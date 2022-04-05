Twitter explodes as Crystal Palace thrash Arsenal 3-0 in the Premier League

Arsenal have been defeated 3-0 in a hugely demoralizing loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night.
Goals from Jean-Phillipe Mateta, Jordan Ayew and a Wilfried Zaha penalty did the damage, with Mikel Arteta's men looking devoid of ideas.
Having been so impressive in the second half of the season, the Gunners were expected to continue their pursuit of UEFA Champions League football.
But they were defeated by former club-legend Patrick Vieira's Palace, who wreaked havoc on the Gunners' defense.
Mikel Arteta will not be a happy man and neither will the Gunners faithful.
Here are some reactions to the shocking Arsenal performance on Twitter:
Tonight's game could prove costly for Arsenal in the top four race
With Tottenham Hotspur having thrashed Newcastle United 5-1 on Sunday, Arteta's men knew this was a crucial game in their battle for the top four.
Yet they have failed to deliver against the Eagles, losing their ninth game of the season.
All the momentum is now with Spurs despite Arteta's men having a game in hand over their arch-rivals.
Both sides sit on 54 points and the north London derby on May 12 may be the decider in what is shaping up to be a tantalizing finish to the Premier League.
Crystal Palace merit their lead, having caused all sorts of problems to the Gunners' defense.
They will head into the top half of the table into ninth if they end up winning and continue their fine season under former Gooner Patrick Vieira.
Arteta's men face a difficult next few games, having to play the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.
The race for the top four continues to change and it is now Spurs who sit in a promising position.