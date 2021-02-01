Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi helps Barcelona overtake Real Madrid with sensational free-kick

Lionel Messi scored yet another sensational free-kick on Sunday night as Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 to claim second place on the La Liga table - just ahead of Real Madrid.

Sunday's free-kick was the 21st that Lionel Messi has scored in the past 5 seasons - the highest number of free-kicks anybody has scored across Europe's top five leagues.

This Messi stat is wild 🤯 pic.twitter.com/zHPUzqu9Cb — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 31, 2021

This goal came in light of the leak which revealed Lionel Messi's contract details at the club. The leak revealed that the Argentine ace signed a staggering four-year deal in 2017 believed to be worth €555 million (€139 million per year). Considering the financial rut Barcelona currently find themselves in, the leak did not go down well with a lot of people across the world, and tensions would have naturally been high.

However, despite whatever was happening off the pitch, Lionel Messi was able to shut out the noise when he stepped on the pitch, scoring free-kicks like only he can.

Messi's goal in the 20th minute marked his 650th career goal for the club and gave Barcelona the lead before Athletic Bilbao equalised when Jordi Alba scored an unfortunate own goal in the 49th minute.

Barcelona eventually found the winner when Antoine Griezmann struck the back of the net in the 74th minute, giving the Catalan club all three crucial points. The Blaugrana now find themselves second on the La Liga table - 10 points off Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand.

With just under half the season left to play, Lionel Messi and Barcelona will undeniably have a challenge on their hands if they seek to catch up with and overtake Atletico Madrid atop the table.

Messi's remarkable free-kick against Athletic Bilbao naturally caused Twitter to explode as people from all around the world took to the platform to voice their admiration for the Argentina international.

Here is a look at some of the best Twitter reactions to Messi's free-kick.

Best tweets following Lionel Messi's incredible free-kick for Barcelona against Athletic Bilbao

Might be time for a pay rise for Messi. @LaLigaTV pic.twitter.com/5EMiNd8HAx — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) January 31, 2021

Lionel Messi's 600th goal for Barcelona: Free-kick vs. Liverpool



Lionel Messi's 650th goal for Barcelona: Free-kick vs. Athletic Club



He's quite good at them. 😅 pic.twitter.com/P3GFJxZCMi — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 31, 2021

That Messi free kick was amazing like always 🥰🥰🥰❤️ — joe 🐉 (@josephf_15) February 1, 2021

Successful dribbles tonight:



• Messi: 11

• All Athletic players combined: 3



— @Barca19stats pic.twitter.com/IlRpeiJH5r — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) January 31, 2021

Scoring free kicks.



It's a Lionel Messi thing 🐐 pic.twitter.com/7XrH98mm8s — Goal (@goal) January 31, 2021

If you want to know the meaning of perfection.

This video is the proof !

Look at that placement. Lionel #Messi is incredible. 😍🔥❤️#barcaathletic #BARATH #BarcaBilbao https://t.co/f8xDf8mM9L — Boosa (@IamBoosa) February 1, 2021

Thank you universe for letting me see Lionel Messi’s full career. It might one of my greatest stories for my kids and grandkids 💖. Guess I’m just too sentimental. #ViscaMessi #GOAT — Tony 🇸🇻🇸🇻 (@tonyg909) February 1, 2021