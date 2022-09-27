Create

Twitter explodes as England and Germany share the spoils in six-goal thriller

England and Germany fans need to catch their breath
England and Germany fans need to catch their breath
Matthew Guyett
Matthew Guyett
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 27, 2022 03:31 AM IST

England fans are celebrating seeing their side finally score a non-penalty goal in a 3-3 thriller against Germany on September 26 in the UEFA Nations League.

It was a much more improved Three Lions side with Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling looking lively from the get-go.

Sterling had a golden opportunity to put Gareth Southgate's side 1-0 up in the 23rd minute following a magnificent pass from Luke Shaw.

The Chelsea attacker's shot was superbly saved by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Kane then went close in the 26th minute after a corner fell to the Three Lions skipper at the far post. He sent his volley just past Ter Stegen's goal.

An injury setback then hit Southgate's side when John Stones picked up a knock and was forced off in the 36th minute.

England and Germany carve out memorable second-half

A rollercoaster ride for the Three Lions against Germany
A rollercoaster ride for the Three Lions against Germany

The Germans had a quiet first-half but came out with real intent in the second. Jamal Musiala striking fear in England's defense every time he got on the ball.

The Bayern Munich youngster won Germany a penalty in the 51st minute.

The much-criticised Harry Maguire recklessly fouled the Bavarian attacker, with Ilkay Gundogan making no mistake from the spot.

Timo Werner came on and could have got his name on the scoresheet, sending his shot just wide of goalkeeper Nick Pope's goal in the 61st minute.

Kai Havertz then grabbed Germany's second with an excellent finish in the 67th minute, curling a shot into Pope's top corner.

Shaw gave England hope in the 71st minute following good play from Jude Bellingham.

The left-back struck a fierce shot at Ter Stegen with the ball deflecting in off the Barcelona shot-stopper.

It was all square just three minutes later when Bukayo Saka drifted past two challenges before playing in Mason Mount, who placed home from 18 yards out.

England hysteria then ensued when Kane thought he had won the game from the spot after Bellingham was fouled in the box by Nico Schlotterbeck.

VAR intervened after the referee didn't see anything wrong with the challenge. He checked the pitchside monitor and gave Southgate's men a penalty.

Kane defiantly smashed past Ter Stegen and moved just two goals behind Wayne Rooney as England's record goalscorer.

However, Die Mannschaft weren't going home from Wembley without a result and poor goalkeeping from Pope gifted Havertz his second of the night in the 87th minute.

Ter Stegen then stopped Saka from getting on the scoresheet late on and the two sides settled for a memorable 3-3 draw.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to a pulsating affair at Wembley:

Southgate, THIS IS WHAT WE WANT! Allow these talent boys to play ball!
A lesson maybe: @EnglandFootball is always better when chasing a game. When the shackles are off. When the fear of conceding is secondary. When they play a high press. When they’re brave.
#SouthgateIn https://t.co/77iQrMEQ4B
England are BACK! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿😂 https://t.co/aWYk79ZmIW
@England @HKane Game changer https://t.co/V93Wvy4PSQ
@England @HKane We're winning the world Cup!!!
@England @HKane Who would’ve thought… Saka changed the game as soon as he came on😂 he’s actually the glue…
Yeah Maguire is done, he needs that Serie A move in January
Almost starting to feel bad for Harry Maguire although he really doesn't help himself at times.
Does it go to penalties?
This is the game that keeps on giving. What a second half. 3-3
Good goal that. England too open on the counter despite defensive formation.
@England SOUTHGATE OUT NOW, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
@England Ffs 2 individual mistakes and 1 25 yard screamer.
Not giving Ivan Toney or Tammy Abraham any minutes in two utterly pointless games is typical Southgate.
Whoever told you that Foden can play as a winger as good as Bukayo Saka lied to you.
That Nick Pope performance https://t.co/G6BLjFROI9
@talkSPORT What a poor poor performance, this draw is papering over the cracks. Both of these teams are very average.
@talkSPORT Saka saved Southgates job here,should’ve started 🤷‍♂️
Got to be happy with that!- Saka and Mount changed the game- Bellingham is top tier- Happy with the full backs- Pope 3rd choice- Might need another body in midfieldIt's coming home 🏡#ENGGER #England #ThreeLions
Noticeable how good England’s right flank was once Saka came on to combine with James. Would like to see more of that.
Good job Gareth didn't pick Trent Alexander-Arnold. Wouldn't want a player with 'defensive frailties' in this flawless team.
In fairness to Maguire, he’s made a very clean connection with Musiala’s shins there
@paddypower De Gea was at fault
FULL-TIME: England 3-3 Germany. 70 minutes of boredom, 20 minutes of extreme excitement

Edited by Matthew Guyett

Comments

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...