Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scripts FIFA World Cup history during Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo created history as Portugal earned a victory over Ghana in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener in Qatar today (November 24).

Portugal took to the field for the first time at the 2022 FIFA World Cup today. Boasting a star-studded squad, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix, they are determined to go all the way in Qatar.

Selecao thus went into their FIFA World Cup opener against Ghana looking to get their campaign off to a winning start. They did exactly that as they claimed a narrow 3-2 win over the Black Stars.

Portugal asserted their dominance over the Black Stars in the first half, enjoying 70% of ball possession. They made seven attempts on goal in the first 45 minutes, with shots hitting the target.

Cristiano Ronaldo had the best chance to score in the first half after he was played through on goal by Bernardo Silva. Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, though, did well to deny the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The 37-year-old thought he had put his team ahead after finding the back of the net with a brilliant strike in the 31st minute. However, the referee deemed that the forward had fouled Alexander Dijiku before taking the shot.

Otto Addo's men notably failed to register an attempt on goal in the first period of the game. They nevertheless managed to keep the scoreline at 0-0, with the hope of earning at least a point from their opener.

Ghana showed more attacking intent in the initial minutes of the second half, making two attempts on goal in 10 minutes. However, Selecao eventually bore fruit for their dominance.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave his side the lead with a penalty, which he won himself, in the 65th minute of the match. He thus became the first men's player ever to score in five different FIFA World Cup tournaments.

The lead, though, did not last long as the Black Stars scored an equalizer just eight minutes later. It was captain Andre Ayew who found the back of the net for the African nation.

However, Portugal responded instantly as Joao Felix put Fernando Santos' side back in front. The Atletico Madrid forward scored with an exquisite finish, with Bruno Fernandes providing the assist.

Rafael Leao, who came on as a substitute for Ruben Neves, doubled his team's lead just two minutes later. Manchester United attacker Fernandes thus grabbed his second assist of the night.

The game produced more drama, though, as Ghana halved the deficit in the 89th minute through Osman Bukari. A lapse in concentration from goalkeeper Diogo Costa gave Inaki Williams a chance to equalize in the final seconds of the match, but the forward stumbled.

Portugal eventually held on to their one-goal lead and got their FIFA World Cup campaign off to a winning start.

Here's how Twitter reacted as Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal to victory in the FIFA World Cup opener:

Speed⭐️ @ishowspeedsui #shush ronaldo is the goat i done ever wanna hear nothing about messi ronaldo is the goat i done ever wanna hear nothing about messi🇵🇹 #shush

Speedy Updates @SpeedUpdates1

Speed reacts to Ronaldo goal Speed reacts to Ronaldo goal 😭 https://t.co/jM0z2Qlbdh

B/R Football @brfootball 37-year-old free agent Cristiano Ronaldo getting it done at his fifth World Cup 37-year-old free agent Cristiano Ronaldo getting it done at his fifth World Cup 😜 https://t.co/gxeQajB2bF

ESPN FC @ESPNFC The timing of this Ronaldo celebration The timing of this Ronaldo celebration 😆 https://t.co/I5NaLBO7kc

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo just became the first footballer in history to score in 5 World Cups. An astounding achievement. Congrats @Cristiano BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo just became the first footballer in history to score in 5 World Cups. An astounding achievement. Congrats @Cristiano 👏👏 https://t.co/f29iuKZ9P6

CR7 Rap Rhymes @cr7raprhymes Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored more WC goals than Messi despite playing less games Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored more WC goals than Messi despite playing less games 🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored more WC goals than Messi despite playing less games 🇵🇹🐐 https://t.co/yiGqMQpzmM

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Turning into a classic latter-day Ronaldo performance: endures the frustration but gets the goal through sheer perseverance. Unfortunate to have first-half goal disallowed and fortunate to get the penalty. Remarkable longevity at World Cups from Germany to Qatar. Turning into a classic latter-day Ronaldo performance: endures the frustration but gets the goal through sheer perseverance. Unfortunate to have first-half goal disallowed and fortunate to get the penalty. Remarkable longevity at World Cups from Germany to Qatar.

Saddick Adams @SaddickAdams Andre Ayew is a tournament player take it or leave it. Andre Ayew is a tournament player take it or leave it.

Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 @JanAageFjortoft André Ayew equalizes for Ghana. Deservedly. Cause the Portuguese-penalty was…..soft André Ayew equalizes for Ghana. Deservedly. Cause the Portuguese-penalty was…..soft

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 📸 - Ayew was still celebrating with his teammates from the bench as Joao Felix scored. 📸 - Ayew was still celebrating with his teammates from the bench as Joao Felix scored. https://t.co/o0m6bvZRP4

Trey @UTDTrey Too funny how they were hugging Ayew on the bench when the goal went in Too funny how they were hugging Ayew on the bench when the goal went in 😭

CR7 Rap Rhymes @cr7raprhymes



Joao Felix has now equalled Wayne Rooney's WC goals record Joao Felix has now equalled Wayne Rooney's WC goals record 😭😭😭 https://t.co/GQAquR0S3Y

Aaron West @oeste Free Joao Felix from that Madrid prison Free Joao Felix from that Madrid prison

S 🇵🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇧🇷 @BruceLegacyy Fernandes I apologise i wasn't familiar with your game Fernandes I apologise i wasn't familiar with your game

Trey @UTDTrey BRUNO FERNANDES WHAT AN ASSIST, BEST FUCKING MIDFIELDER IN THE WORLD BRUNO FERNANDES WHAT AN ASSIST, BEST FUCKING MIDFIELDER IN THE WORLD

Ebe Westside 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇯🇵 @Ebe4Eva They tried to claim Bruno Fernandes was bad: They tried to claim Bruno Fernandes was bad: https://t.co/B4srPo1XXB

Nick @NickRTFM Bruno Fernandes, take a bow Bruno Fernandes, take a bow

centredevils. @centredevils It took Bruno Fernandes 2 minutes and 20 seconds to fully change the game and get the W for Portugal. It took Bruno Fernandes 2 minutes and 20 seconds to fully change the game and get the W for Portugal. 😰🔥

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Leao is quite comfortably Portugal’s best, most in form attacker. Criminal that he wasn’t starting. Leao is quite comfortably Portugal’s best, most in form attacker. Criminal that he wasn’t starting.

Junior ☻ 🇧🇷🇵🇹 @JuniorRMCF

Messi getting mocked by Saudi Players. Meanwhile Ronaldo got Rival Players doing his Celebration in the WC Messi getting mocked by Saudi Players. Meanwhile Ronaldo got Rival Players doing his Celebration in the WC 😂😂😂https://t.co/rLansrRJYC

B/R Football @brfootball Osman Bukari really hit the SIUUU on Portugal Osman Bukari really hit the SIUUU on Portugal 😳 https://t.co/m6LCZHEozn

Garnacho's big sis 🥳 @atetracie Not Ronaldo quarreling when Bukari did the Suuiiii Not Ronaldo quarreling when Bukari did the Suuiiii😂😂😂

