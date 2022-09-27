Twitter explodes as England and Germany share the spoils in six-goal thriller

England fans are celebrating seeing their side finally score a non-penalty goal in a 3-3 thriller against Germany on September 26 in the UEFA Nations League.

It was a much more improved Three Lions side with Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling looking lively from the get-go.

Sterling had a golden opportunity to put Gareth Southgate's side 1-0 up in the 23rd minute following a magnificent pass from Luke Shaw.

The Chelsea attacker's shot was superbly saved by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Kane then went close in the 26th minute after a corner fell to the Three Lions skipper at the far post. He sent his volley just past Ter Stegen's goal.

An injury setback then hit Southgate's side when John Stones picked up a knock and was forced off in the 36th minute.

England and Germany carve out memorable second-half

A rollercoaster ride for the Three Lions against Germany

The Germans had a quiet first-half but came out with real intent in the second. Jamal Musiala striking fear in England's defense every time he got on the ball.

The Bayern Munich youngster won Germany a penalty in the 51st minute.

The much-criticised Harry Maguire recklessly fouled the Bavarian attacker, with Ilkay Gundogan making no mistake from the spot.

Timo Werner came on and could have got his name on the scoresheet, sending his shot just wide of goalkeeper Nick Pope's goal in the 61st minute.

Kai Havertz then grabbed Germany's second with an excellent finish in the 67th minute, curling a shot into Pope's top corner.

Shaw gave England hope in the 71st minute following good play from Jude Bellingham.

The left-back struck a fierce shot at Ter Stegen with the ball deflecting in off the Barcelona shot-stopper.

It was all square just three minutes later when Bukayo Saka drifted past two challenges before playing in Mason Mount, who placed home from 18 yards out.

England hysteria then ensued when Kane thought he had won the game from the spot after Bellingham was fouled in the box by Nico Schlotterbeck.

VAR intervened after the referee didn't see anything wrong with the challenge. He checked the pitchside monitor and gave Southgate's men a penalty.

Kane defiantly smashed past Ter Stegen and moved just two goals behind Wayne Rooney as England's record goalscorer.

However, Die Mannschaft weren't going home from Wembley without a result and poor goalkeeping from Pope gifted Havertz his second of the night in the 87th minute.

Ter Stegen then stopped Saka from getting on the scoresheet late on and the two sides settled for a memorable 3-3 draw.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to a pulsating affair at Wembley:

Terry Flewers @terryflewers Southgate, THIS IS WHAT WE WANT!



Allow these talent boys to play ball! Southgate, THIS IS WHAT WE WANT! Allow these talent boys to play ball!

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker A lesson maybe: @EnglandFootball is always better when chasing a game. When the shackles are off. When the fear of conceding is secondary. When they play a high press. When they’re brave. A lesson maybe: @EnglandFootball is always better when chasing a game. When the shackles are off. When the fear of conceding is secondary. When they play a high press. When they’re brave.

Jack💎 @JACK_AVFC10 @England he’s actually the glue… @HKane Who would’ve thought… Saka changed the game as soon as he came onhe’s actually the glue… @England @HKane Who would’ve thought… Saka changed the game as soon as he came on😂 he’s actually the glue…

. @utdcynical Yeah Maguire is done, he needs that Serie A move in January Yeah Maguire is done, he needs that Serie A move in January

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Almost starting to feel bad for Harry Maguire although he really doesn't help himself at times. Almost starting to feel bad for Harry Maguire although he really doesn't help himself at times.

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Does it go to penalties? Does it go to penalties?

Oliver Holt @OllieHolt22 This is the game that keeps on giving. What a second half. 3-3 This is the game that keeps on giving. What a second half. 3-3

Simon Stone @sistoney67 Good goal that. England too open on the counter despite defensive formation. Good goal that. England too open on the counter despite defensive formation.

Chris @CFCscore @England Ffs 2 individual mistakes and 1 25 yard screamer. @England Ffs 2 individual mistakes and 1 25 yard screamer.

Jordan @FourFourJordan Not giving Ivan Toney or Tammy Abraham any minutes in two utterly pointless games is typical Southgate. Not giving Ivan Toney or Tammy Abraham any minutes in two utterly pointless games is typical Southgate.

AI @nonewthing Whoever told you that Foden can play as a winger as good as Bukayo Saka lied to you. Whoever told you that Foden can play as a winger as good as Bukayo Saka lied to you.

Panther77 @panther77 @talkSPORT What a poor poor performance, this draw is papering over the cracks. Both of these teams are very average. @talkSPORT What a poor poor performance, this draw is papering over the cracks. Both of these teams are very average.

The Corridor Of Uncertainty @TheCorridorPod



- Saka and Mount changed the game

- Bellingham is top tier

- Happy with the full backs

- Pope 3rd choice

- Might need another body in midfield



It's coming home



#ENGGER #England #ThreeLions Got to be happy with that!- Saka and Mount changed the game- Bellingham is top tier- Happy with the full backs- Pope 3rd choice- Might need another body in midfieldIt's coming home Got to be happy with that!- Saka and Mount changed the game- Bellingham is top tier- Happy with the full backs- Pope 3rd choice- Might need another body in midfieldIt's coming home 🏡#ENGGER #England #ThreeLions

Simon Johnson @SJohnsonSport Noticeable how good England’s right flank was once Saka came on to combine with James. Would like to see more of that. Noticeable how good England’s right flank was once Saka came on to combine with James. Would like to see more of that.

Jonathan Northcroft @JNorthcroft Good job Gareth didn't pick Trent Alexander-Arnold. Wouldn't want a player with 'defensive frailties' in this flawless team. Good job Gareth didn't pick Trent Alexander-Arnold. Wouldn't want a player with 'defensive frailties' in this flawless team.

Paddy Power @paddypower In fairness to Maguire, he’s made a very clean connection with Musiala’s shins there In fairness to Maguire, he’s made a very clean connection with Musiala’s shins there

Paddy Power @paddypower FULL-TIME: England 3-3 Germany. 70 minutes of boredom, 20 minutes of extreme excitement FULL-TIME: England 3-3 Germany. 70 minutes of boredom, 20 minutes of extreme excitement

