Twitter explodes as Lewandowski brace guides Barcelona to 3-0 win over 10-man Elche

Robert Lewandowski put 10-man Elche to the sword as Barcelona ran out comfortable winners over their visitors at the Camp Nou on September 17.

The Blaugrana controlled the proceedings throughout and a strong first half set the tone for the rest of the match.

The first half did not get off to a fine start for Elche, with Gonzalo Verdu getting sent off after just 14 minutes and leaving his side in the lurch. The defender took down Lewandowski in a clear goal-scoring position and was duly sent off, which did not help Elche's fortunes.

Young left-back Alex Balde guided the Catalans to score the first goal of the clash when he found Lewandowski in the 34th minute. The Polish marksman found the back of the net from within the six-yard box after Memphis Depay failed to get the ball first.

The goal took his tally for the domestic season to seven goals in six matches.

Just seven minutes after their first goal, Balde provided another assist for Blaugrana, finding Memphis Depay. The Dutchman was quick to turn and beat his marker. He then lashed a high-powered shot that beat the Elche keeper to put Barcelona 2-0 up in the 41st minute.

Pedri had a goal chalked off in the 44th minute before Elche boss Francisco Rodriguez received a red card on the touchline. The Catalans went into the break comfortably ahead and returned firing in the second half through Lewandowski.

Another Robert Lewandowski goal put Barcelona ahead for a comfortable finish at Camp Nou

Lewandowski found the back of the net in the 48th minute and took his tally for the game to two with his eighth strike of the season so far. A loose ball from an Ousamane Dembele cross found Memphis Depay. The Dutchman got the pass through for the Polish marksman to finish into the far post with ease.

Barcelona now sit at the top of the La Liga table, at least until eternal rivals and reigning champions Real Madrid visit Atletico Madrid tomorrow. The Blaugranes will be hoping that the Madridistas are held back by the Rojiblancos. This could see Barca enter the international break at La Liga zenith.

Here is how Twitter reacted to an impressive Barcelona victory, guided by Lewandowski:

KOJO BANKZ @UTDKojo Unpopular Opinion: Messi was holding back Barcelona. Unpopular Opinion: Messi was holding back Barcelona.

sophia @90sSophie Lewandowski goals for Barcelona dey rush. Born striker. 🤜🤛 Lewandowski goals for Barcelona dey rush. Born striker. 🤜🤛⚽️

Maison PiQue @MaisonPique



Confidence level %1000 The Bayern loss didn't change a thing about the confidence I have in this Barcelona squad..Confidence level %1000 The Bayern loss didn't change a thing about the confidence I have in this Barcelona squad.. Confidence level %1000 🔵🔴

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku I said it that Bayern were just lucky against Barcelona. They just lost to Augsburg. Barcelona outplayed them! They ran out of luck today. Lmao! I said it that Bayern were just lucky against Barcelona. They just lost to Augsburg. Barcelona outplayed them! They ran out of luck today. Lmao!

𝙵𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚋𝚘𝚢 ✞𝚞𝚗𝚍𝚎 👑🇺🇸 @fineboytunde_ Normal Barcelona win, I’m not moved I’m not impressed. Normal Barcelona win, I’m not moved I’m not impressed.

Concra Gh @GhConcra



Barcelona without Messi Barcelona with Messi. Messi was the problem at Barcelona after allBarcelona without Messi Barcelona with Messi. Messi was the problem at Barcelona after all 🚨Barcelona without Messi Barcelona with Messi. https://t.co/a5REh0E2wj

Trig @Kharlerh Robert Lewandowski now has 8 goals and 2 assists in just 6 league games for Fc Barcelona this season, with 0 penalties taken.



Just give him his golden boot Robert Lewandowski now has 8 goals and 2 assists in just 6 league games for Fc Barcelona this season, with 0 penalties taken.Just give him his golden boot https://t.co/jENfJ6b8uo

TJ 🪄🇳🇱 @Frenkie_Chief Lewandowski is the first striker in Barcelona history to score 8 goals in the first 6 matches in La Liga Lewandowski is the first striker in Barcelona history to score 8 goals in the first 6 matches in La Liga ⚽️ https://t.co/lGyWJRa3He

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @Barca19stats The last time Barcelona failed to beat Elche at the Camp Nou, Xavi was not born yet. The last time Barcelona failed to beat Elche at the Camp Nou, Xavi was not born yet.— @Barca19stats https://t.co/IbGlaOhizn

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Elche made 0 shots in the first half against Barcelona. Elche made 0 shots in the first half against Barcelona. https://t.co/VxA8rvtdF9

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live FT: Barcelona 3-0 Elche.



