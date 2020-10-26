Twitter explodes as Leicester City stun Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal welcomed Leicester City in the Premier League on Monday night, as the two sides locked horns in what proved to be a captivating encounter. Mikel Arteta's side were stunned on their home turf, with Jamie Vardy bagging the solitary goal of the game late in the second half to win the game for the Foxes.
Arsenal's past failings came back to haunt them once again, as Leicester scored a well-taken goal courtesy of their talisman. After a goalless first half, the Gunners' best efforts were thwarted by the Foxes in a brilliant showing after the interval.
Jamie Vardy bagged against Arsenal again!
New signing Cengiz Under made himself an instant hero, as the Turkish winger laid the ball on a plate for Vardy to head into an open net. Arsenal failed to recover from their 1-0 defeat against Manchester City in their previous league encounter, as they lost by the same scoreline at the Emirates Stadium when they came up against the Foxes.
Vardy, who has scored a staggering 11 times against Arsenal over the years, was denied by Leno in stoppage time, as he failed to bag his second goal of the game. Ultimately, Leicester capped off the perfect away day against the Gunners and made another statement in the Premier League this season.
