Twitter explodes as Olivier Giroud stars in France's thumping 4-1 2022 FIFA World Cup win against Australia 

France beat Australia 4-1 in their FIFA World Cup opener on 22 November, thanks to Olivier Giroud's record-breaking double, and Twitter has been sent into a meltdown.

The Aussies took a surprise lead in the ninth minute when veteran winger Matthew Leckie left Theo Hernandez on the ground in a heap.

The Melbourne City attacker found striker Craig Goodwin with a low cross who buried past French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

France reacted strongly and bombarded Australia goalkeeper Matthew Ryan's goal.

Their pressure paid dividends in the 27th minute as midfielder Adrien Rabiot grabbed Les Bleus' equalizer.

The Juventus man headed past Ryan following Lucas Hernandez's ball into the box.

Dider Deschamps' side dominated following the equalizer, and Giroud added their second in the 32nd minute.

The veteran AC Milan frontman evaded his marker in the box to fire France into a 2-1 lead and notch his fiftieth international goal following Rabiot's cutback.

Giroud, 36y 53d, became the oldest European player to net in a FIFA World Cup tournament since Georges Bregy, 36y 152d, scored for Switzerland in 1994.

France dominated the game and went close in the 66th minute when Antoine Griezmann was denied on the line.

However, seconds later, Kylian Mbappe scored his first goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and deservedly so.

His wayward pass found Ousmane Dembele on the byline, the Barcelona winger crossed, and the Paris Saint-Germain striker headed home Les Bleus' third.

Giroud bagged his second of the night in the 71st minute and tied Thierry Henry as France's highest all-time goalscorer with a fantastic finish following Mbappe's cross.

Deschamps' men secured deserved all three points in their FIFA World Cup opener against Australia.

They sit top of Group D, two points ahead of Tunisia and Denmark, who settled for a 0-0 draw earlier in the day.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter:

Solyman Jami @Jitokeze France fans: How are we going to win the World Cup without Benzema?



Didier Deschamps: This is where Giroud comes in. France fans: How are we going to win the World Cup without Benzema?Didier Deschamps: This is where Giroud comes in. https://t.co/mte0MGaJfw

L @Iewdawg call me nuts call me crazy but giroud a bigger goal threat than benzema and also brings out the best in mbappe call me nuts call me crazy but giroud a bigger goal threat than benzema and also brings out the best in mbappe

F @Fabian_v4 Giroud is clearing Henrys record for top goalscorer whilst Benzema uploads drip videos on his Instagram Giroud is clearing Henrys record for top goalscorer whilst Benzema uploads drip videos on his Instagram 😂😂😂

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel Theo, Mbappé & Dembélé all have unbelievable levels of 1v1 wing play. It means they can generate assists out of nothing. And that’s something Giroud, Griezmann & Rabiot with his runs into the box, can feast off during this tournament. Theo, Mbappé & Dembélé all have unbelievable levels of 1v1 wing play. It means they can generate assists out of nothing. And that’s something Giroud, Griezmann & Rabiot with his runs into the box, can feast off during this tournament.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Kylian Mbappé now has as many #FRA World Cup goals as Zinedine Zidane and Michel Platini. Just 23-years-old. Kylian Mbappé now has as many #FRA World Cup goals as Zinedine Zidane and Michel Platini. Just 23-years-old. https://t.co/JFrwqwctCw

Ahead of the Curve @mediocentr0 Mbappé is already confirmed as the greatest forward in France history. Mbappé is already confirmed as the greatest forward in France history.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge So impressed by the amount of brilliant crosses in by France tonight. Don't see that much in the modern game. Great to see So impressed by the amount of brilliant crosses in by France tonight. Don't see that much in the modern game. Great to see

TC @totalcristiano Tchouameni vs Australia:



• 89 touches

• 73 passes completed (96%)

• 6/6 duels won

• 10 ball retrievals

• 4 tackles

• 3 interceptions

• Only lost the ball 3 times (!). Tchouameni vs Australia:• 89 touches • 73 passes completed (96%)• 6/6 duels won • 10 ball retrievals• 4 tackles • 3 interceptions • Only lost the ball 3 times (!). https://t.co/EvfIeJVRwR

Paddy Power @paddypower Where there’s Lloris, there’s hope for Australia Where there’s Lloris, there’s hope for Australia

Complex Sports @ComplexSports Australia trying to slow down France Australia trying to slow down France https://t.co/YPZBs5r15H

Le5-6 @deepyy_ France to Australia after going down 1-0

France to Australia after going down 1-0 https://t.co/F4Z9CxkMjx

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



He’s still doing incredible also with AC Milan as he scored 22 goals in 55 total apps, winning Serie A title.



Milan invested less than €2m to sign him in 2021. New deal to be discussed soon.



Special player Olivier Giroud equals Henry as France all time topscorer: 51 goals.He’s still doing incredible also with AC Milan as he scored 22 goals in 55 total apps, winning Serie A title.Milan invested less than €2m to sign him in 2021. New deal to be discussed soon.Special player Olivier Giroud equals Henry as France all time topscorer: 51 goals.He’s still doing incredible also with AC Milan as he scored 22 goals in 55 total apps, winning Serie A title.Milan invested less than €2m to sign him in 2021. New deal to be discussed soon.Special player 🇫🇷 https://t.co/b5Ax8PbE8X

. @utdcynical Yeah, Mbappe x Giroud > Mbappe x Benzema and it ain’t close Yeah, Mbappe x Giroud > Mbappe x Benzema and it ain’t close

A🤾🏽‍♂️ @Akzyy France subbing Lucas Hernandez off for Theo Hernandez France subbing Lucas Hernandez off for Theo Hernandez https://t.co/OiZktEGKKm

george @StokeyyG2 France when Australia scored the first goal France when Australia scored the first goal https://t.co/ARhYikLIXM

Duncan Alexander @oilysailor as it stands Olivier Giroud is the only player born before the BBC started showing Neighbours to score at the 2022 World Cup. Bit harsh on Australia that as it stands Olivier Giroud is the only player born before the BBC started showing Neighbours to score at the 2022 World Cup. Bit harsh on Australia that

Adam Crafton @AdamCrafton_ France: very good. Australia: very average. Atmosphere in stadium: you can literally hear the player’s shouts at times. France: very good. Australia: very average. Atmosphere in stadium: you can literally hear the player’s shouts at times.

Diego Lugano claims that some France players are happy that Karim Benzema is missing the FIFA World Cup

Benzema misses the tournament

Former Uruguay captain Diego Lugano has claimed that several French players will be happy to see the back of Benzema.

The Frenchman has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup with a thigh injury he sustained in a pre-tournament training session.

The Real Madrid striker was set to play a starring role for Les Bleus following his 2022 Ballon d'Or win.

He has bagged six goals and one assist for Madrid this season but misses out on his first FIFA World Cup since 2014.

Lugano claims that certain French players are relieved over his absence, telling ESPN (via SPORT):

"I am certain, because I was a team-mate to some [France players] that they are very happy with the departure of Benzema."

He added:

"[That kind of reaction] would never happen in Uruguay, Brazil or Argentina. It depends a lot on the way the team was put together and on the care that the coach has with the player profiles, not only technical, but personality. It has a lot to do with that."

