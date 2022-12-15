Twitter explodes as France set up 2022 FIFA World Cup final against Lionel Messi's Argentina with 2-0 win against Morocco

France qualified for the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with their 2-0 win against Morocco in the semi-final on Wednesday, 14 December. They will now face Lionel Messi's Argentina in the final.
Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot missed the crucial last four game due to illness. Ibrahima Konate and Youssouf Fofana filled in for the duo.
Theo Hernandez opened the scoring in the fifth minute of the game with a spectacular finish.
Kylian Mbappe proved to be a real menace for Morocco's defense to deal with throughout the game.
The Atlas Lions had a few great opportunities to level the scoring. However, Walid Regragui's side were gun shy on multiple occasions and refused to pull the trigger. Randal Kolo Muani made them pay for the reluctance. He scored in the 79th minute from a Mbappe deflected shot. The goal was the second fastest ever by a substitute in the World Cup and came in 44 seconds.
Les Bleus have now advanced to the final and will have the chance to become the first back-to-back world champions since 1962. Lionel Messi's Argentina will have other ideas though.
Regragui's side will forever be remembered for their historic run. They knocked out heavyweights like Spain, Portugal, and more to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, the first African side to do so.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after France defeated Morocco to reach the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup:
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will be the main focus when France take on Argentina in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been in spectacular form in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Messi has scored five goals for Argentina. Mbappe has scored the same number of goals for France.
Messi is chasing his first World Cup trophy with La Albiceleste. Mbappe, meanwhile, will look to become a two-time world champion when Didier Deschamps' side take on Lionel Scaloni's lot on Sunday, 18 December.
A spectacle for the ages awaits the fans. The winner of club teammates Messi and Mbappe's duel has the chance to run away with the World Cup, the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball.
