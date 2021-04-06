Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi and Barcelona record crucial 1-0 win against Real Valladolid

Barcelona and Real Valladolid locked horns in what proved to be an important fixture in the La Liga title race. After Atletico Madrid's defeat against Sevilla, Lionel Messi and co knew they could close the gap at the top of the table to just one point, as they aimed to continue their good run of form in 2021.

They did just that, as Ousmane Dembele's stoppage-time volley sealed all three points for Barcelona after an intriguing contest at the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi was honored before kickoff with a Barcelona jersey for breaking the record for the most appearances in the club's illustrious history. The Argentine has been in stunning form in 2021, but he was unable to break the deadlock after a tightly contested first 45 minutes.

Lionel Messi was caught on camera muttering something about the referee shortly after the half time whistle. As per Gerard Romero, the Barcelona captain seemed to suggest that the referee was trying his best to hand him a yellow card which would see him miss the crucial La Liga encounter against Real Madrid later this week.

"The referee wants to give me a yellow card so bad, it's unbelievable."

Nevertheless, Barcelona made a raft of substitutions in the second half, as they aimed to break the deadlock. Antoine Griezmann, Sergio Busquets and Oscar Mingueza were withdrawn after the 60th-minute mark, as they made way for Martin Braithwaite, Ronald Araujo and Trincao. Barcelona also introduced Iliax Moriba late in the game, as the young midfielder replaced Pedri with 13 minutes left on the clock.

Real Valladolid were reduced to ten men near the 80th-minute mark, as Oscar Plano was sent off for what was adjudged to have been a dangerous challenge on Ousmane Dembele.

Lionel Messi and Barcelona close the gap at the top of the table

Just when the game looked like it could be heading towards a draw, Dembele decided the game in stoppage time with a crucial goal for Barcelona. The Frenchman has improved in recent weeks and scored arguably the most important goal of his career to put Barcelona firmly back in the title race.

Lionel Messi's side held on in the closing stages of the game and secured an important victory, as Ronald Koeman breathed a huge sigh of relief. With El Clasico on the horizon, Barcelona head into the game in a rich vein of form and will look to get one over their arch-rivals later this week.

Lionel Messi didn't get his name on the scoresheet, but he was named Budweiser king of the match for his spirited showing in the crucial 1-0 victory.

On that note, here are the best tweets from an important result in the La Liga title race.

Ousmane Dembélé with a goal in the 90th minute, which goal roar will be heard all the way to Wanda Metropolitano.



There is one point - ONE POINT - that separates Barcelona and Atlético Madrid with nine games to be played.



After gameweek 21, Atleti had an 11- ELEVEN - point lead — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) April 5, 2021

La Liga title race:



Atletico Madrid - 66 points

Barcelona - 65 points

Real Madrid - 63 points pic.twitter.com/VV12mRoa96 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 5, 2021

Massive goal for @FCBarcelona_es. A last minute winner from Dembele. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 5, 2021

Ousmane Dembélé has been Barcelona's most dangerous player by a mile tonight, and he's finally got his deserved goal with a world-class volley.



Getting Lionel Messi to agree to a new contract is priority #1 for Barcelona, but getting a new deal for Ousmane is so crucial as well. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) April 5, 2021

Lionel Messi’s game by numbers:



2 shots on target

2 succesful dribbles

85 touches

43 accurate passes

5 key passes

1 big chance created

King of the match award pic.twitter.com/GqY7i9Ragk — Stan (@FutbolStan_) April 5, 2021

Lionel Messi is getting honored for having the most appearances in Barcelona's history. pic.twitter.com/9qNJjiK148 — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) April 5, 2021

Ousmane dembele wins 3 important points for Barcelona who are now 1 point behind Atletico in the table



DELIVERED WHEN MATTERED THE MOST MY WINGER pic.twitter.com/FWOOLmQBSU — Å (@zembeIe) April 5, 2021

Last match against Soceidad, I insulted Dembele and he scored a brace almost immediately after. This match I insulted Dembele and he scored the match winner right after.



I guess Barcelona’s La Liga fate rests in my hands now. pic.twitter.com/fl0FQsPqmF — Neymar PR 🧏🏼‍♂️ (@Bagofnuts_) April 5, 2021

Dembélé has played in all three positions in the frontline (ST, LW, and RW) tonight. — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) April 5, 2021

Barcelona 1-0 Valladolid FT:



🔴 78’ Plano sent off

⚽️ 90’ Dembélé



Barcelona leave it late against 10-man Valladolid to close the gap to Atletico to one point. pic.twitter.com/YnoeBUCgTS — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) April 5, 2021

Dembele in the 90th minute to save Barcelona 😵 pic.twitter.com/QqmJCex0lU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 5, 2021

Not been at his best today, but what a huge goal that could be by Dembélé.



Did well to keep that down, not an easy volley at all. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) April 5, 2021

Ridiculously clutch goal from Ousmane Dembélé. 90th minute winner unless Valladolid can pull off a miracle.



Valladolid will feel robbed after this one. Ridiculous red card they suffered. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) April 5, 2021

Puig with the quick pass to Frenkie who crosses it to Aurajo and his header falls to Dembele as his left footed effort gives Barcelona the 1-0 lead! — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) April 5, 2021

Puig with the ball, and it was Araujo's header onto Dembele. Koeman with some clutch subs — ShezyMessi10 (@ShezyMessi10) April 5, 2021

At the end of the game, the referee will pull out the Liga trophy to hand it to Barcelona. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) April 5, 2021

