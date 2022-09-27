Twitter explodes as England and Germany share the spoils in six-goal thriller

England fans are celebrating seeing their side finally score a non-penalty goal in a 3-3 thriller against Germany on September 26 in the UEFA Nations League.
It was a much more improved Three Lions side with Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling looking lively from the get-go.
Sterling had a golden opportunity to put Gareth Southgate's side 1-0 up in the 23rd minute following a magnificent pass from Luke Shaw.
The Chelsea attacker's shot was superbly saved by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Kane then went close in the 26th minute after a corner fell to the Three Lions skipper at the far post. He sent his volley just past Ter Stegen's goal.
An injury setback then hit Southgate's side when John Stones picked up a knock and was forced off in the 36th minute.
England and Germany carve out memorable second-half
The Germans had a quiet first-half but came out with real intent in the second. Jamal Musiala striking fear in England's defense every time he got on the ball.
The Bayern Munich youngster won Germany a penalty in the 51st minute.
The much-criticised Harry Maguire recklessly fouled the Bavarian attacker, with Ilkay Gundogan making no mistake from the spot.
Timo Werner came on and could have got his name on the scoresheet, sending his shot just wide of goalkeeper Nick Pope's goal in the 61st minute.
Kai Havertz then grabbed Germany's second with an excellent finish in the 67th minute, curling a shot into Pope's top corner.
Shaw gave England hope in the 71st minute following good play from Jude Bellingham.
The left-back struck a fierce shot at Ter Stegen with the ball deflecting in off the Barcelona shot-stopper.
It was all square just three minutes later when Bukayo Saka drifted past two challenges before playing in Mason Mount, who placed home from 18 yards out.
England hysteria then ensued when Kane thought he had won the game from the spot after Bellingham was fouled in the box by Nico Schlotterbeck.
VAR intervened after the referee didn't see anything wrong with the challenge. He checked the pitchside monitor and gave Southgate's men a penalty.
Kane defiantly smashed past Ter Stegen and moved just two goals behind Wayne Rooney as England's record goalscorer.
However, Die Mannschaft weren't going home from Wembley without a result and poor goalkeeping from Pope gifted Havertz his second of the night in the 87th minute.
Ter Stegen then stopped Saka from getting on the scoresheet late on and the two sides settled for a memorable 3-3 draw.
Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to a pulsating affair at Wembley: