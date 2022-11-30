Twitter explodes as France's second-string squad fail to set the world alight in shock 1-0 loss to Tunisia

Twitter exploded as Tunisia defeated France by a scoreline of 1-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, November 30.

Didier Deschamps decided to give most of his first XI stars a rest and rotated his squad to give the unused and fringe players a chance. The defending world champions had already secured their qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament before the game kicked off.

That said, the Tunisians turned out to be a real problem for the French side. They provided constant threats throughout the first half. However, the first goal of the game came in the 58th minute as Wahbi Khazri found the back of the net.

Deschamps made an attempt to salvage something from the game as he brought on Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, and Ousmane Dembele during the latter stages of the game. However, Les Bleus couldn't break the perseverance of the Tunisian defense until Griezmann found the back of the net with almost the last kick of the game.

The Atletico Madrid forward's effort, however, was disallowed after a VAR check. Tunisia held out for the remaining minutes to clinch three points and cause a major upset.

However, their efforts turned out to be in vain as Australia managed to beat Denmark 1-0 to advance to the Round of 16 as Group D runners-up. Tunisia finished third in their group.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the Tunisia vs. France match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Squawka News @SquawkaNews twitter.com/SquawkaNews/st… Squawka News @SquawkaNews



#FIFAWorldCup Tunisia were minutes away from their first-ever World Cup win against a European nation... and then Antoine Griezmann scored in the eighth minute of added time. Tunisia were minutes away from their first-ever World Cup win against a European nation... and then Antoine Griezmann scored in the eighth minute of added time. 😫#FIFAWorldCup Antoine Griezmann's goal has been ruled out by VAR. Antoine Griezmann's goal has been ruled out by VAR. 😯 twitter.com/SquawkaNews/st…

Get French Football News @GFFN No goal following VAR check on Antoine Griezmann's finish. No goal following VAR check on Antoine Griezmann's finish.

Mark Mann-Bryans @MarkyMBryans Mark Mann-Bryans @MarkyMBryans Tunisia players crowded around a phone on the bench. Going to be heart breaking for them. Tunisia players crowded around a phone on the bench. Going to be heart breaking for them. Last-gasp Griezmann goal ruled out for offside. Ground goes mad again. Famous win for Tunisia but they will still be heading home. twitter.com/MarkyMBryans/s… Last-gasp Griezmann goal ruled out for offside. Ground goes mad again. Famous win for Tunisia but they will still be heading home. twitter.com/MarkyMBryans/s…

Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo @Fentuo_ Just when the game between Australia and Denmark had come to an end and Tunisia was out of the competition, Griezmann equalizes for France and denies them a famous victory. Double agony. Just when the game between Australia and Denmark had come to an end and Tunisia was out of the competition, Griezmann equalizes for France and denies them a famous victory. Double agony.

Ed Aarons @ed_aarons Heartbreak for Tunisia as Griezmann equalises just after Australia’s win over Denmark was confirmed. Such a brave effort Heartbreak for Tunisia as Griezmann equalises just after Australia’s win over Denmark was confirmed. Such a brave effort

Joe Prince-Wright @JPW_NBCSports Antoine Griezmann equalizes for France with 14 seconds to go of the 8 minutes of stoppage time. A double blow for Tunisia, as they're out of the World Cup due to Australia's win. Antoine Griezmann equalizes for France with 14 seconds to go of the 8 minutes of stoppage time. A double blow for Tunisia, as they're out of the World Cup due to Australia's win.

Mimi Fawaz @MimosaFawaz goal makes him the first African player in World Cup history to score in three consecutive



He’s also Tunisia second highest top scorer.



#FIFAWorldCup Wahbi Khazri Tunisiagoal makes him the first African player in World Cup history to score in three consecutiveHe’s also Tunisia second highest top scorer. Wahbi Khazri Tunisia 🇹🇳 goal makes him the first African player in World Cup history to score in three consecutive He’s also Tunisia second highest top scorer. #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/qCRcrewVzy

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - Wahbi Khazri is the first African player in World Cup history to score in three consecutive starts, while he has been directly involved in each of Tunisia's last five goals at the tournament (3 goals, 2 assists). Guided. 3 - Wahbi Khazri is the first African player in World Cup history to score in three consecutive starts, while he has been directly involved in each of Tunisia's last five goals at the tournament (3 goals, 2 assists). Guided. https://t.co/vVHRMP8Fq9

GOAL @goal WAHBI KHAZRI KEPT ON GOING WAHBI KHAZRI KEPT ON GOING 🇹🇳 https://t.co/ZvGLibhhlM

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



His last act of the game. Wahbi Khazri has scored his 25th International goal for Tunisia. It is his 3rd goal at World Cups.His last act of the game. Wahbi Khazri has scored his 25th International goal for Tunisia. It is his 3rd goal at World Cups.His last act of the game. ✨ https://t.co/bIIGrJ0iER

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen What a time for Wahbi Khazri to score Tunisia's first goal of the tournament. What a time for Wahbi Khazri to score Tunisia's first goal of the tournament. 🇹🇳 https://t.co/doO5hhYolq

Yaw Ampofo Jr @Yaw_Ampofo_ Wahbi Khazri has become the first African player in the history of the World Cup to score in three consecutive starts.



Legend 🫡 Wahbi Khazri has become the first African player in the history of the World Cup to score in three consecutive starts.Legend 🫡 🇹🇳Wahbi Khazri has become the first African player in the history of the World Cup to score in three consecutive starts.Legend 🫡 https://t.co/rGV5g7UoCx

433 @433 🦅 TUNISIA SHOCK THE REIGNING WORLD CHAMPIONS! TUNISIA SHOCK THE REIGNING WORLD CHAMPIONS! 🇹🇳🦅 https://t.co/OEjsF0YE4l

𝑠𝑒. @somayya331 Tunisia winning france and still leaving is so sad Tunisia winning france and still leaving is so sad

Erik Steigen @ErikSteigen Australia beat Denmark and Tunisia beat France? This #WorldCup2022 is completely unpredictable! Australia beat Denmark and Tunisia beat France? This #WorldCup2022 is completely unpredictable!

MrSinister @MrSinister911 Pitiful performance from France but unlike many, WE ARE QUALIFIED. #WorldCup Pitiful performance from France but unlike many, WE ARE QUALIFIED. #WorldCup

Don Chuy @ChuyAnaya09 At least Deschamps knows France's bench players are ass At least Deschamps knows France's bench players are ass 😂

💭🇫🇷 @Mcxbxngo Deschamps made a mess with the starting lineup honestly , it’s on him Deschamps made a mess with the starting lineup honestly , it’s on him

notbri.sol 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇫🇷🇧🇷 @Xhakaed Deschamps has to hold that, that starting XI was nasty Deschamps has to hold that, that starting XI was nasty

𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐊 🌴 @TheMahleek

Ecuador 1-2 Senegal

Cameroon 3-3 Serbia

S. Korea 2-3 Ghana

Belgium 0-2 Morocco



Qualifications or not, it’s been a great week for Africa in the WC 🏾 Tunisia 1-0 FranceEcuador 1-2 SenegalCameroon 3-3 SerbiaS. Korea 2-3 GhanaBelgium 0-2 MoroccoQualifications or not, it’s been a great week for Africa in the WC Tunisia 1-0 France Ecuador 1-2 SenegalCameroon 3-3 SerbiaS. Korea 2-3 GhanaBelgium 0-2 MoroccoQualifications or not, it’s been a great week for Africa in the WC🙏🏾❤️

France manager Didier Deschamps reacted to rumors of Karim Benzema returning to the 2022 FIFA World Cup ahead of the game against Tunisia

Tunisia v France: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

France manager Didier Deschamps reacted to rumors that Karim Benzema, who left the squad before the World Cup due to injury, might make a return to the team.

Speaking ahead of their last group game, Deschamps said (via Metro):

"Wow. Well, I’m not sure [what to say], that’s really not something that I’m thinking about. You seem to know a lot about the situation but I haven’t really been following who has been saying what. I talked to Karim after he left and you know the situation, and we heard how long it was going to take for him to recover.

"So I don’t really know what you’re trying to imply. I have 24 players in my squad and I’m happy with the squad I have. Some players are missing, [Presnel] Kimpembe and [Paul] Pogba are missing too, and of course I talk with them. But it’s up to you if you want to speculate and imagine scenarios. That’s not what I’m focusing on at the moment."

France will face the runners-up from Group C in the Round of 16 on December 4.

