Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scripts FIFA World Cup history during Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo created history as Portugal earned a victory over Ghana in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener in Qatar today (November 24).
Portugal took to the field for the first time at the 2022 FIFA World Cup today. Boasting a star-studded squad, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix, they are determined to go all the way in Qatar.
Selecao thus went into their FIFA World Cup opener against Ghana looking to get their campaign off to a winning start. They did exactly that as they claimed a narrow 3-2 win over the Black Stars.
Portugal asserted their dominance over the Black Stars in the first half, enjoying 70% of ball possession. They made seven attempts on goal in the first 45 minutes, with shots hitting the target.
Cristiano Ronaldo had the best chance to score in the first half after he was played through on goal by Bernardo Silva. Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, though, did well to deny the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.
The 37-year-old thought he had put his team ahead after finding the back of the net with a brilliant strike in the 31st minute. However, the referee deemed that the forward had fouled Alexander Dijiku before taking the shot.
Otto Addo's men notably failed to register an attempt on goal in the first period of the game. They nevertheless managed to keep the scoreline at 0-0, with the hope of earning at least a point from their opener.
Ghana showed more attacking intent in the initial minutes of the second half, making two attempts on goal in 10 minutes. However, Selecao eventually bore fruit for their dominance.
Cristiano Ronaldo gave his side the lead with a penalty, which he won himself, in the 65th minute of the match. He thus became the first men's player ever to score in five different FIFA World Cup tournaments.
The lead, though, did not last long as the Black Stars scored an equalizer just eight minutes later. It was captain Andre Ayew who found the back of the net for the African nation.
However, Portugal responded instantly as Joao Felix put Fernando Santos' side back in front. The Atletico Madrid forward scored with an exquisite finish, with Bruno Fernandes providing the assist.
Rafael Leao, who came on as a substitute for Ruben Neves, doubled his team's lead just two minutes later. Manchester United attacker Fernandes thus grabbed his second assist of the night.
The game produced more drama, though, as Ghana halved the deficit in the 89th minute through Osman Bukari. A lapse in concentration from goalkeeper Diogo Costa gave Inaki Williams a chance to equalize in the final seconds of the match, but the forward stumbled.
Portugal eventually held on to their one-goal lead and got their FIFA World Cup campaign off to a winning start.
