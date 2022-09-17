Twitter explodes as Lewandowski brace guides Barcelona to 3-0 win over 10-man Elche

Robert Lewandowski put 10-man Elche to the sword as Barcelona ran out comfortable winners over their visitors at the Camp Nou on September 17.
The Blaugrana controlled the proceedings throughout and a strong first half set the tone for the rest of the match.
The first half did not get off to a fine start for Elche, with Gonzalo Verdu getting sent off after just 14 minutes and leaving his side in the lurch. The defender took down Lewandowski in a clear goal-scoring position and was duly sent off, which did not help Elche's fortunes.
Young left-back Alex Balde guided the Catalans to score the first goal of the clash when he found Lewandowski in the 34th minute. The Polish marksman found the back of the net from within the six-yard box after Memphis Depay failed to get the ball first.
The goal took his tally for the domestic season to seven goals in six matches.
Just seven minutes after their first goal, Balde provided another assist for Blaugrana, finding Memphis Depay. The Dutchman was quick to turn and beat his marker. He then lashed a high-powered shot that beat the Elche keeper to put Barcelona 2-0 up in the 41st minute.
Pedri had a goal chalked off in the 44th minute before Elche boss Francisco Rodriguez received a red card on the touchline. The Catalans went into the break comfortably ahead and returned firing in the second half through Lewandowski.
Another Robert Lewandowski goal put Barcelona ahead for a comfortable finish at Camp Nou
Lewandowski found the back of the net in the 48th minute and took his tally for the game to two with his eighth strike of the season so far. A loose ball from an Ousamane Dembele cross found Memphis Depay. The Dutchman got the pass through for the Polish marksman to finish into the far post with ease.
Barcelona now sit at the top of the La Liga table, at least until eternal rivals and reigning champions Real Madrid visit Atletico Madrid tomorrow. The Blaugranes will be hoping that the Madridistas are held back by the Rojiblancos. This could see Barca enter the international break at La Liga zenith.
Here is how Twitter reacted to an impressive Barcelona victory, guided by Lewandowski:
