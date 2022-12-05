Twitter explodes as England set up quarterfinal showdown against France with thumping 3-0 win against Senegal

Fans on Twitter erupted as England earned a 3-0 win against Senegal in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Senegal on December 4.
Despite his brace in the last game against Wales, Marcus Rashford was not in the Three Lions' starting lineup. Gareth Southgate decided to name a front three of Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, and Harry Kane.
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson opened the scoring for the Three Lions in the 38th minute of the game. Jude Bellingham set him up with an accurate pass in the box.
Harry Kane missed a golden opportunity to score at the end of the first half as he skied Bukayo Saka's cross.
However, it didn't take long for Kane to make amends for his error. The Tottenham Hotspur talisman smashed the ball home past Senegalese custodian Edouard Mendy after Phil Foden played him free.
Southgate's side headed into the break with a 2-0 lead.
Foden was the creator-in-chief once again when he set Saka up in the 57th minute of the game. The Arsenal starlet bagged his third goal of the tournament after managing a brace against Iran on the opening matchday.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as England booked their ticket for the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with their win against Senegal:
England are set to face France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
With a commanding win against Senegal, England have booked their spot in the last eight of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Gareth Southgate's side will next face France in the last eight.
The defending world champions booked their birth in the quarter-finals with a spectacular 3-1 win against Poland. Kylian Mbappe bagged a majestic brace and Olivier Groud found the back of the net for Didier Deschamps' side.
Both the Three Lions and Les Bleus have been in spectacular form in Qatar. Both sides have won three out of their four games. While Deschamps' side have lost one, Southgate's men are still unbeaten.
Fans can expect a barn-burner when two of the favorites to lift the World Cup collide on December 11.
