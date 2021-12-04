Twitter explodes as Divock Origi seals dramatic late win for Liverpool against Wolves

Liverpool secured a dramatic late win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. Belgian forward Divock Origi netted an injury-time winner as Jurgen Klopp's side secured all three points at the Molineux Stadium.

Liverpool dominated possession, but failed to break down a resilient Wolves defence. The Reds took 16 shots in the game without any success against Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa. However, it was The Reds super sub Divock Origi who netted the winner in the fourth minute of additional time.

Liverpool fans were undoubtedly over the moon to see their side take all three points. The win was even more significant after league leaders Chelsea suffered a shock defeat at West Ham United. Here are some of the best tweets after Liverpool's thrilling win over Wolverhampton Wanderers:

Gary Lineker 💙 @GaryLineker He doesn’t get that many, but Origi’s goals are always vital. A last gasp winner. He doesn’t get that many, but Origi’s goals are always vital. A last gasp winner.

Liverpool FC @LFC Saturday night and I like the way you move...DIVOCK ORIGI!!🎶 Saturday night and I like the way you move...DIVOCK ORIGI!!🎶 https://t.co/kFkgDjzU4T

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC

Klopp's men above Chelsea. What a moment. Looked like being a day of frustration for the Reds. Jota the most relieved man inside Molineux after his earlier miss. FT: Wolves 0 #LFC 1: Kop legend Divock Origi wins it in the fourth minute of stoppage time to send JurgenKlopp's men above Chelsea. What a moment. Looked like being a day of frustration for the Reds. Jota the most relieved man inside Molineux after his earlier miss. FT: Wolves 0 #LFC 1: Kop legend Divock Origi wins it in the fourth minute of stoppage time to send Jurgen Klopp's men above Chelsea. What a moment. Looked like being a day of frustration for the Reds. Jota the most relieved man inside Molineux after his earlier miss.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Is there a bigger cult hero in football than Divock Origi? 🙌 Is there a bigger cult hero in football than Divock Origi? 🙌 https://t.co/EAFzCd1dQq

B/R Football @brfootball DIVOCK ORIGI IN THE 94TH MINUTE. GAME WINNER. 💥 DIVOCK ORIGI IN THE 94TH MINUTE. GAME WINNER. 💥 https://t.co/aFf4BkJ77k

Melissa Reddy @MelissaReddy_ Divock Origi lives for scenes. And big Saturday nights Divock Origi lives for scenes. And big Saturday nights

- @AnfieldRd96 I’M NEVER EVER DOUBTING ORIGI AGAIN I’M NEVER EVER DOUBTING ORIGI AGAIN

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Divock Origi whenever Liverpool need a late winner Divock Origi whenever Liverpool need a late winner https://t.co/6iRZgPpi7i

Kam #8🏁 @Culturecams Origi when he sees 90min+ on the buzzer. Origi when he sees 90min+ on the buzzer. https://t.co/nn7RYCKrJr

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Klopp: "We scored a wonderful goal from the legendary Divock Origi!" [LFCTV] Klopp: "We scored a wonderful goal from the legendary Divock Origi!" [LFCTV]

Football without Origi is nothing 😍 @Squawka] 📊 STAT: Divock Origi has now scored three Premier League goals in stoppage time: ⁣◉ 90+6’ equaliser vs. West Brom ⁣◉ 90+6’ winner vs. Everton⁣◉ 90+4’ winner vs. Wolves⁣Football without Origi is nothing 😍 #awlive 📊 STAT: Divock Origi has now scored three Premier League goals in stoppage time: ⁣⁣◉ 90+6’ equaliser vs. West Brom ⁣◉ 90+6’ winner vs. Everton⁣◉ 90+4’ winner vs. Wolves⁣⁣Football without Origi is nothing 😍 #awlive [@Squawka] https://t.co/bFw9GXk5FG

Zack @Zackoaten1 We would be nothing without Origi 😭 We would be nothing without Origi 😭 https://t.co/WErHwGz2ss

It was more of a case of the Wolves defence being at the top of their game rather than Liverpool being wasteful. Wolves captain Conor Coady made a heroic block off the line to deny Diogo Jota an easy goal from close range.

It seemed like Liverpool would drop points and not take advantage of Chelsea losing earlier in the day. However, Divock Origi turned and superbly finished off a cross from Mohamed Salah in the dying moments of the game.

The win has taken Liverpool one point ahead of Chelsea in the Premier League standings. The Reds have now amassed 34 points from 15 games so far this season.

Liverpool in three-horse race with Chelsea and Manchester City for the Premier League title

Liverpool have been one of the in-form teams in the Premier League this season. The Reds are pushing both Chelsea and Manchester City in a three-way title fight.

As things stand, Liverpool have only suffered one defeat in the Premier League. That came against West Ham United in November. The Reds have also scored the most goals in the league this season. Jurgen Klopp's men have netted 44 goals in their 15 games, nine more than Chelsea.

Liverpool have already secured some memorable results this season. The Reds recorded a 5-0 win over fierce-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford. Liverpool also defeated Arsenal 4-0 and city-rivals Everton 4-1 prior to their win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool FC @LFC 🗣 "I think that ties in with the values of the club – keep believing, keep going."



Hear from Divock Origi after his dramatic late winner secured three precious points for the Reds at Molineux 👇 🗣 "I think that ties in with the values of the club – keep believing, keep going."Hear from Divock Origi after his dramatic late winner secured three precious points for the Reds at Molineux 👇

Jurgen Klopp's side have booked their place in the knockout round of the Champions League too. The Reds have won all five of their group matches, and are guaranteed to qualify as group winners.

Edited by Bhargav