Barcelona go on top of La Liga but with Real Madrid still having to face Atlético Madrid tomorrow night. FT: Barcelona 3-0 Elche.Barcelona go on top of La Liga but with Real Madrid still having to face Atlético Madrid tomorrow night. ❗FT: Barcelona 3-0 Elche.Barcelona go on top of La Liga but with Real Madrid still having to face Atlético Madrid tomorrow night. https://t.co/kFuLFF0HLI

DesmundOris @Desmund_Oris

5 clean sheet for Ter Stegen 🏾



Visça Barca Barcelona have scored 18 league goals and conceded only 1 in 6 games5 clean sheet for Ter StegenVisça Barca Barcelona have scored 18 league goals and conceded only 1 in 6 games5 clean sheet for Ter Stegen👏🏾✅Visça Barca ❤️💙

Trey @UTDTrey Barcelona fans getting noisy on the TL, when it’s Bayern now we won’t see you Barcelona fans getting noisy on the TL, when it’s Bayern now we won’t see you

Kobby Founda🇬🇭 @Founda__ Barcelona has kept 5 cleansheets and conceded only 1 goal while scoring 18 in 6 La Liga games, football made in Catalonia. Barcelona has kept 5 cleansheets and conceded only 1 goal while scoring 18 in 6 La Liga games, football made in Catalonia.

Sister Nkechi 💙❤️ @Nkjnr Ter Stegen kept clean sheet against Elche today, making it 4 consecutive games without conceding a goal.



A record he has not gotten for almost 2 years now.



I am very happy for him and I hope there will be more 🥂



Thank you Barcelona for reinforcing this defense. WE DESERVE! Ter Stegen kept clean sheet against Elche today, making it 4 consecutive games without conceding a goal. A record he has not gotten for almost 2 years now. I am very happy for him and I hope there will be more 🥂 Thank you Barcelona for reinforcing this defense. WE DESERVE! https://t.co/FtQIMxjrx2

mufasa. @mufasajr_ Bellerin is fully fit but Xavi still prefers to play Kounde at RB position. You people sure say Xavi is okay? Oh Bellerin is fully fit but Xavi still prefers to play Kounde at RB position. You people sure say Xavi is okay? Oh

Capt. Jeff 🚀 @_CaptJeff :

- Xaviball will truly become Xaviball once they bury more of their chances

- Lewy is inevitable

- Squad depth won’t be our Achilles heel this season

- Bellerin is settling in just fine

- Raphinha needs patience and I guess sex to settle his nerves

- Messi ♾ twitter.com/_captjeff/stat… Capt. Jeff 🚀 @_CaptJeff :

- Lewy back on the scoresheet, needed this for his confidence

- Memphis should start against Bayern at the SCN

- Our back 4 has been solid again not to mention the oldest age there is 23

- Balde showing Xavi what he missed against Bayern

- Messi still the HT thoughts- Lewy back on the scoresheet, needed this for his confidence- Memphis should start against Bayern at the SCN- Our back 4 has been solid again not to mention the oldest age there is 23- Balde showing Xavi what he missed against Bayern- Messi still the HT thoughts 💙❤️:- Lewy back on the scoresheet, needed this for his confidence - Memphis should start against Bayern at the SCN- Our back 4 has been solid again not to mention the oldest age there is 23- Balde showing Xavi what he missed against Bayern- Messi still the 🐐 FT thoughts- Xaviball will truly become Xaviball once they bury more of their chances- Lewy is inevitable- Squad depth won’t be our Achilles heel this season- Bellerin is settling in just fine- Raphinha needs patience and I guess sex to settle his nerves- Messi ♾ FT thoughts 💙❤️:- Xaviball will truly become Xaviball once they bury more of their chances- Lewy is inevitable- Squad depth won’t be our Achilles heel this season - Bellerin is settling in just fine- Raphinha needs patience and I guess sex to settle his nerves - Messi ♾🐐 twitter.com/_captjeff/stat…

⚡DNT⚡ @soulsonicc Lewandowski brace lol he has ended the Pichichi race and comparisons with Benzema in under a month Lewandowski brace lol he has ended the Pichichi race and comparisons with Benzema in under a month

Mustafa Ndongowski 🇵🇱🇸🇳⭐️💙❤ @ahmad_ndongo Fire is hot

Water is wet

Lewandowski scores a brace Fire is hot Water is wetLewandowski scores a brace

Edmund 💉 @EdmundOris No need to visit the dentist when Lewandowski can give you a brace No need to visit the dentist when Lewandowski can give you a brace 😎

Ezenwanyi Camp Nou 💙❤️ @Jiji_Byte Lewandowski and Haaland feasting in La liga and Premier league Lewandowski and Haaland feasting in La liga and Premier league https://t.co/9pEVvtGPSf

MÂCLØRD @maclord_xavier Benzema is gonna be in Lewandowski's shadow for the next 3 years, he better retire. Benzema is gonna be in Lewandowski's shadow for the next 3 years, he better retire.

Kay💧 @KayPoissonOne They should just give the golden boot to Lewandowski already

The Benzema guy no reach They should just give the golden boot to Lewandowski already The Benzema guy no reach

Essel ✌️ @thatEsselguy Lewandowski has more MOTM awards than Benzema goals this season Lewandowski has more MOTM awards than Benzema goals this season

H @hazfcb_ Benzema’s Pichichi era lasted exactly one season Benzema’s Pichichi era lasted exactly one season 💀

Mr.AHENKORAH @MrAhenkorah_ Lewandowski is ahead of Benzema in everything this season. Imagine if he was here last season Lewandowski is ahead of Benzema in everything this season. Imagine if he was here last season😂

