Twitter explodes as France set up 2022 FIFA World Cup final against Lionel Messi's Argentina with 2-0 win against Morocco

France qualified for the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with their 2-0 win against Morocco in the semi-final on Wednesday, 14 December. They will now face Lionel Messi's Argentina in the final.

Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot missed the crucial last four game due to illness. Ibrahima Konate and Youssouf Fofana filled in for the duo.

Theo Hernandez opened the scoring in the fifth minute of the game with a spectacular finish.

Kylian Mbappe proved to be a real menace for Morocco's defense to deal with throughout the game.

The Atlas Lions had a few great opportunities to level the scoring. However, Walid Regragui's side were gun shy on multiple occasions and refused to pull the trigger. Randal Kolo Muani made them pay for the reluctance. He scored in the 79th minute from a Mbappe deflected shot. The goal was the second fastest ever by a substitute in the World Cup and came in 44 seconds.

Les Bleus have now advanced to the final and will have the chance to become the first back-to-back world champions since 1962. Lionel Messi's Argentina will have other ideas though.

Regragui's side will forever be remembered for their historic run. They knocked out heavyweights like Spain, Portugal, and more to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, the first African side to do so.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after France defeated Morocco to reach the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Ellis @ETDesigns_ Mbappe that’s disgusting man what an assist.



Messi vs Mbappe is about to be mental Mbappe that’s disgusting man what an assist. Messi vs Mbappe is about to be mental

Faizal Khamisa @SNFaizalKhamisa We’re in for a treat Sunday. France vs Argentina for the World Cup. Messi gets his first, or Mbappe gets his second. Messi vs Mbappe for the Golden Boot, the Golden Ball, and maybe the Ballon D’or. Massive. We’re in for a treat Sunday. France vs Argentina for the World Cup. Messi gets his first, or Mbappe gets his second. Messi vs Mbappe for the Golden Boot, the Golden Ball, and maybe the Ballon D’or. Massive.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Nothing but love between Hakimi and Mbappe in the tunnel before the match Nothing but love between Hakimi and Mbappe in the tunnel before the match ❤️ https://t.co/cK45kpucjs

The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC



But Randal Kolo Muani may just have wrapped things up for



MAR Morocco looked threatening, capable of finding an equaliser...But Randal Kolo Muani may just have wrapped things up for #FRA - he pounces on great work from Kylian Mbappe to double his country's lead. #FRA MAR Morocco looked threatening, capable of finding an equaliser... But Randal Kolo Muani may just have wrapped things up for #FRA - he pounces on great work from Kylian Mbappe to double his country's lead.#FRAMAR https://t.co/PELse9rE1a

AB @AbsoluteBruno Mbappe we need another one of these Mbappe we need another one of these https://t.co/a02mtCUC9F

GOAL @goal Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi caught up in the tunnel 🥰 Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi caught up in the tunnel 🥰 https://t.co/U3H0UGo1vu

Cantona's Collar 🔰 @CantonasCoIIar Mbappe is arguably the best player in the world, the future of football Mbappe is arguably the best player in the world, the future of football

433 @433 's warm-up Mbappé went to apologize to a fan after hitting him in the face with a ball during's warm-up Mbappé went to apologize to a fan after hitting him in the face with a ball during 🇫🇷's warm-up 🙏💙 https://t.co/orpYOmqJhG

𝕂𝕦𝕤𝕤𝕞𝕒𝕟 🇦🇷 @kusssman Mbappe becomes the greatest player of all time on Sunday Mbappe becomes the greatest player of all time on Sunday https://t.co/Y18jFEIb5N

GOAL @goal ‍ Kylian Mbappe will take on a whole team Kylian Mbappe will take on a whole team 😵‍💫 https://t.co/yE1DPd3Qt6

skya🐰 🇲🇦 @andfuckvmin mbappe when the morocco players run past him: mbappe when the morocco players run past him: https://t.co/gLu1or71WV

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Sofiane Boufal was booked for this challenge on Theo Hernandez. Sofiane Boufal was booked for this challenge on Theo Hernandez. https://t.co/5XlnZikXs2

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Qatar2022



Paolo Maldini on Theo Hernandez, one month ago… and now he’s the owner of France left wing. “No one is able to do what Theo does. He’s incredible. We said to other clubs: don’t try to send proposals for some of our players, we won’t negotiate”.Paolo Maldini on Theo Hernandez, one month ago… and now he’s the owner of France left wing. “No one is able to do what Theo does. He’s incredible. We said to other clubs: don’t try to send proposals for some of our players, we won’t negotiate”. 🔒🇫🇷 #Qatar2022Paolo Maldini on Theo Hernandez, one month ago… and now he’s the owner of France left wing. https://t.co/hZocBbIP62

B/R Football @brfootball Randal Kolo Muani makes it 2-0 with his first touch of the game Randal Kolo Muani makes it 2-0 with his first touch of the game ⚡ https://t.co/xdPfCr5HBZ

GOAL @goal Randal Kolo Muani scored with his first touch of the whole World Cup 🤯 Randal Kolo Muani scored with his first touch of the whole World Cup 🤯 https://t.co/byTgf8CE7a

Usher Komugisha @UsherKomugisha squad for this World Cup as a replacement for the injured Christopher Nkunku on November 16.



His goal vs Morocco is the third fastest goal by a substitute in World Cup history after 44 seconds and it is his first goal for France. 🏾 Randal Kolo Muani was named in the Francesquad for this World Cup as a replacement for the injured Christopher Nkunku on November 16.His goal vs Morocco is the third fastest goal by a substitute in World Cup history after 44 seconds and it is his first goal for France. Randal Kolo Muani was named in the France 🇫🇷 squad for this World Cup as a replacement for the injured Christopher Nkunku on November 16. His goal vs Morocco is the third fastest goal by a substitute in World Cup history after 44 seconds and it is his first goal for France. 👏🏾 https://t.co/lGK4aBSLuB

Kairos. @LanreA_ Mbappe carrying his country to back to back World Cup finals at 23 is insane. Mbappe carrying his country to back to back World Cup finals at 23 is insane.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will be the main focus when France take on Argentina in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

France vs. Morocco: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been in spectacular form in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Messi has scored five goals for Argentina. Mbappe has scored the same number of goals for France.

Messi is chasing his first World Cup trophy with La Albiceleste. Mbappe, meanwhile, will look to become a two-time world champion when Didier Deschamps' side take on Lionel Scaloni's lot on Sunday, 18 December.

A spectacle for the ages awaits the fans. The winner of club teammates Messi and Mbappe's duel has the chance to run away with the World Cup, the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball.

