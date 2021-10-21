Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo seals late comeback win for Manchester United

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late header to help Manchester United secure a 3-2 win over Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Red Devils were 2-0 down inside the first 30 minutes at Old Trafford as the visitors went ahead courtesy of goals from Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral.

However, Manchester United produced a remarkable comeback in the second forty-five to ensure they clinched another late win in Group F of the Champions League. Marcus Rashford kick-started the comeback with his goal in the 53rd minute before Harry Maguire restored parity 22 minutes later.

Cristiano Ronaldo then fired home the winner in the 81st minute after leaping high into the air and planting his header beyond the Atalanta goalkeeper. The goal helped Manchester United climb to the summit of the standings in Group F. Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored in each of the three Champions League games for Manchester United this term.

Cristiano Ronaldo winner will be huge sigh of relief to Manchester United boss Solskjaer

The header from Cristiano Ronaldo would have come as a huge relief to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has been under immense pressure at Manchester United recently. During their previous outing, Manchester United suffered a disappointing 4-2 defeat to Leicester City.

As such, a win over Atalanta was nothing short of imperative and Solskjaer did not have it easy for the majority of the game, But ultimately, Manchester United prevailed and he will have Cristiano Ronaldo to thank for ensuring the crucial win. In the wake of the impressive display by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, fans from across the globe took to Twitter to salute his genius.

On that note, let's take a closer look at the best reactions from Manchester United's dramatic win over Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday:

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball

⚽ 81st minute winner vs. Atalanta
⚽ 95th minute winner vs. Villareal
Cristiano Ronaldo is built for big Champions League moments 🐐

⚽ 95th minute winner vs. VillarrealCristiano Ronaldo is built for big Champions League moments 🐐#UCL https://t.co/dS82qcnQTl

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Cristiano Ronaldo’s game by numbers vs. Atalanta:8 touches inside the oppo. box

7 shots [4 on target]

3 chances created

2 clearances

2 fouls won

1 big chance

1 goal Clutch. 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo’s game by numbers vs. Atalanta:8 touches inside the oppo. box

7 shots [4 on target]

3 chances created

2 clearances

2 fouls won

1 big chance

1 goal Clutch. 🇵🇹 https://t.co/9KxBEsdEgB

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Ronaldo now has scored against 38 different teams in the Champions League.That is the most ever 🐐 Ronaldo now has scored against 38 different teams in the Champions League.That is the most ever 🐐 https://t.co/if8uenHqd8

Gary Lineker 💙 @GaryLineker What a goal from @Cristiano . Indisputably the best attacking header of a football the game has ever seen. What a goal from @Cristiano. Indisputably the best attacking header of a football the game has ever seen.

William Hill @WilliamHill Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 140 headed goals in his senior career for club & country.𝙊𝙉𝙀-𝙃𝙐𝙉𝘿𝙀𝙍𝘿-𝘼𝙉𝘿-𝙁𝙊𝙍𝙏𝙔 ✈️ Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 140 headed goals in his senior career for club & country.𝙊𝙉𝙀-𝙃𝙐𝙉𝘿𝙀𝙍𝘿-𝘼𝙉𝘿-𝙁𝙊𝙍𝙏𝙔 ✈️ https://t.co/OcvtsGmVqr

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball

Tuesday: Lionel Messi scores two vital goals for PSG
Wednesday: Cristiano Ronaldo puts Man Utd 3-2 up
They keep on delivering in the Champions League 🐐

Wednesday: Cristiano Ronaldo puts Man Utd 3-2 upThey keep on delivering in the Champions League 🐐#UCL https://t.co/Ad9BNLCjmw

CR7 Rap Rhymes @cr7raprhymes Friendly Reminder: Cristiano Ronaldo is the undisputed GOAT of Champions League 🐐 Friendly Reminder: Cristiano Ronaldo is the undisputed GOAT of Champions League 🐐 https://t.co/plEszu4HUO

usama hamzan @HamzanUsama “United have risen from their ruins”

The Portuguese monk in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿.

Unthinkable Unfolds before our eyes.

it is a Portuguese from Madeira who has come to The Theatre of Dreams and pulled a miracle . “United have risen from their ruins”

The Portuguese monk in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿.

Unthinkable Unfolds before our eyes.

it is a Portuguese from Madeira who has come to The Theatre of Dreams and pulled a miracle .

Jordan 🇲🇾 @JordanL84970351 Don't let Ronaldo's goal makes you forget that Rashford scored two goals in two games after coming back from injury Don't let Ronaldo's goal makes you forget that Rashford scored two goals in two games after coming back from injury https://t.co/Djpuksc9yC

kenneth🇬🇭🇺🇸 @stopfooolingg

#UCL #ManchesterUnited #Ronaldo Messi scored two goals yesterday and Ronaldo scored one and he made history 🐐 Messi scored two goals yesterday and Ronaldo scored one and he made history 🐐

#UCL #ManchesterUnited #Ronaldo

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored against 38 different teams in the Champions League, more than any player has managed in the competition's history.Only 17 players have scored 38+ European Cup goals. 🤯 Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored against 38 different teams in the Champions League, more than any player has managed in the competition's history.Only 17 players have scored 38+ European Cup goals. 🤯 https://t.co/Opy79nzGIa

Brunö Fernansh @BrunoFernanshh Bruno Fernandes is the best midfielder in the world right now. He is the current Goat Bruno Fernandes is the best midfielder in the world right now. He is the current Goat https://t.co/SWH6FFJrrW

Mass CR7 @MassCr7

Late Night Reminder: @Cristiano is the greatest of all time, it's no longer a debate. Goodnight reds.♥️♥️♥️

@Cristiano is the greatest of all time, it's no longer a debate. Goodnight reds.♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/8qRZYSXoJo

MrSwerve @TERRY51976170 Fuck it, Ronaldo is in the box. Fuck it, Ronaldo is in the box. https://t.co/lRxgkhr5SD

Soni∆h🦋 @iamsoniah Supporting Manchester United is an underrated sport Supporting Manchester United is an underrated sport

Tom @WouldIKaiToYou I will never ever understand Manchester United under Ole I will never ever understand Manchester United under Ole

Aditya Roy @Adiculer08 @VDattaa As an honest Manchester United fan i request our board to give him lifetime contract i have never seen a tactical genius like him #OleIn @VDattaa As an honest Manchester United fan i request our board to give him lifetime contract i have never seen a tactical genius like him #OleIn

abdulrazak @abdulrazak_31 When you score and remember Ole is still th coach 😅 #manchesterunited When you score and remember Ole is still th coach 😅#manchesterunited https://t.co/A4O0scZduD

Edited by Nived Zenith