Real Madrid travelled to the Estadio Municipal de Butarque to take on a Leganes side fighting to avoid relegation. While the game was nothing more than a dead rubber for the newly crowned La Liga champions, the home side had everything to play for and looked up for it.

Zinedine Zidane fielded a much-changed lineup, with the likes of Alphonse Areola, Lucas Vasquez and Marco Asensio startling for Los Blancos. Leganes seemed up for the challenge and knew they had to get a positive result to be in with a chance of securing their La Liga status.

The two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with two goals either side of halftime, as the Leganes were relegated to the Segunda division despite their best efforts.

Leganés with “El Pasillo” for La Liga Champions, Nice gesture from the Leganes 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Q1CCXwfEFF — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) July 19, 2020

Real Madrid fans should really thank that fax machine... David de Gea is fully dusted and we won a 3-peat with Navas and now have a superior keeper in Courtois. — TC. (@totalcristiano) July 19, 2020

Do you remember when Cules called Cristiano “arrogant” when he celebrated the Pichichi in 2015 while Barça won La Liga and Real Madrid went trophyless?



Cules now: 🤡 — 𝐸𝓁𝑒✵ (@ModricEle) July 19, 2020

The home side were dealt with a hammer blow in the ninth minute, as Real Madrid took an early lead. Sergio Ramos, who has scored several important goals for his side this season, got in on the act with a header to break the deadlock.

Sergio Ramos scores his 11th goal of the season. 😤 pic.twitter.com/KPxXi1npBN — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 19, 2020

Sergio Ramos (11) has more goals in La Liga this season than Antoine Griezmann (9) pic.twitter.com/O0HsDYFXV8 — Óðinn (@IAmAllfather) July 19, 2020

Advertisement

Sergio Ramos for club:



• 695 games.

• 100 goals.

• 41 assists.



4x Champions League.

5x La Liga.

4x Spanish Super Cup.

4x FIFA Club World Cup.

3x UEFA Super Cup.

2x Copa del Rey. pic.twitter.com/tUhUSIFajV — TC. (@totalcristiano) July 19, 2020

The Real Madrid skipper became the first La Liga defender this century to score 11 league goals in a single campaign, as he continues to defy the odds at the age of 34.

Just the 11 La Liga goals for Sergio Ramos this season.



Might be a defender but man does he love to score. pic.twitter.com/RAE2p4IXqw — EiF (@EiFSoccer) July 19, 2020

Sergio Ramos has scored 11 La Liga goals this season, the most by a defender in a single season in the 21st century.



LEGEND 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0pMWPpWhQK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 19, 2020

Ramos needs only 15 more goals in 75mins to become Pichichi. — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) July 19, 2020

Leganes winger Bryan Gil restored parity moments before half-time, as he scored a well-taken goal to beat Areola from a tight angle.

1st Half:



45' +1: Leganes 1-1 Real Madrid



⚽ Bryan Gil

👟 Jonathan Silva#LeganesRealMadrid



CC: @Faster__Goal pic.twitter.com/6cjS34cwJv — News || Transfer || Gossip (@1xSoccer) July 19, 2020

Both sides went into the interval with the scores level, but Real Madrid wasted no time in restoring their advantage.

Marco Asensio put his side ahead in the 52nd minute after a sublime defence-splitting pass from Isco, who registered his second assist of the game.

Asensio would have reached 15 goals for sure if he was available all season, sigh — N #34 (@asensiones) July 19, 2020

Asensio has three goals in 325 minutes since returning from his injury. Hazard has one in 1,463 mins all season. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) July 19, 2020

Isco finally registers an assist in La Liga for the first time since August 2018. — Ryan. (@Rygista) July 19, 2020

La passe décisive de Isco pour Asensio 🎩 pic.twitter.com/q87jWKF4ne — Isco (@Isco_22FR) July 19, 2020

Leganes refused to go down without a fight, as they pegged level through Roger Assale in the 78th minute for the second time in the game.

With Espanyol and Mallorca already relegated, Leganes knew they had to win the game to avoid relegation at the expense of Celta Vigo and fought hard for the winner.

We have drama here in LaLiga ... Leganés are a goal away from sending Celta to Segunda. They are playing 2-2 at home to Madrid. — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) July 19, 2020

2-2 Leganes. They equalize again! They need just 1 more goal to stay in La Liga. These final 15 minutes could be very intense. pic.twitter.com/fDSJb9x0u6 — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) July 19, 2020

However, it wasn't enough, as Leganes could only match Celta Vigo's result against Espanyol. The home side were relegated to the Segunda division, while Celta survived on the last day once again.

That was the chance... And Leganés didn't take it. They gave their all, but they're relegated. 2-2 full-time. pic.twitter.com/pSDCBuGwYR — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) July 19, 2020

#LaLiga champions Real Madrid close off their season with a 2-2 draw against Leganes, meaning they win the title by a five-point margin over Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/ra2DHF31Ag — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 19, 2020

Real Madrid ended their season with a 2-2 draw and will now look to prepare for the Champions League knockout stages next month.