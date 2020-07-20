Real Madrid travelled to the Estadio Municipal de Butarque to take on a Leganes side fighting to avoid relegation. While the game was nothing more than a dead rubber for the newly crowned La Liga champions, the home side had everything to play for and looked up for it.
Zinedine Zidane fielded a much-changed lineup, with the likes of Alphonse Areola, Lucas Vasquez and Marco Asensio startling for Los Blancos. Leganes seemed up for the challenge and knew they had to get a positive result to be in with a chance of securing their La Liga status.
The two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with two goals either side of halftime, as the Leganes were relegated to the Segunda division despite their best efforts.
The home side were dealt with a hammer blow in the ninth minute, as Real Madrid took an early lead. Sergio Ramos, who has scored several important goals for his side this season, got in on the act with a header to break the deadlock.
The Real Madrid skipper became the first La Liga defender this century to score 11 league goals in a single campaign, as he continues to defy the odds at the age of 34.
Leganes winger Bryan Gil restored parity moments before half-time, as he scored a well-taken goal to beat Areola from a tight angle.
Both sides went into the interval with the scores level, but Real Madrid wasted no time in restoring their advantage.
Marco Asensio put his side ahead in the 52nd minute after a sublime defence-splitting pass from Isco, who registered his second assist of the game.
Leganes refused to go down without a fight, as they pegged level through Roger Assale in the 78th minute for the second time in the game.
With Espanyol and Mallorca already relegated, Leganes knew they had to win the game to avoid relegation at the expense of Celta Vigo and fought hard for the winner.
However, it wasn't enough, as Leganes could only match Celta Vigo's result against Espanyol. The home side were relegated to the Segunda division, while Celta survived on the last day once again.
Real Madrid ended their season with a 2-2 draw and will now look to prepare for the Champions League knockout stages next month.Published 20 Jul 2020, 02:40 IST