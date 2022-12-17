Create

Twitter explodes as Croatia finish 3rd at 2022 FIFA World Cup after 2-1 win over Morocco

Croatia earned a 2-1 win over Morocco to secure a third-place finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Josko Gvardiol opened the scoring for Vatreni in the seventh minute of the game. Luka Modric lifted a nice free kick to the near post, which Ivan Perisic cushioned to the middle of the box. Gvardiol, who has been one of the defenders of the tournament, scored a diving header to open the scoring.

The Atlas Lions leveled the scoring within 112 seconds. Achraf Dari was alert as Hakim Ziyech's free-kick looped into the box, and he headed home in the ninth minute.

Mislav Orsic regained the lead for Zlatko Dalic's team in the 42nd minute. He struck a brilliant shot from the left of the box. The ball went past an outstretched Yassine Bounou as it hit the post and wrapped into the back of the net.

Despite persistent efforts from Walid Regragui's team in the second half, the Atlas Lions were unable to find the equalizer.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the third-place clash between Croatia and Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Josko Gvardiol's potential is limitless 💪 https://t.co/02URfk5Ymi
Draw me like one of your French girls📸: @fifaworldcup_pt #TáNaCopaTáNoSportv #HRV #MAR https://t.co/EnAHR9Ftsv
Josko Gvardiol has had a tremendous World Cup and now he's got a World Cup goal. A brilliant diving header for just his second Croatia goal.🦸 https://t.co/ymrN10MMvf
Refree has decided to give Argenitna a penalty tomorrow for this foul on Gvardiol. https://t.co/DVGYytCmUp
1-0 Croatia.GVARDIOL OPENS THE SCORE! BEAUTIFUL GOAL BY CROATIA! https://t.co/DivFtiFPt3
Every time I think “that wasn’t great from Modric”, it’s not Modric (it’s Majer)
Achraf Dari is the first African player to score in a World Cup third-place play-off.A place in the history books forever. 🙌
A first Morocco goal for Achraf Dari, who only made his senior international debut in June.🇲🇦 https://t.co/nvDyzuUu0U
Achraf Dari’s first half by numbers vs. Croatia:91% pass accuracy4 clearances2 interceptions1/1 ground duels won1/1 aerial duels won1 goalGreat header. 🔥 https://t.co/wuYUDzf8NC
#Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup #HRV #MAR #CroatiaVSMorocco ⚽️ GOAL!!! Achraf Dari levels the score for Morocco.CROATIA 🇭🇷 1 - 1 🇲🇦 MOROCCOhttps://t.co/exzDzTtphl
Josko Gvardiol & Achraf Dari’s goals means that this is the first match at this World Cup in which 2 Centre Backs have scored. Two great diving headers. 💥 https://t.co/yqx9pKLdG7
It’s okay Morocco 🇲🇦 lose or win I already fall in love with you
ORSIC 🤯 WHAT A GOAL!!!
Orsic 😮‍💨https://t.co/vNFimboyUp
Orsic. https://t.co/1VziEb4mdf
2-1 Croatia.BEAUTIFUL FINISH BY ORSIC!!!! https://t.co/pgMdy71JYn
That finesse from Mislav Oršić 🤤(via @TelemundoSports)https://t.co/orwjdRiQtK
croatia goalie always looks like hes holding in tears
These game is just another beautiful midfield face off between veterans Modrić and Amrabat #FIFAWorldCup #CROMAR #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 #thirdplaceplayoff
Morocco finishing 4th was less likely than France or Argentina winning the World Cup! 👀#mar #hrv
ഇഷ്ടപ്പെട്ട രണ്ട് കളിക്കാർLuka Modrić 🇭🇷Yassine Bounou 🇲🇦 https://t.co/rejCqlTtML
EL BRONCE ES PARA CROACIA 🇭🇷 👏🏻🥉 El equipo de Luka Modrić se quedó con el tercer puesto de #Qatar2022 venciendo por 2-1 a Marruecos con goles de Gvardiol y Oršić.🔝 Los europeos se metieron en el podio por segundo Mundial consecutivo tras lograr el segundo puesto en 2018. https://t.co/DNLifGYR5S
2018 🥈2022 🥉Consecutive podium finishes for Croatia at the World Cup 🇭🇷 https://t.co/oV37k0HF4C
CROATIA TAKE THIRD PLACE AT THE 2022 WORLD CUP! 🇭🇷 https://t.co/QHNaNFpTrU
Croatia take the #FIFAWorldCup 3rd spot! 🇭🇷🥉@adidasfootball | #Qatar2022
If Croatia and Morocco each get 4 players sent off today, the game is unable to be completed, the result is nul and void. If the same happens in the final, the trophy goes to the quarter finalist with the best disciplinary record!THAT HAPPENS TO BE ENGLAND.
MOROCCO IMMEDIATELY EQUALIZE AGAINST CROATIA! 😳 https://t.co/6zbdulaeCq
Third place at his final World Cup.Luka Modric has been the centre of it all ❤️🇭🇷 https://t.co/Ed0Zi9o61G
For a country of just 4 million people, an incredible achievement by Luka Modric & Croatia. #FIFAWorldCup 🥈 2018🥉 2022 https://t.co/dDqHBx8A3X
Zlatko Dalic 🤝 Walid RegraguiSo much respect for this coaching duo who have been phenomenal in this World Cup and have shown that with the right attitude, you can go far. https://t.co/ZnipvdMXn1
🇭🇷 ZLATKO DALIC APPRECIATION TWEET.🥈 Silver in World Cup 2018🥉 Bronze in World Cup 2022 https://t.co/Yqonpj9ZbC
Runners-up in France.Third place in Qatar.Arguably the best midfield in international football.Zlatko Dalić's Croatia make their mark on the world stage yet again. https://t.co/SxGUkEWeyM

Croatia finish on the podium of the FIFA World Cup for the second time in a row after their win against Morocco

Croatia v Morocco: 3rd Place - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Croatia v Morocco: 3rd Place - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The win against Morocco meant Croatia finished third in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Zlatko Dalic's team finished in the second spot in 2018. They have managed yet another podium finish in 2022.

It has been a great achievement from Vatreni considering the country consists of only 4 million people. Their midfield with players like Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic has been a thing of beauty.

The clash against the Atlas Lions also marked, in all likelihood, the end of Modric's World Cup career. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner is now 37. In four years' time, he will be on the wrong side of 40. Hence, the chances of seeing him feature again in the World Cup are slim.

Players like Dominik Livakovic and Mislav Orsic were the finds of the tournament for Dalic's team. Once again, veteran Ivan Perisic delivered when his nation needed him.

Walid Regragui's team can return home proud of their performances during the tournament in Qatar. They defied all odds to emerge as the fourth-best team in the tournament.

