Twitter explodes as Crystal Palace thrash Arsenal 3-0 in the Premier League

Arsenal have been defeated 3-0 in a hugely demoralizing loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night.

Goals from Jean-Phillipe Mateta, Jordan Ayew and a Wilfried Zaha penalty did the damage, with Mikel Arteta's men looking devoid of ideas.

Having been so impressive in the second half of the season, the Gunners were expected to continue their pursuit of UEFA Champions League football.

But they were defeated by former club-legend Patrick Vieira's Palace, who wreaked havoc on the Gunners' defense.

Mikel Arteta will not be a happy man and neither will the Gunners faithful.

Here are some reactions to the shocking Arsenal performance on Twitter:

FK ☕️ @fkhanage A half to forget. Every outfield player sloppy tonight. It is painful. Palace playing well and they’ve rattled us. Draw probably wishful thinking at this stage. A half to forget. Every outfield player sloppy tonight. It is painful. Palace playing well and they’ve rattled us. Draw probably wishful thinking at this stage.

Paddy Power @paddypower Very unusual to see Arsenal crumbling when the going gets tough at a key point in the season Very unusual to see Arsenal crumbling when the going gets tough at a key point in the season

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 2-0 Crystal Palace.



THEY DOUBLE THE LEAD VS ARSENAL! Good finish by Ayew but also bad defending from Arsenal.. 2-0 Crystal Palace.THEY DOUBLE THE LEAD VS ARSENAL! Good finish by Ayew but also bad defending from Arsenal.. https://t.co/zL8QlmmwmB

ً @utdcynical Celebrated that Palace goal more than any Yanited goal recently Celebrated that Palace goal more than any Yanited goal recently https://t.co/cRrYT4hIgN

Duchess of Ile-Ife😘 @khykhelormur Arsenal likes trailing behind, Every damn time, like clock work Arsenal likes trailing behind, Every damn time, like clock work 😩😩

Sam Dean @SamJDean Arsenal are all over the place. This is the worst 25 minutes they've had for a long time. Even Odegaard is miscontrolling the ball and that hasn't happened for months Arsenal are all over the place. This is the worst 25 minutes they've had for a long time. Even Odegaard is miscontrolling the ball and that hasn't happened for months

Brayo Empire @BrayoEmpire But Arsenal 2-0

Two goals in 10 mins

37min now But Arsenal 2-0 Two goals in 10 mins37min now https://t.co/O2toEElC3h

Jamie Ohara @Mrjamieohara1 #premierleague Just touched down in Atlanta and see the Arsenal score Just touched down in Atlanta and see the Arsenal score 👀👀👀👀 #premierleague

Orbinho @Orbinho Arsenal playing like they're in one of those dreams where your legs are so heavy you can barely move let alone run. Arsenal playing like they're in one of those dreams where your legs are so heavy you can barely move let alone run.

gunnerblog @gunnerblog What Martin Odegaard’s first touch is as heavy as that, you know Arsenal just haven’t got going. What Martin Odegaard’s first touch is as heavy as that, you know Arsenal just haven’t got going.

Poet @poetscorneruk Arsenal don’t even like scoring in open play like they do god knows how we get back into this. Arsenal don’t even like scoring in open play like they do god knows how we get back into this.

Dubois @CFCDUBois Arsenal fans were making UCL compilations & back tracking on Arteta, it would be football heritage if they fail to qualify now. Arsenal fans were making UCL compilations & back tracking on Arteta, it would be football heritage if they fail to qualify now.

#8 @Mxdiano Gallagher showing Arsenal’s midfield and ‘best young players in the league’ how to play. Can’t say I’m surprised, but I am smug. Gallagher showing Arsenal’s midfield and ‘best young players in the league’ how to play. Can’t say I’m surprised, but I am smug.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge That Tavares for Arsenal is really bad That Tavares for Arsenal is really bad

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Ffs why didn't we just beat Leicester? Man Utd would be just one point behind Arsenal if they go on to lose this game. Ffs why didn't we just beat Leicester? Man Utd would be just one point behind Arsenal if they go on to lose this game.

Nicole Holliday @NicoleHolliday Don’t do this pls @arsenal Don’t do this pls @arsenal 😢

LP @thfclp__ WE SUPPORT THE PALACE THE PALACE THE PALACE AND THAT’S THE WAY WE LIKE IT OH WOW WOOOOOWWWW 🥁 WE SUPPORT THE PALACE THE PALACE THE PALACE AND THAT’S THE WAY WE LIKE IT OH WOW WOOOOOWWWW 🥁

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Palace have been phenomenal in these first 25 minutes. Arsenal massively missing Tierney. #CRYARS Palace have been phenomenal in these first 25 minutes. Arsenal massively missing Tierney. #CRYARS

Le Grove @LeGrove This is back to the bad old days. Ben White and Gabriel with some disastrous decisions. Arsenal letting Palace happen to them. Very disappointing. This is back to the bad old days. Ben White and Gabriel with some disastrous decisions. Arsenal letting Palace happen to them. Very disappointing.

Charles Watts @charles_watts That Partey pass sums up the half for Arsenal. Can't even do the simple things right. Palace have completely rattled them. That Partey pass sums up the half for Arsenal. Can't even do the simple things right. Palace have completely rattled them.

Conn @ConnCFC Crystal Palace are playing brilliantly man. Deserve this 2-0 lead Crystal Palace are playing brilliantly man. Deserve this 2-0 lead

Kam #8🏁 @Culturecams Why are Crystal Palace playing like Vieira told them to Slide for Wenger. Why are Crystal Palace playing like Vieira told them to Slide for Wenger.

Adam MATIC!🔰 @Adamstott30 It’s not the fact Arsenal are losing and there’s that glimmer of hope it’s over powered by knowing we have to play palace still as well and how #MUFC will perform It’s not the fact Arsenal are losing and there’s that glimmer of hope it’s over powered by knowing we have to play palace still as well and how #MUFC will perform

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Vieira’s Palace giving us a lesson in aggression, desire & physicality. Least surprising revelation of the Millennium. #CRYARS Vieira’s Palace giving us a lesson in aggression, desire & physicality. Least surprising revelation of the Millennium. #CRYARS

Tonight's game could prove costly for Arsenal in the top four race

The Gunners were languid in their performance against Palace

With Tottenham Hotspur having thrashed Newcastle United 5-1 on Sunday, Arteta's men knew this was a crucial game in their battle for the top four.

Yet they have failed to deliver against the Eagles, losing their ninth game of the season.

All the momentum is now with Spurs despite Arteta's men having a game in hand over their arch-rivals.

Both sides sit on 54 points and the north London derby on May 12 may be the decider in what is shaping up to be a tantalizing finish to the Premier League.

Crystal Palace merit their lead, having caused all sorts of problems to the Gunners' defense.

They will head into the top half of the table into ninth if they end up winning and continue their fine season under former Gooner Patrick Vieira.

Arteta's men face a difficult next few games, having to play the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

The race for the top four continues to change and it is now Spurs who sit in a promising position.

