Twitter explodes as Gareth Southgate confirms 26-man England squad for Euro 2020

Gareth Southgate has announced the England squad for Euro 2020, having originally named a 33-man provisional squad last week. The Three Lions boss had a few tough decisions to make, given that he could only include 26 players in his final squad for the tournament.

The Englishman was sweating over the fitness of the likes of Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips, all of whom had been included in England's provisional squad. However, all three made the cut, while Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood withdrew from the Euro 2020 squad to deal with an ongoing injury problem. That still meant Southgate had to omit six players from the squad.

UEFA made a change to the squad limit for Euro 2020 keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing the squad limit from 23 to 26. One of the toughest decisions that the Englishman had to make was while choosing cover for the right back role.

There had been multiple reports that Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold would be axed from the England squad, with Reece James, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier making the cut. However, Southgate opted to include all four in his squad.

Despite Maguire's injury worries, the Manchester United skipper remains an important figure for the national team. As such, Southgate had to leave Ben White and Ben Godfrey out of the final squad. There was also no place for James Ward-Prowse, Jesse Lingard and Ollie Watkins in England’s squad for Euro 2020. Aaron Ramsdale also misses out as there’s only place for three goalkeepers in the 26-man squad.

Harry Maguire biggest injury concern in the England squad for Euro 2020

Harry Maguire could have an important role to play for England in Euro 2020

Maguire is the biggest injury concern in the England squad for Euro 2020. The Manchester United skipper missed the last few games of the season with an ankle ligament injury and failed to get himself fit in time for the UEFA Europa League finals. Maguire now faces a race against time to prove his fitness before the start of the tournament.

However, both Henderson and Phillips are edging closer to full fitness and took part in training sessions at Rockliffe Hall as Southgate continued his preparations for Euro 2020. The England manager is expected to have a few players on a standby list to accommodate any emergencies caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the best reactions to England’s 26-man Euro 2020 squad.

England have named their final 26-man squad for Euro 2020 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/xTIYiZodk0 — Goal (@goal) June 1, 2021

Dean Henderson, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford included in England's final #EURO2020 squad 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/KKqEAESuWs — utdreport (@utdreport) June 1, 2021

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Congrats Kalvin! The #LUFC midfielder has been named in @England's squad for #Euro2020! — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 1, 2021

Conor Coady's going to #EURO2020!



Congratulations, skipper. Best of luck to you and to @England.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐺 pic.twitter.com/R8fPJpbHTA — Wolves (@Wolves) June 1, 2021

Ward-Prowse, Watkins, Lingard, Godfrey, White & Ramsdale don't make the cut for England's Euro 2020 squad. Alexander-Arnold among four right-backs that get the nod. Teenagers Bellingham & Saka included https://t.co/T3KB6fRFw7 — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) June 1, 2021

✅ | Alexander-Arnold

✅ | Walker

✅ | Trippier

✅ | James#ThreeLions — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 1, 2021

OFFICIAL: England have announced their squad for the 2020 European Championships. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/gDZn2ypUgX — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) June 1, 2021

✅ Trent Alexander-Arnold

✅ Reece James

✅ Kieran Trippier

✅ Kyle Walker



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Gareth Southgate names 4 right backs in his @England @EURO2020 squad. pic.twitter.com/Jc19inid8H — SPORF (@Sporf) June 1, 2021

So here it is, England's squad ahead of #euro2020



By my estimation 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 have the youngest squad of all announced so far, with an average age of 24.8 years and the youngest selection of midfielders + forwards too pic.twitter.com/TWmJqxwryQ — Tom Worville (@Worville) June 1, 2021

Plenty of attacking firepower & creativity, but the defence is a concern. Bellingham could be the wildcard, and if Southgate can dovetail Grealish & Foden, we’ll be in business! #ThreeLions #Euro2020 https://t.co/lXeEpUh1VX — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) June 1, 2021

England squad



Midfielders (5)



Jude Bellingham

Jordan Henderson

Mason Mount

Kalvin Phillips

Declan Ricehttps://t.co/qpM9HQCFM4#ThreeLions — Standard Sport (@standardsport) June 1, 2021

