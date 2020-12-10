Twitter explodes as Karim Benzema's brace secures qualification for Real Madrid

Real Madrid were on the cusp of dropping into the UEFA Europa League, but Karim Benzema produced the goods as Zinedine Zidane's side booked a place in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League with a 2-0 victory against Borussia Monchengladbach.
Los Blancos desperately needed a win to ensure that they progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League and so they did, courtesy of two pin-point headers from Benzema.
Real Madrid produce the good on matchday six to confirm top spot
Real Madrid have flattered to deceive in the UEFA Champions League since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, but they have found a talisman in Benzema, who became only the third player after Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to score more than 50 goals in the group stage of the Champions League.
Zidane's side have ensured their safe passage to the knockouts of the Champions League after an eventful group stage campaign.
Ufff!Published 10 Dec 2020, 03:44 IST