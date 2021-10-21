Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo seals late comeback win for Manchester United

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late header to help Manchester United secure a 3-2 win over Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Red Devils were 2-0 down inside the first 30 minutes at Old Trafford as the visitors went ahead courtesy of goals from Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral.
However, Manchester United produced a remarkable comeback in the second forty-five to ensure they clinched another late win in Group F of the Champions League. Marcus Rashford kick-started the comeback with his goal in the 53rd minute before Harry Maguire restored parity 22 minutes later.
Cristiano Ronaldo then fired home the winner in the 81st minute after leaping high into the air and planting his header beyond the Atalanta goalkeeper. The goal helped Manchester United climb to the summit of the standings in Group F. Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored in each of the three Champions League games for Manchester United this term.
Cristiano Ronaldo winner will be huge sigh of relief to Manchester United boss Solskjaer
The header from Cristiano Ronaldo would have come as a huge relief to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has been under immense pressure at Manchester United recently. During their previous outing, Manchester United suffered a disappointing 4-2 defeat to Leicester City.
As such, a win over Atalanta was nothing short of imperative and Solskjaer did not have it easy for the majority of the game, But ultimately, Manchester United prevailed and he will have Cristiano Ronaldo to thank for ensuring the crucial win. In the wake of the impressive display by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, fans from across the globe took to Twitter to salute his genius.
On that note, let's take a closer look at the best reactions from Manchester United's dramatic win over Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday: