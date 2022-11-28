Twitter explodes as late Casemiro stunner spearheads Brazil into knockout stages of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Twitter erupted as Brazil secured a 1-0 win against Switzerland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, courtesy of a spectacular finish from Casemiro today (November 28).
Vinicius Jr. had a great chance in the first half as Raphinha found the Real Madrid man at the back post. However, his effort was well saved by Yan Sommer.
Vinicius then found the back of the net in the second half. However, the celebrations were stopped prematurely as the goal was ruled out due to offside after a VAR check.
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro eventually found the back of the net in the 83rd minute with a spectacular side-footed finish.
Switzerland failed to come up with a substantial attacking threat to scare the Brazilian defense.
Le Selecao secured their spot in the Round of 16 of the tournament with their narrow win against Switzerland.
Brazil star Casemiro spoke about Neymar's absence in the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stages
Casemiro spoke about Neymar Jr. being absent for the games against Switzerland and Cameroon in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
After suffering an ankle injury against Serbia, Neymar didn't feature against Switzerland. He will also likely not be a part of the team for the final group game.
Speaking about the Paris Saint-Germain attacker, the Manchester United man said that the attacker didn't deserve this. He told the media (via The Guardian):
“We can’t stop talking about Neymar, t’s just how important he is to us. He’s our biggest player, the difference for us, but we have a lot of other very good players too. Rodrygo, for example, lights up the eyes and delights everyone who sees him play. Neymar doesn’t deserve this, He has a great heart.”
Defender Marquinhos echoed the same sentiment as he said:
“We wish we could have Neymar and Danilo with us, But the professor can confirm the talented players we have will maintain our level. Switzerland will give us a run for our money but we can still seal our place in the last 16.”
Brazil have confirmed their place in the last 16 so coach Tite might decide to give Neymar extra rest in their game against Cameroon on December 2.
