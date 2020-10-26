Twitter explodes as Leicester City stun Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal welcomed Leicester City in the Premier League on Monday night, as the two sides locked horns in what proved to be a captivating encounter. Mikel Arteta's side were stunned on their home turf, with Jamie Vardy bagging the solitary goal of the game late in the second half to win the game for the Foxes.

Arsenal's past failings came back to haunt them once again, as Leicester scored a well-taken goal courtesy of their talisman. After a goalless first half, the Gunners' best efforts were thwarted by the Foxes in a brilliant showing after the interval.

Jamie Vardy bagged against Arsenal again!

New signing Cengiz Under made himself an instant hero, as the Turkish winger laid the ball on a plate for Vardy to head into an open net. Arsenal failed to recover from their 1-0 defeat against Manchester City in their previous league encounter, as they lost by the same scoreline at the Emirates Stadium when they came up against the Foxes.

Vardy, who has scored a staggering 11 times against Arsenal over the years, was denied by Leno in stoppage time, as he failed to bag his second goal of the game. Ultimately, Leicester capped off the perfect away day against the Gunners and made another statement in the Premier League this season.

Here are the best tweets from an intriguing game in North London.

My prediction for today - 2:1 for the @Arsenal! goal scorers: Auba, Laca ... and the creative Maddison for LFC. What are yours? #COYG 💥 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 25, 2020

Mustafi shouldn't be starting Premier league games for Arsenal in 2020. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) October 25, 2020

Leicester have beaten Arsenal away from home for the first time in their Premier League history.



The Foxes prevail in North London. 🦊 pic.twitter.com/WPJYL6agHK — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 25, 2020

Nearly 50 years since @LCFC last won at @Arsenal. Lovely! — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 25, 2020

Rodgers smashing city at their ground and now Arsenal deserves some form of acknowledgment — Jack Moore (@Jack_Moore7) October 25, 2020

As of the 85th minute, Arsenal have produced just one shot in the second half. https://t.co/7jKieFcwUX — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 25, 2020

Arsenal have lost three of their last four Premier League matches. pic.twitter.com/t3Sou6N3wo — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 25, 2020

Arsenal are like MUCH better under Arteta, world better than last season.....



but still suffer from the same poor mistakes as normal. We're like, different, but the same. You know. — NepentheZ (@NepentheZ) October 25, 2020

Arsenal have two £50m strikers and a £72m winger and they can’t attack for shit. Football can be weird sometimes. — Tim Stillman (@Stillberto) October 25, 2020

Gabriel & Wesley Fofana have hardly put a foot wrong since their moves to Arsenal & Leicester City respectively - Ligue 1 continues to be the European destination for talent, but the last 2 years has been especially about centre-back development: Saliba, Koundé, Aguerd, Kamara. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 25, 2020

No Ndidi. No Ricardo Perreira. No Vardy for the first hour. No recognised striker in the first XI. I honestly hate this sport. Cheers for that, @Arsenal. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) October 25, 2020

My lecturers show more intensity than half these Arsenal players — Chiddy 🇳🇬 (@chiddyafc) October 25, 2020

Jamie Vardy has now scored 11 Premier League goals vs. Arsenal, the most he has managed against a single team in the competition.



Arsenal’s worst nightmare comes back to haunt them. 👻 pic.twitter.com/oypwBsUS0k — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 25, 2020

24% of Jamie Vardy's PL goals have come vs Arsenal, Liverpool or Man City and you have to say fair enough. — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) October 25, 2020

2050: Grandad what was Jamie Vardy like?



Arsenal fans: pic.twitter.com/v4OGWoYJtL — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) October 25, 2020

It’s good to see that Arsenal’s banter era is still going strong. I was starting to worry — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) October 25, 2020

Jamie Vardy when he plays against Arsenal.. pic.twitter.com/n4goFWlCy9 — Conn (@ConnCFC) October 25, 2020

Jamie Vardy scores against Arsenal for the 11th time in 12 games ⚡ pic.twitter.com/7E8RJkx17I — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 25, 2020

Arsenal really lacking creativity. If only they had some sort of attacking playmaker on their books with a proven track record of providing assists and creating chances at the highest level.



A World Cup-winner, even. That'd be a real benefit at a time like this. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 25, 2020

Only four players have scored 10+ Premier League goals against Arsenal:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Wayne Rooney (12)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jamie Vardy (11)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane (10)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Robbie Fowler (10)



Rooney's record is in sight. 🍾 pic.twitter.com/tDX7Lr1LBq — William Hill (@WilliamHill) October 25, 2020