Twitter explodes as late Casemiro stunner spearheads Brazil into knockout stages of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Twitter erupted as Brazil secured a 1-0 win against Switzerland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, courtesy of a spectacular finish from Casemiro today (November 28).

Vinicius Jr. had a great chance in the first half as Raphinha found the Real Madrid man at the back post. However, his effort was well saved by Yan Sommer.

Vinicius then found the back of the net in the second half. However, the celebrations were stopped prematurely as the goal was ruled out due to offside after a VAR check.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro eventually found the back of the net in the 83rd minute with a spectacular side-footed finish.

Switzerland failed to come up with a substantial attacking threat to scare the Brazilian defense.

Le Selecao secured their spot in the Round of 16 of the tournament with their narrow win against Switzerland.

Here are the best reactions across Twitter during Brazil vs. Switzerland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

🌊 @Darkstone901 Why do this Brazil team only save the skills till the last few minutes lol Why do this Brazil team only save the skills till the last few minutes lol

Tom @AFCoptimist Brazil should get to start all games one up so we can watch them play with the handbrake off for a full 90.



We deserve this flair for more than five mins. Brazil should get to start all games one up so we can watch them play with the handbrake off for a full 90.We deserve this flair for more than five mins.

Cedric Homan @CedricHoman vs argentina game this world cup we NEED a brazilvs argentinagame this world cup we NEED a brazil 🇧🇷 vs argentina 🇦🇷 game this world cup🔥

Mojo Kho-jo @KhoDysseus Brazil are so fun to watch Brazil are so fun to watch

Mahesh K @MaheshNYCTO Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0, and advance to the knockout stage. Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0, and advance to the knockout stage.

Blåbärssoppa @canadadrytweets it's not exactly clear how brazil doesn't win this tournament to me it's not exactly clear how brazil doesn't win this tournament to me

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Brazil is the first team in the history of the World Cup to go 17 group stage matches unbeaten [ @Statsdufoot Brazil is the first team in the history of the World Cup to go 17 group stage matches unbeaten [@Statsdufoot]

Sami🐋 @HolaSami17 Vinicius Jr glowing on the biggest stage of football. Goals will come Vinicius Jr glowing on the biggest stage of football. Goals will come https://t.co/iptDG0xwhe

TC @totalcristiano Rodrygo involved. Casemiro assist. Vinicius scoring and doing Neymar’s celebration. That was perfect Rodrygo involved. Casemiro assist. Vinicius scoring and doing Neymar’s celebration. That was perfect 😢

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 📸 - Amazing pass from Raphinha to Vinicius Jr but Sommer denies him! 📸 - Amazing pass from Raphinha to Vinicius Jr but Sommer denies him! https://t.co/D1ynxyyTUt

𝙼𝟻🥀 @m5_afc CASEMIRO WHAT A FINISH CASEMIRO WHAT A FINISH

#FreePalestine🇵🇸 @_suly1 Casemiro what a goal Casemiro what a goal

Dodgyfoo4 @dodgyfoo4 Pish game but that was a lovely strike there for Casemiro's goal. Pish game but that was a lovely strike there for Casemiro's goal.

Simon Stone @sistoney67 Fabulous strike by Casemiro. He is a superb player. Fabulous strike by Casemiro. He is a superb player.

Andy Mitten @AndyMitten Casemiro IS the best thing since sliced bread. Casemiro IS the best thing since sliced bread.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Casemiro!!!! The technique on that Casemiro!!!! The technique on that

h @htomufc Calling Casemiro a pure destroyer is doing him dirty, he is so so so much more. Calling Casemiro a pure destroyer is doing him dirty, he is so so so much more.

Stop That Benz @StopThatBenz That's a proper Real Madrid golazoo

Vini -> Rodrygo -> Casemiro That's a proper Real Madrid golazooVini -> Rodrygo -> Casemiro

⋆𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲 🇧🇷 @Neymoleque GOOOOOOOL DO CASEMIRO!!!!! VINI TO RODRYGO TO CASEMIRO, THE REAL MADRID TRIO BREAKS THE DEADLOCK! GOOOOOOOL DO CASEMIRO!!!!! VINI TO RODRYGO TO CASEMIRO, THE REAL MADRID TRIO BREAKS THE DEADLOCK!

bet365 @bet365 Tite has been Brazil's manager for six years.



In 78 matches in charge, they've won 60, lost on five occasions, scored 173 times and have conceded just 30 goals.



Under his stewardship, the Seleção have kept 54 clean sheets - a rate of almost 70%.



A master of his trade. Tite has been Brazil's manager for six years.In 78 matches in charge, they've won 60, lost on five occasions, scored 173 times and have conceded just 30 goals.Under his stewardship, the Seleção have kept 54 clean sheets - a rate of almost 70%.A master of his trade. https://t.co/ruMcF9BL0a

Brazil star Casemiro spoke about Neymar's absence in the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stages

Brazil v Switzerland: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Casemiro spoke about Neymar Jr. being absent for the games against Switzerland and Cameroon in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

After suffering an ankle injury against Serbia, Neymar didn't feature against Switzerland. He will also likely not be a part of the team for the final group game.

Speaking about the Paris Saint-Germain attacker, the Manchester United man said that the attacker didn't deserve this. He told the media (via The Guardian):

“We can’t stop talking about Neymar, t’s just how important he is to us. He’s our biggest player, the difference for us, but we have a lot of other very good players too. Rodrygo, for example, lights up the eyes and delights everyone who sees him play. Neymar doesn’t deserve this, He has a great heart.”

Defender Marquinhos echoed the same sentiment as he said:

“We wish we could have Neymar and Danilo with us, But the professor can confirm the talented players we have will maintain our level. Switzerland will give us a run for our money but we can still seal our place in the last 16.”

Brazil have confirmed their place in the last 16 so coach Tite might decide to give Neymar extra rest in their game against Cameroon on December 2.

Get Brazil vs Switzerland Live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group G in FIFA World Cup 2022? Brazil Cameroon Serbia Switzerland 1238 votes