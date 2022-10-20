Twitter explodes as Karim Benzema builds on Ballon d'Or win with goal in Real Madrid's 3-0 away win against Elche

Real Madrid were on hand to secure an impressive 3-0 win over Elche on Wednesday, with Karim Benzema notably scoring a goal after his Ballon d'Or win.

The Madridistas were widely expected to beat their hosts, who currently sit at the bottom of La Liga, and they started the first half with clear intent.

Just six minutes into the game, Ballon d'Or winner Benzema opened the scoring. However, the goal was annulled because Vinicius Junior was offside in the run-up. It was a remarkable team goal by Real Madrid, with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos effortlessly linking up before releasing Vinicius, who laid it on for Benzema.

Within minutes, Los Blancos opened the scoring again, and this time, the goal was allowed as none of their players were offside. Chance after chance, they troubled their hosts deep in the final third by recycling possession before Federico Valverde lashed the ball into the goal.

The Madridistas scored yet another goal that was canceled, and this time, it was David Alaba who hit the mark. It was another team effort, with Alaba and Kroos playing one-twos before the left-back played another one-two with Benzema.

However, the Ballon d'Or winner was in an offside position when he received the pass from Alaba, and the goal was ruled out for offside.

Real Madrid remained the dominant side in the second half, following a strong first half performance that saw them score two canceled goals. Karim Benzema took a number of chances at thee target, seeking a way to add his name to the scoresheet from the get go.

Notably, yet another goal from Benzema was ruled out for offside, as the Madridistas continued to threaten with effortless playmaking through Elche's defense. Dani Carvajal laid the cross into the Frenchman, who finished it in style, but the Spaniard was offside when he took his run down the flank.

Finally, with 75 minutes on the clock, the Ballon d'Or winner hit the mark and the flag did not go up. It was nearly a solo, effortless display from the forward as he marauded near the area, passed the ball to Rodrygo, and got back just outside the area.

The forward brilliantly placed his chance in the bottom left corner to double the score.

Marco Asensio was on hand to triple it, as the attacker picked up a beautiful pass from Rodrygo before completing the 3-0 rout with a smart effort in the 89th minute.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Real Madrid's win against Elche:

B/R Football @brfootball



Wednesday: scores against Elche



Kobby Founda🇬🇭 @Founda__ Bruh I have to finally admit this, Benzema is currently the best striker in the world after Lewandowski. Bruh I have to finally admit this, Benzema is currently the best striker in the world after Lewandowski.

𝟗 @GreatWhiteNueve Benzema is really back to his best after starting the season with some injuries. Incredible performance tonight as well. Benzema is really back to his best after starting the season with some injuries. Incredible performance tonight as well.

Ghana Yesu ☦️ @Ghana_Yesu_ Benzema is the real Definition of Never Give Up. What Lewandoski lack! Benzema is the real Definition of Never Give Up. What Lewandoski lack!

Kiyan Sobhani @KiyanSo Never needed to worry about Benzema. Real Madrid went undefeated with him *not* scoring and now he's scoring and it clicks the team into another gear they hadn't tapped into yet this season. Never needed to worry about Benzema. Real Madrid went undefeated with him *not* scoring and now he's scoring and it clicks the team into another gear they hadn't tapped into yet this season.

Ele @EleModric Benzema scored a hat-trick in my book. Benzema scored a hat-trick in my book.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Benzema with a VAR gesture after his goal finally gets allowed 🤣 Benzema with a VAR gesture after his goal finally gets allowed 🤣

I’m A Munch @FlacoDead Rodrygo’s linkup play with Benzema is so good Rodrygo’s linkup play with Benzema is so good

Aʟʙᴇʀᴛᴏ @AlberrtoRM HAT TRICK DE BENZEMA IN MY BOOKS. HAT TRICK DE BENZEMA IN MY BOOKS.

Bengazy👻 @_yawwjunior 🤍🤍 Karim Benzema ballon d’or winner and your goal scorer today🤍🤍 Karim Benzema ballon d’or winner and your goal scorer today 😂😂😂🤍🤍🔥🔥

RMadridHome @RMadridHome No player has more assists (5) for Real Madrid this season than Rodrygo. No player has more assists (5) for Real Madrid this season than Rodrygo. 🚨 No player has more assists (5) for Real Madrid this season than Rodrygo. https://t.co/CEnp0xMZ2j

Real Madrid Info ³⁵ @RMadridInfo Tchouameni with a brilliant pre assist to Rodrygo who reached it to Asensio inside the box with a chip touch score RM 3rd goal tonight



Beautiful just beautiful 🤩 Tchouameni with a brilliant pre assist to Rodrygo who reached it to Asensio inside the box with a chip touch score RM 3rd goal tonight Beautiful just beautiful 🤩

TC @totalcristiano ASENSIO WHAT A FINISHHH TCHOUAMENI AND RODRYGO ARE UNBELIEVABLE MAN ASENSIO WHAT A FINISHHH TCHOUAMENI AND RODRYGO ARE UNBELIEVABLE MAN

Muddassir Hussain @muddassirjourno Just as Fede got called limited while he was producing the goods and was irreplaceable in the starting XI, Rodrygo too gets called useless, before producing. Honestly, is it that hard to just have a bit of faith and patience in these very talented young players that we have? Just as Fede got called limited while he was producing the goods and was irreplaceable in the starting XI, Rodrygo too gets called useless, before producing. Honestly, is it that hard to just have a bit of faith and patience in these very talented young players that we have?

TC @totalcristiano Don’t let this Rodrygo performance go under the radar, he’s been sensational. Don’t let this Rodrygo performance go under the radar, he’s been sensational.

RMadridHome @RMadridHome Real Madrid form this season:



WWWWWWWWWDWWDWW Real Madrid form this season:WWWWWWWWWDWWDWW 🚨 Real Madrid form this season:WWWWWWWWWDWWDWW

433 @433 Real Madrid are simply unstoppable Real Madrid are simply unstoppable ⚪️🔝 https://t.co/VzwrEVb6xH

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Real Madrid is the FIRST team with THREE goals disallowed by VAR in the same match, since VAR has been used in La Liga. #rmalive | Real Madrid is the FIRST team with THREE goals disallowed by VAR in the same match, since VAR has been used in La Liga. @2010MisterChip 🚨| Real Madrid is the FIRST team with THREE goals disallowed by VAR in the same match, since VAR has been used in La Liga. @2010MisterChip #rmalive