James Ward-Prowse just misses the cut for the Euro 2020 squad, as he did for the 2019 Nations League finals. Feel for the guy but he'll knuckle down & be ready to step in if the likes of Jordan Henderson can't make it — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) June 1, 2021

Not that surprised by Gareth’s 26-man @England squad for #EURO2020 . The same folks who moaned about TAA’s potential omission can’t complain now about there being 4 RBs. Lingard had a great time at West Ham but he’s no better than his rivals. Just wish the CB pool was stronger. — JohnDykes (@JohnDykesFC) June 1, 2021

Jesse Lingard misses out on a place at Euro 2020 💔



The only forward in England’s squad with more Premier League goals this year is Harry Kane. pic.twitter.com/PhTtiYEIzZ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 1, 2021

Now that Trent Alexander-Arnold is going to be selected, the starting XI for the first game has been LEAKED pic.twitter.com/US2WnpHdLA — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) June 1, 2021

A reminder that Trent has scored/assisted 47 goals from right-back in the past three seasons. Forty-seven. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) June 1, 2021

I honestly don’t know how people can think Trent cant defend.



Must be because he’s the best attacking fullback in the world other fans need to hate on him and assume he isn’t great going the other way — CF Comps (@CF_Comps9) June 1, 2021

Delighted for Trent that he’s been included in the squad. Should never have been any doubt. Creative, can change a game in an instant & so dangerous at set pieces. One of this country’s few truly generational talents. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) June 1, 2021

People who say Trent shouldn’t be in the squad because “he can’t defend” are the ones who turn a blind eye when he’s usually one of the best players on the pitch and only remember on 1/2 poor games instead.



His standards are bigger than any other RB because he’s the best ITW. — Samue (@SamueILFC) June 1, 2021

Trent Alexander-Arnold arriving in training this morning to talk to Gareth... pic.twitter.com/TciHFSDddS — Alex Reid (@otheralexreid) June 1, 2021

"Trent Alexander-Arnold. It might be you" pic.twitter.com/h9UFQztJ7Q — Spotting performances not spoken about enough (@PerformSpotter) June 1, 2021

With Trent to be included in the squad, this is our predicted starting XI for the first game pic.twitter.com/75sm2UJRGv — SPORTbible (@sportbible) June 1, 2021

When Southgate is asked why he’s taken 9 right backs pic.twitter.com/2ONJpDt8at — ♠️ (@SJftbI) June 1, 2021

Gareth Southgate on Mason Greenwood: "He had to pull out on Friday, we knew he wasn't a contender for the last few days." #mulive [@England] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 1, 2021

I just remembered they gave Southgate an OBE for getting to the semi-finals beating Tunisia, Panama and Sweden. This country loves to reward failure 😂 — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) June 1, 2021

Our #EURO2020 squad numbers have been confirmed! 🔢 — England (@England) June 1, 2021

Bit of a cop-out from Southgate picking four right-backs. Not an exaggeration to say England’s Euros success may hinge on Maguire’s fitness. Coady exposed in a two and Mings underwhelming. Selections seem more geared towards a back three, given how well Walker and Shaw do there. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) June 1, 2021

Southgate while choosing his team: pic.twitter.com/tWFQkpkZln — Threadman Shah (@mufc_shah) June 1, 2021

Southgate has just said that despite being cut from his 26-man squad, Jesse Lingard is set to start England's first warm-up game against Austria tomorrow night. Err... — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) June 1, 2021

Great to see 3 European Champions in Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Mason Mount included in England's Euro 2020 squad! #CFC https://t.co/VDxmc2adNc — Olivia Buzaglo (@OliviaBuzaglo) June 1, 2021

"After successful brain surgery earlier this afternoon, England manager Gareth Southgate has included Trent Alexander Arnold in his squad. Post surgery, Southgate remembered he was sacked by Middlesborough and has decided to reverse any decisions made pre op"@TheAthleticUK — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) June 1, 2021

Tomori or konsa didn’t make it but mings and coady did pic.twitter.com/tuP6hkqZTn — . (@disgame21) June 1, 2021

No matter what... the keepers still stink — @bubbIxs (@ChampagneXabi) June 1, 2021

