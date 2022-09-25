Twitter explodes as Diogo Dalot nets brace to help Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal secure 4-0 win over Czech Republic

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal romped to a 4-0 victory over the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League on September 24 to send Twitter into hysteria.

Fernando Santos' side's win never seemed in doubt as they dominated a Czech side who were vulnerable defensively.

The warning signs were there that Portugal were going to be a real threat for the Czech defense to deal with.

Centre-back Ruben Dias hit the side netting in just the 10th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo collided with Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik moments later and would nurse a nose injury for the remainder of the match.

Jaroslav Šilhavý's side broke brilliantly in the 30th minute when Vladimir Coufal sent in a delightful cross but Antonin Barak mistimed his header.

Portugal took the lead just two minutes later when Diogo Dalot got on the end of Rafael Leao's astute pass to bag his first international goal.

The Portuguese scored again on the brink of half-time.

Mario Rui's sublime through ball found Bruno Fernandes who could make no mistake from a mere five yards out.

Cristiano Ronaldo was then involved for the wrong reasons when VAR adjudged him to have handballed in his own box.

The legendary forward's blushes were spared when Patrik Schick blazed his penalty over the bar.

It was much of the same in the second half with Santos' men dominating proceedings and Dalot grabbed his second of the game in the 52nd minute.

The Manchester United right-back cut inside and sent a delightful left-footed effort past the helpless Vaclik.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota got in on the action with a header in the 82nd minute following Cristiano Ronaldo's flick on from a corner.

There were several more chances for either side but Portugal ran out deserved winners and now sit top of League A Group 2 after Spain's surprise defeat to Switzerland.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter who were delighted with the win but clearly believe Cristiano Ronaldo should have been more involved:

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ United better lock Dalot in a room when he gets back from internationals and not let him out till he’s signed a new contract United better lock Dalot in a room when he gets back from internationals and not let him out till he’s signed a new contract

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 2-0 Portugal.



BRUNO FERNANDES DOUBLES THE LEAD! The Manchester United players are delivering for Portugal tonight. 2-0 Portugal.BRUNO FERNANDES DOUBLES THE LEAD! The Manchester United players are delivering for Portugal tonight. https://t.co/XTbPOLHidS

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% long balls completed

100% aerial duels won

97% pass accuracy

41 touches

1 shot on target

1 goal



Scores his first international goal for Portugal. Diogo Dalot’s first half by numbers vs. Czech Republic:100% long balls completed100% aerial duels won97% pass accuracy41 touches1 shot on target1 goalScores his first international goal for Portugal. Diogo Dalot’s first half by numbers vs. Czech Republic:100% long balls completed 100% aerial duels won 97% pass accuracy 41 touches 1 shot on target 1 goal Scores his first international goal for Portugal. ✅ https://t.co/7l3yNvdWLX

Tobiloba @jamesomitron Portugal look the real deal. Strong defence, strong midfield, good going forward... They might just win the World Cup Portugal look the real deal. Strong defence, strong midfield, good going forward... They might just win the World Cup

VALIANT MAN🌚 @Iamvaliantman Ronaldo is starving his fans real bad this year Ronaldo is starving his fans real bad this year

Nketarian___ @L__Naisho This Cristiano Ronaldo decline is so daamn hard to watch maahn This Cristiano Ronaldo decline is so daamn hard to watch maahn🙌😭

Jovi Edgal⚪ @EdgalJovi



Diogo Jota 1 goal



For Portugal what a Diogo night #CZEPOR Diogo Dalot 2 goalsDiogo Jota 1 goalFor Portugal what a Diogo night Diogo Dalot 2 goals ⚽⚽Diogo Jota 1 goal ⚽For Portugal what a Diogo night 😂😂 #CZEPOR

U. @Notcurable_ the hunger for success in Ronaldo is beyond me. 37 still chasing and trying to get the ball and score and with a bang on his nose with Portugal 3-0 up. An inspiration and model for all of us.

Head assist when his nose is still in blood .....DAWG the hunger for success in Ronaldo is beyond me. 37 still chasing and trying to get the ball and score and with a bang on his nose with Portugal 3-0 up. An inspiration and model for all of us.Head assist when his nose is still in blood .....DAWG https://t.co/EDKvgvYplN

Rema’s Side Kick🧸🦍👨‍💻 @NobleBenz



The most underrated playmaker of all times Ronaldo with a broken nose setting up Jota for his goal reminds me of how he’s the second best playmaker in history.The most underrated playmaker of all times Ronaldo with a broken nose setting up Jota for his goal reminds me of how he’s the second best playmaker in history.The most underrated playmaker of all times😔

Alexei @MUFC_redarmy99 Diogo Dalot is only 115 goals away from breaking Ronaldo’s Portugal goal scoring record Diogo Dalot is only 115 goals away from breaking Ronaldo’s Portugal goal scoring record https://t.co/02ZcXtqqpI

💫 @AtekoJoshua َ @FernandesZone Portugal on the top of group by order of Bruno Femandes & Dalot Portugal on the top of group by order of Bruno Femandes & Dalot 🇵🇹 https://t.co/70FMyrMJLs "BrUnO FeRnAnDeS dOeSn'T fEaTuReD oR pErFoRm fOr PoRtUgAl. MoUnT aNd SaKa iS bEtTeR" 🤪 twitter.com/FernandesZone/… "BrUnO FeRnAnDeS dOeSn'T fEaTuReD oR pErFoRm fOr PoRtUgAl. MoUnT aNd SaKa iS bEtTeR" 🤪 twitter.com/FernandesZone/…

ADOFO ASA @_adofoasa__ I like the new Portugal team. They now press when they lose the ball. Fernando Santos is cooking. I like the new Portugal team. They now press when they lose the ball. Fernando Santos is cooking. 🇵🇹 😂🔥

Francis Nkpornwi @FrancisNkpornwi Why does Ronaldo team mates no longer pass the ball him? I don't know what those players are thinking but He's still Ronaldo. Pass the damn ball to him, Bruno and co.🤷 Why does Ronaldo team mates no longer pass the ball him? I don't know what those players are thinking but He's still Ronaldo. Pass the damn ball to him, Bruno and co.🤷🙏

Miliano ⚽️🐐🇦🇷 @DonMiliano10 Is Cristiano playing?.... bro how sour is this guy that he didn't celebrate jotas goal... cause he misheaded the ball.... who needs that guy seriously every team he plays on plays better without him... Portugal front 3 has to be leao jota Bernardo Is Cristiano playing?.... bro how sour is this guy that he didn't celebrate jotas goal... cause he misheaded the ball.... who needs that guy seriously every team he plays on plays better without him... Portugal front 3 has to be leao jota Bernardo

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal look a real threat ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Santos' men may be dark horses in Qatar

Ronaldo didn't score in tonight's game but his team were a real joy to watch as they mauled a defensively disappointing Czech Republic side.

The performances of Dalot, Fernandes and Rui particularly caught the eye, with the full-backs played in the absence of the usual starting full-back Joao Cancelo.

It bodes well for Santos' side ahead of the World Cup as they look to win the trophy for the first time in their history.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far