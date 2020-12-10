Twitter explodes as Karim Benzema's brace secures qualification for Real Madrid

Real Madrid were on the cusp of dropping into the UEFA Europa League, but Karim Benzema produced the goods as Zinedine Zidane's side booked a place in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League with a 2-0 victory against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Los Blancos desperately needed a win to ensure that they progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League and so they did, courtesy of two pin-point headers from Benzema.

Real Madrid produce the good on matchday six to confirm top spot

Real Madrid have flattered to deceive in the UEFA Champions League since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, but they have found a talisman in Benzema, who became only the third player after Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to score more than 50 goals in the group stage of the Champions League.

Zidane's side have ensured their safe passage to the knockouts of the Champions League after an eventful group stage campaign.

Here are the best tweets from an eventful night in Madrid:

Remember the name!

Karim Benzema with a big goal for Real Madrid in the Champions League.



It’s what he does 🍾 pic.twitter.com/BdLfvHkOwW — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 9, 2020

Karim Benzema has both scored more #UCL goals than & has a better GpG ratio in the competition than:



🇫🇷 Trezeguet

🇺🇦 Shevchenko

🇨🇮 Drogba

🇫🇷 Henry

🇸🇪 Ibrahimović

🇨🇲 Eto'o

🇮🇹 Del Piero



Not every era is equally strong but that's very impressive whichever way you look at it 👏 pic.twitter.com/Anno9yfSxH — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) December 9, 2020

Filling the Ronaldo void!

Advertisement

Real Madrid 2-0 Gladbach

Karim Benzema 2-0 Gladbach



He always delivers in the Champions League 🌟 pic.twitter.com/vxyWzqkUr8 — Goal (@goal) December 9, 2020

What a player he is!

What Luka Modric is doing at the age of 35 is not normal. He’s one of the best midfielders of all time. Just best to accept it. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) December 9, 2020

They are a different beast with Ramos around...

Real Madrid with Sergio Ramos vs. Real Madrid without Sergio Ramos pic.twitter.com/8ABP1pIayh — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 9, 2020

Thankfully he doesn't have to worry about the loss!

Advertisement

Real Madrid will finish...

1️⃣st IF Real win and Shakhtar don't win

2️⃣nd IF Real win and Shakhtar win OR Real draw and Shakhtar lose

3️⃣rd IF Real don't win and Shaktar don't lose

4️⃣th IF Real lose and Shakhtar lose pic.twitter.com/yz90sWE1r0 — Goal (@goal) December 9, 2020

True that!

People really thought Real Madrid was going to play in the Europa League. These men would rather die than participate in that competition. The players wouldn’t even recognize that anthem, they’d think they’re playing in some sort of friendly tournament. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) December 9, 2020

Ouch!

My apologies to Benzema and Mendy whatever they said about Vinicius was 100% true — Ryan. (@Rygista) December 9, 2020

Ufff!