Twitter explodes as England set up quarterfinal showdown against France with thumping 3-0 win against Senegal

Fans on Twitter erupted as England earned a 3-0 win against Senegal in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Senegal on December 4.

Despite his brace in the last game against Wales, Marcus Rashford was not in the Three Lions' starting lineup. Gareth Southgate decided to name a front three of Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, and Harry Kane.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson opened the scoring for the Three Lions in the 38th minute of the game. Jude Bellingham set him up with an accurate pass in the box.

Harry Kane missed a golden opportunity to score at the end of the first half as he skied Bukayo Saka's cross.

However, it didn't take long for Kane to make amends for his error. The Tottenham Hotspur talisman smashed the ball home past Senegalese custodian Edouard Mendy after Phil Foden played him free.

Southgate's side headed into the break with a 2-0 lead.

Foden was the creator-in-chief once again when he set Saka up in the 57th minute of the game. The Arsenal starlet bagged his third goal of the tournament after managing a brace against Iran on the opening matchday.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as England booked their ticket for the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with their win against Senegal:

Arsenal @Arsenal What a finish, B What a finish, B ❤️

Liverpool FC @LFC @JHenderson



Our skipper has opened the scoring for England against Senegal #FIFAWorldCup Our skipper has opened the scoring for England against Senegal 👏 @JHenderson 👏Our skipper has opened the scoring for England against Senegal ⚽️ #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/xhHB2BWluK

🎟️ @SackOIe Suarez and Henderson turning up for the first time in ages when playing an African nation… Suarez and Henderson turning up for the first time in ages when playing an African nation… https://t.co/Eg3YZkhzsL

ksi @KSI Let’s be honest.



1) Henderson

2) Scholes

3) Lampard

4) Gerrard Let’s be honest. 1) Henderson2) Scholes3) Lampard4) Gerrard

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Wooooohoooooo! Great from Kane, superb from Bellingham, marvellous from Henderson. Get in! Wooooohoooooo! Great from Kane, superb from Bellingham, marvellous from Henderson. Get in!

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



Credit where credit's due Jude Bellingham 🤝 Jordan HendersonCredit where credit's due Jude Bellingham 🤝 Jordan HendersonCredit where credit's due 🔥 https://t.co/D57f4wty1P

Lukey @LukeGyesi I thought Henderson and Bellingham were going to kiss then… most romantic thing I’ve seen this year #ENGvsSEN I thought Henderson and Bellingham were going to kiss then… most romantic thing I’ve seen this year #ENGvsSEN https://t.co/lDby0rn3mO

Carl Anthony @C4rl_4nth0ny



May their 1st born be a masculine child who captains my team, Jurde Bellerson will be his name.



#ENGvsSEN The sexual tension between Bellingham & Henderson is palpable.May their 1st born be a masculine child who captains my team, Jurde Bellerson will be his name. The sexual tension between Bellingham & Henderson is palpable.May their 1st born be a masculine child who captains my team, Jurde Bellerson will be his name. #ENGvsSEN https://t.co/W9tbT42kH3

SPORTbible @sportbible



Proving the doubters wrong Jordan Henderson puts England ahead!Proving the doubters wrong Jordan Henderson puts England ahead!Proving the doubters wrong 🙌 https://t.co/3EvNit0E51

Samuel @SamueILFC JORDAN HENDERSON MY CAPTAIN JORDAN HENDERSON MY CAPTAIN

ESPN FC @ESPNFC BELLINGHAM TO HENDERSON TO OPEN THE SCORING!!! BELLINGHAM TO HENDERSON TO OPEN THE SCORING!!! https://t.co/FrRSma7Kyb

ksi @KSI Updated list



1) Bellingham

2) Henderson

3) Scholes

4) Lampard

5) Gerrard Updated list 1) Bellingham 2) Henderson3) Scholes4) Lampard5) Gerrard

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Could get used to watching that combination. Brilliant from Bellingham, what a run and finish from Henderson. Could get used to watching that combination. Brilliant from Bellingham, what a run and finish from Henderson.

The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC

Wayne Rooney —



Jordan Henderson has now scored more goals in the knockout stages of major international tournaments than Wayne Rooney.



#ENG | #FIFAWorldCup Jordan Henderson —Wayne Rooney —Jordan Henderson has now scored more goals in the knockout stages of major international tournaments than Wayne Rooney. Jordan Henderson — ⚽ ⚽ Wayne Rooney — ⚽ Jordan Henderson has now scored more goals in the knockout stages of major international tournaments than Wayne Rooney.#ENG | #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/Tv4iFi8v51

ًE. @UtdEIIis If you don’t rate Harry Kane based on trophies you cannot be taken seriously… he’s quite literally the perfect number 9. If you don’t rate Harry Kane based on trophies you cannot be taken seriously… he’s quite literally the perfect number 9.

ًE. @UtdEIIis Look at Harry Kane in the build up for that goal anyone that thinks he’s having a poor tournament due to a lack of goals CANT doesn’t understand this sport. Look at Harry Kane in the build up for that goal anyone that thinks he’s having a poor tournament due to a lack of goals CANT doesn’t understand this sport.

B/R Football @brfootball Harry Kane 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 gets his first goal of the 2022 World Cup Harry Kane 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 gets his first goal of the 2022 World Cup ✨ https://t.co/FyevPOIN5w

ESPN FC @ESPNFC HARRY KANE DOUBLES THE LEAD FOR ENGLAND! HARRY KANE DOUBLES THE LEAD FOR ENGLAND! https://t.co/uIkXrBUnBw

Tottenham Tiers @TottenhamTiers Just the 4 G/A for Harry Kane this World Cup….England fans really don’t deserve this man. Just the 4 G/A for Harry Kane this World Cup….England fans really don’t deserve this man. https://t.co/Cqp9R9tfB7

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Harry Kane has now overtaken Gary Lineker as England's leading goalscorer at major tournaments Harry Kane has now overtaken Gary Lineker as England's leading goalscorer at major tournaments 📈 https://t.co/DJP5LrwGFk

433 @433 HARRY KANE OPENS HIS 2022 WORLD CUP ACCOUNT! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 HARRY KANE OPENS HIS 2022 WORLD CUP ACCOUNT! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 https://t.co/au8QQXhzOk

Trey @UTDTrey I’ll die on the hill that Harry Kane is the best striker in the world I’ll die on the hill that Harry Kane is the best striker in the world

Raj Bains @BainsXIII Harry Kane when he drops into a pocket of space and has runners ahead of him…



Harry Kane when he drops into a pocket of space and has runners ahead of him…https://t.co/RWVtFIVaw6

Arsenal @Arsenal Three World Cup goals.



Our Bukayo Saka. Three World Cup goals. Our Bukayo Saka. https://t.co/wVo5sitKQJ

VisualGame @avisualgame



Star boy.



Bukayo Saka (21 years, 90 days) becomes England’s second youngest player to ever score in a World Cup KO game.Star boy. Bukayo Saka (21 years, 90 days) becomes England’s second youngest player to ever score in a World Cup KO game.Star boy. ⭐️ https://t.co/yLRwGPpQQT

SPORTbible @sportbible

Bukayo Saka - 21 years old.

