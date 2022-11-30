Twitter explodes as France's second-string squad fail to set the world alight in shock 1-0 loss to Tunisia

Create

Twitter exploded as Tunisia defeated France by a scoreline of 1-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, November 30.

Didier Deschamps decided to give most of his first XI stars a rest and rotated his squad to give the unused and fringe players a chance. The defending world champions had already secured their qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament before the game kicked off.

That said, the Tunisians turned out to be a real problem for the French side. They provided constant threats throughout the first half. However, the first goal of the game came in the 58th minute as Wahbi Khazri found the back of the net.

Deschamps made an attempt to salvage something from the game as he brought on Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, and Ousmane Dembele during the latter stages of the game. However, Les Bleus couldn't break the perseverance of the Tunisian defense until Griezmann found the back of the net with almost the last kick of the game.

The Atletico Madrid forward's effort, however, was disallowed after a VAR check. Tunisia held out for the remaining minutes to clinch three points and cause a major upset.

However, their efforts turned out to be in vain as Australia managed to beat Denmark 1-0 to advance to the Round of 16 as Group D runners-up. Tunisia finished third in their group.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the Tunisia vs. France match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

TUNISIA LEAD AGAINST FRANCE! 😱 https://t.co/ROtuHPVYDo
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLL! INACREDITÁVEL, SENHORES! É GOL DA TUNÍSIA! E PODE SER O GOL DA CLASSIFICAÇÃO! KHAZRI ABRE O PLACAR! Agora, Tunísia 1x0 França. #TNTSportsNoQatar https://t.co/031lRhJ0P1
1-0 Tunisia.WAHBI KHAZRI SCORES A BEAUTIFUL GOAL AGAINST FRANCE!! https://t.co/9tCXewIb0A
Antoine Griezmann's goal has been ruled out by VAR. 😯 twitter.com/SquawkaNews/st…
No goal following VAR check on Antoine Griezmann's finish.
Antoine #Griezmann quel crack #FRATUN https://t.co/MFbPDe1q9b
Last-gasp Griezmann goal ruled out for offside. Ground goes mad again. Famous win for Tunisia but they will still be heading home. twitter.com/MarkyMBryans/s…
Griezmann running it back https://t.co/5MvQKtw74Q
Tunisia were minutes away from their first-ever World Cup win against a European nation... and then Antoine Griezmann scored in the eighth minute of added time. 😫#FIFAWorldCup
1-1 France.GRIEZMANN EQUALIZES IN THE 98TH MINUTE!! https://t.co/mZDBCC4QlX
Just when the game between Australia and Denmark had come to an end and Tunisia was out of the competition, Griezmann equalizes for France and denies them a famous victory. Double agony.
Heartbreak for Tunisia as Griezmann equalises just after Australia’s win over Denmark was confirmed. Such a brave effort
Antoine Griezmann equalizes for France with 14 seconds to go of the 8 minutes of stoppage time. A double blow for Tunisia, as they're out of the World Cup due to Australia's win.
Wahbi Khazri Tunisia 🇹🇳 goal makes him the first African player in World Cup history to score in three consecutive He’s also Tunisia second highest top scorer. #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/qCRcrewVzy
3 - Wahbi Khazri is the first African player in World Cup history to score in three consecutive starts, while he has been directly involved in each of Tunisia's last five goals at the tournament (3 goals, 2 assists). Guided. https://t.co/vVHRMP8Fq9
WAHBI KHAZRI KEPT ON GOING 🇹🇳 https://t.co/ZvGLibhhlM
Wahbi Khazri has scored his 25th International goal for Tunisia. It is his 3rd goal at World Cups.His last act of the game. ✨ https://t.co/bIIGrJ0iER
What a time for Wahbi Khazri to score Tunisia's first goal of the tournament. 🇹🇳 https://t.co/doO5hhYolq
🇹🇳Wahbi Khazri has become the first African player in the history of the World Cup to score in three consecutive starts.Legend 🫡 https://t.co/rGV5g7UoCx
Leadership, the one and only Wahbi Khazri! 🇹🇳🌍 https://t.co/GXqooSM0cu
TUNISIA SHOCK THE REIGNING WORLD CHAMPIONS! 🇹🇳🦅 https://t.co/OEjsF0YE4l
Tunisia winning france and still leaving is so sad
Australia beat Denmark and Tunisia beat France? This #WorldCup2022 is completely unpredictable!
Pitiful performance from France but unlike many, WE ARE QUALIFIED. #WorldCup
At least Deschamps knows France's bench players are ass 😂
Deschamps made a mess with the starting lineup honestly , it’s on him
Deschamps has to hold that, that starting XI was nasty
Tunisia 1-0 France Ecuador 1-2 SenegalCameroon 3-3 SerbiaS. Korea 2-3 GhanaBelgium 0-2 MoroccoQualifications or not, it’s been a great week for Africa in the WC🙏🏾❤️

France manager Didier Deschamps reacted to rumors of Karim Benzema returning to the 2022 FIFA World Cup ahead of the game against Tunisia

Tunisia v France: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
France manager Didier Deschamps reacted to rumors that Karim Benzema, who left the squad before the World Cup due to injury, might make a return to the team.

Speaking ahead of their last group game, Deschamps said (via Metro):

"Wow. Well, I’m not sure [what to say], that’s really not something that I’m thinking about. You seem to know a lot about the situation but I haven’t really been following who has been saying what. I talked to Karim after he left and you know the situation, and we heard how long it was going to take for him to recover.
"So I don’t really know what you’re trying to imply. I have 24 players in my squad and I’m happy with the squad I have. Some players are missing, [Presnel] Kimpembe and [Paul] Pogba are missing too, and of course I talk with them. But it’s up to you if you want to speculate and imagine scenarios. That’s not what I’m focusing on at the moment."

France will face the runners-up from Group C in the Round of 16 on December 4.

