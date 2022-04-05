×
Twitter explodes as Crystal Palace thrash Arsenal 3-0 in the Premier League

Arsenal endured a forgetful night at Selhurst Park
Matthew Guyett
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 05, 2022 02:46 AM IST
News

Arsenal have been defeated 3-0 in a hugely demoralizing loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night.

Goals from Jean-Phillipe Mateta, Jordan Ayew and a Wilfried Zaha penalty did the damage, with Mikel Arteta's men looking devoid of ideas.

Having been so impressive in the second half of the season, the Gunners were expected to continue their pursuit of UEFA Champions League football.

But they were defeated by former club-legend Patrick Vieira's Palace, who wreaked havoc on the Gunners' defense.

Mikel Arteta will not be a happy man and neither will the Gunners faithful.

Here are some reactions to the shocking Arsenal performance on Twitter:

A half to forget. Every outfield player sloppy tonight. It is painful. Palace playing well and they’ve rattled us. Draw probably wishful thinking at this stage.
Arsenal has opened the book of lamentations#CRYARS https://t.co/oIXVXWQQei
Very unusual to see Arsenal crumbling when the going gets tough at a key point in the season
2-0 Crystal Palace.THEY DOUBLE THE LEAD VS ARSENAL! Good finish by Ayew but also bad defending from Arsenal.. https://t.co/zL8QlmmwmB
Celebrated that Palace goal more than any Yanited goal recently https://t.co/cRrYT4hIgN
Arsenal likes trailing behind, Every damn time, like clock work 😩😩
Arsenal are all over the place. This is the worst 25 minutes they've had for a long time. Even Odegaard is miscontrolling the ball and that hasn't happened for months
But Arsenal 2-0 Two goals in 10 mins37min now https://t.co/O2toEElC3h
Just touched down in Atlanta and see the Arsenal score 👀👀👀👀 #premierleague
Arsenal playing like they're in one of those dreams where your legs are so heavy you can barely move let alone run.
What Martin Odegaard’s first touch is as heavy as that, you know Arsenal just haven’t got going.
Arsenal don’t even like scoring in open play like they do god knows how we get back into this.
Arsenal fans were making UCL compilations & back tracking on Arteta, it would be football heritage if they fail to qualify now.
Gallagher showing Arsenal’s midfield and ‘best young players in the league’ how to play. Can’t say I’m surprised, but I am smug.
That Tavares for Arsenal is really bad
Ffs why didn't we just beat Leicester? Man Utd would be just one point behind Arsenal if they go on to lose this game.
Don’t do this pls @arsenal 😢
WE SUPPORT THE PALACE THE PALACE THE PALACE AND THAT’S THE WAY WE LIKE IT OH WOW WOOOOOWWWW 🥁
Palace have been phenomenal in these first 25 minutes. Arsenal massively missing Tierney. #CRYARS
This is back to the bad old days. Ben White and Gabriel with some disastrous decisions. Arsenal letting Palace happen to them. Very disappointing.
That Partey pass sums up the half for Arsenal. Can't even do the simple things right. Palace have completely rattled them.
Crystal Palace are playing brilliantly man. Deserve this 2-0 lead
Why are Crystal Palace playing like Vieira told them to Slide for Wenger.
It’s not the fact Arsenal are losing and there’s that glimmer of hope it’s over powered by knowing we have to play palace still as well and how #MUFC will perform
Vieira’s Palace giving us a lesson in aggression, desire & physicality. Least surprising revelation of the Millennium. #CRYARS

Tonight's game could prove costly for Arsenal in the top four race

The Gunners were languid in their performance against Palace
With Tottenham Hotspur having thrashed Newcastle United 5-1 on Sunday, Arteta's men knew this was a crucial game in their battle for the top four.

Yet they have failed to deliver against the Eagles, losing their ninth game of the season.

All the momentum is now with Spurs despite Arteta's men having a game in hand over their arch-rivals.

Both sides sit on 54 points and the north London derby on May 12 may be the decider in what is shaping up to be a tantalizing finish to the Premier League.

Crystal Palace merit their lead, having caused all sorts of problems to the Gunners' defense.

They will head into the top half of the table into ninth if they end up winning and continue their fine season under former Gooner Patrick Vieira.

Arteta's men face a difficult next few games, having to play the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

Also Read Article Continues below

The race for the top four continues to change and it is now Spurs who sit in a promising position.

Edited by Nived Zenith
