Twitter explodes as Divock Origi seals dramatic late win for Liverpool against Wolves

Divock Origi scored a dramatic late winner for Liverpool.
Vatsal Vora
Modified Dec 04, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Liverpool secured a dramatic late win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. Belgian forward Divock Origi netted an injury-time winner as Jurgen Klopp's side secured all three points at the Molineux Stadium.

Liverpool dominated possession, but failed to break down a resilient Wolves defence. The Reds took 16 shots in the game without any success against Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa. However, it was The Reds super sub Divock Origi who netted the winner in the fourth minute of additional time.

Liverpool fans were undoubtedly over the moon to see their side take all three points. The win was even more significant after league leaders Chelsea suffered a shock defeat at West Ham United. Here are some of the best tweets after Liverpool's thrilling win over Wolverhampton Wanderers:

DIVOCK WINS IT IN STOPPAGE TIME!!!!!! 😍😍😍 #WOLLIV https://t.co/K12jF8j9YB
That’s massive #Divock
He doesn’t get that many, but Origi’s goals are always vital. A last gasp winner.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Saturday night and I like the way you move...DIVOCK ORIGI!!🎶 https://t.co/kFkgDjzU4T
FT: Wolves 0 #LFC 1: Kop legend Divock Origi wins it in the fourth minute of stoppage time to send Jurgen Klopp's men above Chelsea. What a moment. Looked like being a day of frustration for the Reds. Jota the most relieved man inside Molineux after his earlier miss.
Is there a bigger cult hero in football than Divock Origi? 🙌 https://t.co/EAFzCd1dQq
https://t.co/8HR1Z23X7B
@LFC BUILD. ORIGI. A. STATUE.
@LFC Football is nothing without Origi
@LFC Divock Origi adding another last-minute winner. https://t.co/7iQVjbGdfh
@LFC TOP OF THE TABLEEE LETSSS GOOOOO
@LFC 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 heart attack FC IS BACK
@LFC The worlds best super sub 🤣
@LFC We at Liverpool do not like to do things the easy way, do we? #LFC #WOLLIV
DIVOCK ORIGI IN THE 94TH MINUTE. GAME WINNER. 💥 https://t.co/aFf4BkJ77k
JOTA WITH THE MISS OF THE SEASON #WOLLIV https://t.co/WALX3AwXHJ
Jota owners wondering how he's not scored... 😳#FPL #WOLLIV https://t.co/iOZ8IR1Bpq
Divock Origi lives for scenes. And big Saturday nights
I’M NEVER EVER DOUBTING ORIGI AGAIN
Divock Origi whenever Liverpool need a late winner https://t.co/6iRZgPpi7i
Origi when he sees 90min+ on the buzzer. https://t.co/nn7RYCKrJr
Klopp: "We scored a wonderful goal from the legendary Divock Origi!" [LFCTV]
📊 STAT: Divock Origi has now scored three Premier League goals in stoppage time: ⁣⁣◉ 90+6’ equaliser vs. West Brom ⁣◉ 90+6’ winner vs. Everton⁣◉ 90+4’ winner vs. Wolves⁣⁣Football without Origi is nothing 😍 #awlive [@Squawka] https://t.co/bFw9GXk5FG
We would be nothing without Origi 😭 https://t.co/WErHwGz2ss

It was more of a case of the Wolves defence being at the top of their game rather than Liverpool being wasteful. Wolves captain Conor Coady made a heroic block off the line to deny Diogo Jota an easy goal from close range.

It seemed like Liverpool would drop points and not take advantage of Chelsea losing earlier in the day. However, Divock Origi turned and superbly finished off a cross from Mohamed Salah in the dying moments of the game.

The win has taken Liverpool one point ahead of Chelsea in the Premier League standings. The Reds have now amassed 34 points from 15 games so far this season.

Liverpool in three-horse race with Chelsea and Manchester City for the Premier League title

Liverpool have been one of the in-form teams in the Premier League this season. The Reds are pushing both Chelsea and Manchester City in a three-way title fight.

As things stand, Liverpool have only suffered one defeat in the Premier League. That came against West Ham United in November. The Reds have also scored the most goals in the league this season. Jurgen Klopp's men have netted 44 goals in their 15 games, nine more than Chelsea.

Liverpool have already secured some memorable results this season. The Reds recorded a 5-0 win over fierce-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford. Liverpool also defeated Arsenal 4-0 and city-rivals Everton 4-1 prior to their win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

🗣 "I think that ties in with the values of the club – keep believing, keep going."Hear from Divock Origi after his dramatic late winner secured three precious points for the Reds at Molineux 👇

Jurgen Klopp's side have booked their place in the knockout round of the Champions League too. The Reds have won all five of their group matches, and are guaranteed to qualify as group winners.

