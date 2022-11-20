Twitter explodes as Enner Valencia stars for Ecuador in 2-0 win against 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar

Qatar became the first host nation to lose an opening FIFA World Cup game when they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Ecuador on 20 November.

Former Everton striker and Ecuador skipper Enner Valencia thought he had put his side in front in just the fifth minute.

A terrible mistake by Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb allowed Valencia to place home calmly, but VAR contentiously intervened and ruled that he was offside in the build-up.

Valencia was on the scoresheet again in the 16th minute when the Fenerbahce forward was brought down in the box by Al Sheeb, with the referee pointing to the spot.

He made no mistake as he fired his fifth FIFA World Cup goal for Ecuador, a record for any player of la Tricolor.

Valencia grabbed Ecuador's second in the 30th minute with a fabulous header from the Fenerbahce frontman.

An astute cross from Genk right-back Angelo Preciado found the Ecuador captain, who headed past Al Sheeb with aplomb.

Qatar went desperately close to scoring their first-ever FIFA World Cup goal in the Al-Duhail striker Almoez Ali should have nodded home from close range in the 45+5th minute.

Ecuador were in total control throughout the first half, boasting 54% of possession.

Renato Ibarra went close in the 55th minute after Qatar defender Bassam Al-Rawi gave the ball away to Los Angeles FC's Sebas Mendez.

The Ecuadorian midfielder sent Ibarra on his way, but the forward was denied by a smart save from Al Sheeb.

Qatar struggled to conjure up any threat against Gustavo Alfaro's well-drilled team.

Brighton & Hove Albion forward Jeremy Sarmiento should have found the net in the 77th minute but sent his shot high over the bar.

Luckily for the Ecuadorian, he was ruled offside, much to his relief.

Mohammed Muntari nearly got Qatar a goal in the 85th minute when Al Sheeb found him with a clever ball.

The Qatari striker could only fire over the bar from a long distance.

It's a first defeat for a host nation in an opening match at the FIFA World Cup and one that perhaps has people taking notice of Ecuador's talent.

Here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter to the South Americans beating the hosts at the Al Bayt Stadium:

Troll Football @TrollFootball "F**k, I forgot to transfer $25m to Enner Valencia." "F**k, I forgot to transfer $25m to Enner Valencia." https://t.co/9x2ac0bf3w

Gidz⚡️ @GidzFBG Enner Valencia when he switches his TV on in his hotel room tonight: Enner Valencia when he switches his TV on in his hotel room tonight: https://t.co/Lau02SPnMS

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy For the third straight World Cup, a player has scored a brace in the tournament opener:



2014: Neymar (71 minutes vs Croatia)



2018: Denis Cheryshev (91 minutes vs Saudi Arabia)



2022: Enner Valencia (31 minutes vs Qatar) For the third straight World Cup, a player has scored a brace in the tournament opener:2014: Neymar (71 minutes vs Croatia)2018: Denis Cheryshev (91 minutes vs Saudi Arabia)2022: Enner Valencia (31 minutes vs Qatar)

Troll Football @TrollFootball The referee team for the Qatar vs Ecuador game after disallowing the opening goal



The referee team for the Qatar vs Ecuador game after disallowing the opening goalhttps://t.co/FZY3TXl6H5

World Cup Updates @wc22updates Var rules out a perfectly fine goal by Ecuador Var rules out a perfectly fine goal by Ecuador https://t.co/kyRR4GAMyr

Billy @_billyreid I cashed out my Qatar 1-0 bet at £9.95 after seeing their first pass of the ball I cashed out my Qatar 1-0 bet at £9.95 after seeing their first pass of the ball

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ Lol I think everyone's Golden Boot predictions probably forgot to include the three-goal headstart every striker is going to get playing against Qatar's keeper Lol I think everyone's Golden Boot predictions probably forgot to include the three-goal headstart every striker is going to get playing against Qatar's keeper

Alexei @MUFC_redarmy99 The Ecuador goal against Qatar getting disallowed by VAR for literally no reason The Ecuador goal against Qatar getting disallowed by VAR for literally no reason https://t.co/EIMDVTRITP

george @StokeyyG2 What if Qatar just abandon the tournament if they don’t get through group stages…? What if Qatar just abandon the tournament if they don’t get through group stages…?

THURSCERATO @thurzeera @StokeyyG2 Qatar are amazing! Just need to work on their short + long passing, shooting, movement off the ball, positioning, crossing, decision-making, set pieces, man-marking, dribbling, fitness, ball control, tackling, counter-attacking, overlapping, running, blocking & scoring goals @StokeyyG2 Qatar are amazing! Just need to work on their short + long passing, shooting, movement off the ball, positioning, crossing, decision-making, set pieces, man-marking, dribbling, fitness, ball control, tackling, counter-attacking, overlapping, running, blocking & scoring goals

CR7 Rap Rhymes @cr7raprhymes



Just clocked Enner Valencia has more World Cup goals than Wayne Rooney Just clocked Enner Valencia has more World Cup goals than Wayne Rooney😭😭😭 https://t.co/AMywzMsfMG

Martín V @Napoleonismo Qatar reminds me of Graham Potter's Chelsea Qatar reminds me of Graham Potter's Chelsea

Paddy Power @paddypower Paddy Power @paddypower



#Qatar2022 Ireland only beating Qatar 4-0 is a real indication of why we didn't qualify for the World Cup. Ireland only beating Qatar 4-0 is a real indication of why we didn't qualify for the World Cup. #Qatar2022 Get us to the bloody World Cup, we're twice as good as Ecuador. twitter.com/paddypower/sta… Get us to the bloody World Cup, we're twice as good as Ecuador. twitter.com/paddypower/sta…

shaun ✰ @ProdBySheikah "pedro miguel" tryna remember the qatari national anthem "pedro miguel" tryna remember the qatari national anthem https://t.co/X09RpPe1MH

Ghana Yesu @ghanayesu Enner Valencia is already having a better World Cup legacy than Messi and I’m not even trolling or capping. Enner Valencia is already having a better World Cup legacy than Messi and I’m not even trolling or capping.

Mike @MikeLUHG2 Congratulations to Enner Valencia on scoring more World Cup goals in 32 minutes than Wayne Rooney in 3 World Cups.



Hope this helps Congratulations to Enner Valencia on scoring more World Cup goals in 32 minutes than Wayne Rooney in 3 World Cups. Hope this helps

Janty @CFC_Jantyy LET'S ALL LAUGH AT QATAR LET'S ALL LAUGH AT QATAR 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Netherlands and Senegal face off in the second Group A encounter of the FIFA World Cup

Van Gaal's side clash with Senegal

The Netherlands and Senegal will go toe-to-toe at the Al Thumama Stadium on Monday, 21 November.

The Dutch have been in good form, winning their last 15 games across competitions.

Louis van Gaal's side boasts a squad consisting of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo, among others.

They are up against a Sadio Mane-less Senegal side who have lost two of their last five fixtures. Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly skippers the side.

