronaldo has proven himself times without number, when needed the most. Rare ability and instinct. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

JEFF TYMER🇬🇭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Jeff_Tymer_ Ronaldo has provided more goals this season than Messi.



Ronaldo has provided more assists this season than Messi.



One is a Balon D'Or 'favorite' while the other is supposedly 'finished'....Choose your GOAT 🐐 WELL Ronaldo has provided more goals this season than Messi. Ronaldo has provided more assists this season than Messi.One is a Balon D'Or 'favorite' while the other is supposedly 'finished'....Choose your GOAT 🐐 WELL

William (fan account) @OzilThings Social media era of football convinced people Ronaldo was holding back Juve (because of his goals) and now he’s left they’re 9th.



Same people were saying Ronaldo is the problem at United, how about just admit he takes every team he’s in to another level? Social media era of football convinced people Ronaldo was holding back Juve (because of his goals) and now he’s left they’re 9th.Same people were saying Ronaldo is the problem at United, how about just admit he takes every team he’s in to another level?

Prateek  @its__prateek If you think @Cristiano is not the most clutch player ever, then football isn't for you If you think @Cristiano is not the most clutch player ever, then football isn't for you

Damian Calhoun @DamianCalhoun Ole should give CR7 his salary Ole should give CR7 his salary

TC @totalcristiano Cristiano Ronaldo has 54 goals in his last 50 Champions League games, he isn’t real 😂 Cristiano Ronaldo has 54 goals in his last 50 Champions League games, he isn’t real 😂

Xav Salazar @XavsFutbol Now imagine Ronaldo actually got the noodle hair… Now imagine Ronaldo actually got the noodle hair…