Phil Foden - 22 years old



England's young stars are SHINING Jude Bellingham - 19 years oldBukayo Saka - 21 years old.Phil Foden - 22 years oldEngland's young stars are SHINING Jude Bellingham - 19 years oldBukayo Saka - 21 years old.Phil Foden - 22 years oldEngland's young stars are SHINING 💫 https://t.co/xmd5ywbVUO

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor



64 minutes played

36 touches

2 shots

1 shot on target

1 goal

21 passes (80.8% accuracy)

3 crosses (2 accurate)

2 long balls (100% accuracy)

4 ground duels (3 won)

3 tackles



Star boy. Bukayo Saka vs. Senegal:64 minutes played36 touches2 shots1 shot on target1 goal21 passes (80.8% accuracy)3 crosses (2 accurate)2 long balls (100% accuracy)4 ground duels (3 won)3 tacklesStar boy. Bukayo Saka vs. Senegal: 64 minutes played 36 touches2 shots 1 shot on target1 goal21 passes (80.8% accuracy)3 crosses (2 accurate)2 long balls (100% accuracy)4 ground duels (3 won)3 tacklesStar boy. 🌟 https://t.co/9AEJqkTOBs

GOAL @goal Arsenal and England are lucky to have Bukayo Saka Arsenal and England are lucky to have Bukayo Saka ❤️ https://t.co/Eb0jHMsWP8

Squawka @Squawka



Lil Chilli on the big stage. 🌶



#FIFAWorldCup Bukayo Saka is the first Arsenal player to score a goal in a men's major tournament knockout stage game for England.Lil Chilli on the big stage. 🌶 Bukayo Saka is the first Arsenal player to score a goal in a men's major tournament knockout stage game for England. Lil Chilli on the big stage. 🌶#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/HunkGBGqOP

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 Bukayo Saka. 3 games. 3 goals. On the biggest stage. My starboy. Bukayo Saka. 3 games. 3 goals. On the biggest stage. My starboy.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor



◎ 3 games

◉ 3 goals



Star boy.



#FIFAWorldCup Bukayo Saka in the 2022 FIFA World Cup:◎ 3 games◉ 3 goalsStar boy. Bukayo Saka in the 2022 FIFA World Cup: ◎ 3 games◉ 3 goals Star boy. 🌟 #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/mwTdq6aTJ9

SPORTbible @sportbible Jude Bellingham appreciation tweet.



The lad is unbelievable. Jude Bellingham appreciation tweet.The lad is unbelievable. https://t.co/voThqgLNoA

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



10 total goals

4 total assists

1 World Cup goal

1 World Cup assist



…world class. 🧞‍♂️ Jude Bellingham’s numbers in 2022 so far🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Qatar2022 10 total goals4 total assists1 World Cup goal1 World Cup assist…world class. 🧞‍♂️ Jude Bellingham’s numbers in 2022 so far ⭐️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Qatar202210 total goals4 total assists1 World Cup goal1 World Cup assist…world class. 🧞‍♂️ https://t.co/HqwNlWgtH1

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



England has a SPECIAL player Jude Bellingham bossing the middle of the park 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎟England has a SPECIAL player Jude Bellingham bossing the middle of the park 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎟England has a SPECIAL player 🙌 https://t.co/Wju5bOIVKU

Chunkz @Chunkz Jude Bellingham is realllly that guy Jude Bellingham is realllly that guy 💫

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Jude Bellingham is ridiculous. The way he makes things look so easy is a testament to his top ability. He has SO much potential. Jude Bellingham is ridiculous. The way he makes things look so easy is a testament to his top ability. He has SO much potential.

Umir @umirf1 Phil Foden is a genius.



The most talented player this country have. Phil Foden is a genius. The most talented player this country have.

England are set to face France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

England v Senegal: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

With a commanding win against Senegal, England have booked their spot in the last eight of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Gareth Southgate's side will next face France in the last eight.

The defending world champions booked their birth in the quarter-finals with a spectacular 3-1 win against Poland. Kylian Mbappe bagged a majestic brace and Olivier Groud found the back of the net for Didier Deschamps' side.

Both the Three Lions and Les Bleus have been in spectacular form in Qatar. Both sides have won three out of their four games. While Deschamps' side have lost one, Southgate's men are still unbeaten.

Fans can expect a barn-burner when two of the favorites to lift the World Cup collide on December 11.

Get England vs Senegal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes